Bitcoin Price Prediction as Morgan Stanley Launches Spot ETF and Pepeto Tops $8.8M

Morgan Stanley launched the MSBT spot Bitcoin ETF on April 8 with a 0.14% expense ratio, becoming the first major US bank to offer direct Bitcoin exposure and drawing $34 million in day-one inflows. That institutional distribution channel is exactly what bitcoin price prediction models have been waiting for, with 16,000 wealth advisors now routing client capital into the asset.

While bitcoin price prediction adjusts, Pepeto has raised above $8.8M with its exchange tools already live, making it one of the most compelling presale entries of this cycle.

Morgan Stanley Launches the First Bank-Issued Spot Bitcoin ETF as Institutional Demand Returns

According to CoinDesk, Morgan Stanley’s MSBT fund launched April 8 with a 0.14% expense ratio, undercutting BlackRock’s IBIT and drawing $34 million on day one, backed by the bank’s 16,000 wealth management advisors managing $1.9 trillion in client assets. Bloomberg noted this marks the first time a top-ten US bank has issued a direct spot Bitcoin product, adding a distribution channel to a market where Bitcoin ETFs have drawn over $56 billion in net inflows since January 2024. The bitcoin price prediction is shifting as bank-grade distribution enters the picture.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and the Case for 100x Presale Returns in 2026

Pepeto

Pepeto crossed above $8.8M raised during a period when most presale projects are still selling a roadmap, and that gap between a working exchange ecosystem and a promise is exactly what has driven the presale forward. Unlike presales that ask holders to wait for launch before touching anything, the zero fee swap engine inside Pepeto is already moving tokens between chains at no cost, accessible through Pepeto’s exchange ecosystem, and available to everyone who entered early.

Staking at 184% APY is live alongside the exchange tools, pulling tokens off the market and aligning every holder with the Binance listing rather than an early exit. When the listing opens, the wallets that staked through the presale arrive with a smaller liquid supply and a larger compounded position. If the institutional bitcoin price prediction thesis plays out the way the MSBT launch suggests, capital flowing into crypto does not stop at Bitcoin, and projects sitting at the intersection of working tools and early pricing benefit most from that rotation.

Pepeto is positioned at exactly that intersection, and the PepetoAI risk scorer that reads every trade from entry to exit is the tool that closes the information gap active traders carry into every session. At this stage, the valuation still reflects presale conditions rather than the full market exposure a Binance listing brings, which means the entry available now is a fundamentally different entry from anything available after the listing opens.

The presale entry is $0.000000186, the SolidProof-audited supply of 420 trillion tokens is committed, and together with the cofounder who launched original Pepe, these facts make the case for entering before the listing closes this window.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin trades near $71,400, down 44% from its $126,000 all-time high of October 2025, holding above $68,000-$70,000 support that absorbed the Q1 selloff. Long-term holder distribution is slowing, a pattern that typically precedes expansion moves.

The Morgan Stanley MSBT launch adds fresh institutional distribution, with analysts watching $72,500-$75,000 as the first recovery target. The setup is constructive, but a $1.4 trillion market cap means returns reflect an asset maturing rather than discovering.

Avalanche

AVAX trades near $9.20, down 94% from its $144.96 all-time high, with the January 2026 VanEck AVAX ETF now providing regulated access and RWA tokenization TVL on the network having doubled to $2.1 billion since April 2025. Support sits at $8.66, resistance at $9.26-$10.26.

The institutional adoption case is real, but at $3.9 billion in market cap and 94% below its all-time high, recovering to prior levels requires years of sustained inflow rather than a single event.

Final Thoughts

Morgan Stanley’s MSBT launch signals the institutional distribution the bitcoin price prediction models were waiting for, with 16,000 wealth advisors now routing client capital into crypto. Active traders are already positioning in presales that benefit from that rotation, and Pepeto’s presale is where that early positioning is happening right now.

The $8.8M raised is crossing higher, and the crowd following once the Binance listing opens will buy at whatever price those early wallets set. Visit the Pepeto official website before that moment arrives. Either you enter before the crowd, or you buy from the wallets that did.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Bitcoin holds above $70,000 with Morgan Stanley’s MSBT launch adding institutional distribution. Analysts target $72,500-$75,000.

How do bitcoin price prediction targets compare to presale returns?

Bitcoin targets 20-30% recovery. Pepeto targets the full presale-to-Binance listing gap, capturing asymmetric returns not available at a $1.4 trillion cap.

What is a realistic bitcoin price prediction for this cycle?

Analysts see $75,000-$80,000 as the first milestone, with $90,000+ if institutional inflows accelerate. Pepeto captures the presale-to-listing gap. Visit the Pepeto official website.