Ethereum ETFs just recorded their best weekly inflows since January, and the ethereum price is holding above $2,288 as institutional money returns to the second largest cryptocurrency.

The recovery is real, but the returns from ETH at $2,288 look very different from the kind of multiplication a presale entry delivers before listing day. While BlockDAG battles a 99% crash after its troubled launch, Pepeto has raised $9.2 million with a confirmed Binance listing and exchange tools already built.

ETH ETF Inflows Cross $275M in Strongest Week Since January

Ethereum based ETFs posted more than $275 million in weekly inflows, the highest total since January 2026, with Fidelity’s FETH leading the charge followed by BlackRock’s ETHA, according to CoinDesk.

The ethereum price climbed 7% to nearly $2,400 during the same period as the total crypto market cap rose 4% to $2.6 trillion. Reuters reported that the broader risk rally was driven by improving geopolitical conditions and a record close for the S&P 500 at 7,121. The institutional bid for ETH is clear, but for wallets seeking more than percentage recovery from a coin still 50% below its all time high, the biggest returns live in presale entries before an exchange listing.

Ethereum Price Outlook: Pepeto, ETH, and BlockDAG Compared

Pepeto

The ethereum price is climbing, but every dollar of that gain represents a recovery from losses, not new wealth being created from a fresh entry point.

Pepeto was designed to offer the opposite, a presale entry into a working ecosystem where the Binance listing itself creates the first major price event. The cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains without the delays or fees that cost traders money on every transfer, and the zero fee swap engine handles trades across any pair so that no position carries unnecessary cost.

A holder who joins Pepeto today enters before the listing candle that will permanently reprice the token. The SolidProof audit confirmed the contracts are secure, and a Binance veteran embedded in the team brings the kind of exchange knowledge that only comes from building inside the largest trading venue on earth, all directed by the architect behind the original Pepe token.

The raise has crossed $9.2 million while the ethereum price sat in recovery mode, and the wallets entering now are positioning for the kind of return that only exists between presale pricing and a confirmed Binance listing.

Ethereum

The ethereum price is trading near $2,288 after ETF inflows crossed $275 million for the week, the strongest performance since January, according to CoinGecko.

The network continues to dominate smart contract activity, and institutional settlement pilots from JPMorgan on Ethereum infrastructure signal long term confidence. But ETH at $2,288 still sits roughly 52% below its $4,891 all time high from November 2021, and even a full recovery to that level delivers a 108% return measured in years while presale to listing entries create multiplication in weeks.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG raised $452 million during a two year presale and launched in February 2026, but BDAG now trades at $0.000139, which represents a 99.97% decline from its listed high of $0.40. A DL News investigation flagged funding discrepancies and breach of contract allegations, and early holder token unlocks are flooding the market with sell pressure that new demand cannot absorb.

Conclusion

The ethereum price earns genuine credit, because $275 million in weekly ETF inflows and the strongest institutional performance since January show that serious money believes ETH has a future worth funding. That traction benefits the wider ecosystem because when capital flows into ETH, it lifts every project building on Ethereum and pulls attention toward the next wave of opportunity. But the real portfolio changing gains never come from waiting on a coin grinding from $2,288 back toward $4,891, they come from presale entries that multiply when a listing arrives.

Pepeto pulled in $9.2 million in presale capital with a Binance listing drawing closer, and the wallets that bought Ethereum at its ICO price of $0.31 before it crossed $4,891 and turned small entries into fortunes are the same type now entering Pepeto, because they recognize the math better than anyone.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is driving the ethereum price in April 2026?

ETH ETF inflows crossed $275 million weekly, the strongest since January, with Fidelity and BlackRock products leading institutional demand back into Ethereum.

Why did BlockDAG crash after launching?

BlockDAG raised $452 million but trades at $0.000139 after launch, down 99.97%, with funding discrepancies flagged and early holders flooding the market with sell pressure.

Is Pepeto a better investment than ETH right now?

ETH offers a slow recovery from $2,288 toward its $4,891 high, while Pepeto at presale pricing with a Binance listing confirmed offers the kind of multiplication only available before exchange trading begins.