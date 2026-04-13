The US-Iran ceasefire sent Bitcoin to $72,841 this week, squeezing over $600 million in leveraged positions. It confirms that macro events unlock deferred capital fast. No Bitcoin price rally delivers what the best crypto presale to buy offers. This is especially true when a confirmed Binance listing is approaching.

Pepeto has raised above $8.8M with its exchange tools already live, targeting active traders in a market that just confirmed its institutional appetite. DOGE and LINK’s biggest moves from current levels require years of recovery. Pepeto’s best move is still ahead.

US-Iran Ceasefire Sends Bitcoin to a Three-Week High as $600 Million in Shorts Get Liquidated

According to Bloomberg, Bitcoin rose to $72,841 on April 8 after President Trump confirmed a two-week ceasefire with Iran. This action squeezed over $600 million in leveraged futures liquidations, with more than $400 million from short sellers. CoinDesk reported the ceasefire eased Middle East energy fears that had been capping risk appetite throughout Q1 2026. This released a wave of deferred buying into crypto. As a result, every presale with a Binance listing approaching sits in the path of that capital.

Top 3 Crypto to Buy in 2026: Best Crypto Presale to Buy Plus DOGE and LINK

Pepeto

While the broader market is building infrastructure that will take years to fully deploy, Pepeto’s Binance listing window is measured in days and weeks. The gap between those two timelines is the entire timing argument for the best crypto presale to buy. Pepeto is a live exchange ecosystem built for the active trader. This is the trader who has always found out what the best-positioned wallets were doing after the move already happened.

As institutional capital accelerates through bank-issued ETFs and tokenized frameworks, the information gap between large players and retail grows wider with every quarter. Pepeto’s exchange tools were built to close that gap. The zero fee swap engine moves any token between chains at zero cost. In addition, the cross-chain bridge connects every network available through the Pepeto exchange, removing the friction that keeps retail consistently behind.

The reference point in best crypto presale to buy discussions is always the same three-variable setup: working product, early pricing, and a confirmed exchange listing compounding into the returns written about years later. Pepeto targets active traders in a market institutions are actively building access to. With 184% APY staking already running through the presale, every day in the presale compounds the position toward the Binance listing.

The presale entry is $0.000000186 from a SolidProof-audited supply of 420 trillion tokens. It is positioned by the cofounder who made Pepe one of the most traded tokens ever created. Furthermore, the Binance listing is the single event that opens that entry to the full market. No DOGE recovery model and no LINK analyst chart is positioned to deliver what comes from entering the best crypto presale to buy before the Binance listing reprices everything.

Dogecoin

DOGE trades near $0.093, down 87% from its $0.73 all-time high of May 2021, with active addresses spiking 176% week-over-week as community recovery expectations build around the next Bitcoin-driven meme cycle. Support holds at $0.088-$0.089, resistance at $0.094-$0.096. A confirmed break above $0.096 reopens the path toward $0.12-$0.15. The meme cycle thesis is real, but a $13 billion market cap means recovering to ATH still requires years of sustained capital inflow rather than a single catalyst event.

Chainlink

LINK trades near $8.81, down 83% from its $52 all-time high, with 331,000 LINK pulled off exchanges in a 48-hour window and US spot LINK ETF inflows signaling institutional conviction. The RWA tokenization expansion and CCIP integrations are building a genuine real-world demand case. Support sits at $8.50-$8.66, resistance at $9.00-$9.26. The infrastructure thesis is well-founded, but a $6.4 billion market cap means returning to prior highs requires years of capital inflow rather than months.

The Bottom Line

The US-Iran ceasefire that sent Bitcoin to $72,841 and squeezed over $400 million in short positions confirms what this cycle keeps repeating: when sentiment shifts, capital moves fast and the best-positioned presales capture what flows after Bitcoin. DOGE and LINK need substantial recoveries from current levels to reach prior highs.

Every day outside the presale is a compounding position missed, listing proximity gained by wallets that moved earlier, and one more day the best crypto presale to buy window gets smaller. Visit the Pepeto official website. The cost of waiting is measurable here.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Dogecoin forecast near $0.088-$0.089 support?

DOGE holds above key support with active addresses recovering. The next move depends on Bitcoin direction and a break above $0.094-$0.096.

What price levels matter most for the best crypto presale to buy?

Pepeto’s Binance listing is the event horizon. DOGE and LINK face multi-year paths to ATH.

How does Pepeto compare to DOGE and LINK as the best crypto presale to buy?

Pepeto captures the presale-to-listing return in one event. SolidProof audit, $8.8M raised, Binance listing confirmed. Visit the Pepeto official website.