Hong Kong granted its first stablecoin issuer licenses this week under the HKMA’s new regulatory framework, joining a global wave of regulation cementing digital assets as legitimate financial infrastructure. Compliance-ready projects with working products are positioned to capture the capital that regulatory clarity unlocks.

That is why Pepeto stands out as the best crypto to buy now, having raised above $8.8M as a working exchange ecosystem with a confirmed Binance listing that the rest of the market will buy into at a different price once it opens.

Hong Kong Grants First Stablecoin Licenses as Global Crypto Regulation Matures

Bloomberg reported that Hong Kong granted its first stablecoin issuer licenses to two firms under the HKMA’s new regulatory framework on April 10. This marks the city’s most significant step toward becoming a regulated digital asset hub.

Reuters noted the approvals arrive as South Korea simultaneously expands crypto payment infrastructure. Now, foreign tourists can pay in crypto at over 190,000 merchants through a new Crypto.com partnership. Both developments confirm that regulated adoption is spreading from trading infrastructure into everyday commerce.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: The Projects With Real Infrastructure Standing Out in 2026

1. Pepeto

It is hard to doubt an exchange ecosystem where the tools are already live. That is exactly why Pepeto carries one of the most credible best crypto to buy now cases in this cycle. It has been building and shipping its exchange tools through the presale period. Those tools do something most rivals cannot match. A cross-chain bridge routes assets to any network in a single step. Additionally, a PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates every position from entry to exit. Both are accessible through the Pepeto ecosystem without transaction costs reducing the result.

They were built by a former Binance expert on the dev team. Alongside, there is the developer who first brought Pepe from a concept to a global top ten cryptocurrency. These two people understand exactly where active traders keep losing ground. The tools flag what matters in seconds, giving every trader the kind of signal clarity that used to require paying for elsewhere.

The adoption potential is real. With 184% APY staking running through the presale period, holders build returns toward a Binance listing. This makes this the best crypto to buy now in a cycle where utility earns attention and hype fades. This is not a token that needs influencer volume to hold its value. It needs traders to use it once, see what it does, and come back the next morning.

The skepticism that greets every presale makes sense, but the exchange ecosystem is already running and not sitting on a roadmap. The presale is still open at $0.000000186. The SolidProof-audited supply of 420 trillion tokens is committed. The Binance listing that follows will settle the best crypto to buy now question for everyone who waited.

2. Ethereum

ETH trades near $2,200, down roughly 56% from its $5,090 all-time high. The June 2026 Glamsterdam upgrade targets a 3x increase to the block gas limit. This should accelerate DeFi and Layer-2 adoption.

BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF is pulling supply off the market. Recovery targets $2,500 first. The ecosystem is the most battle-tested in crypto. However, a $265 billion market cap means percentage returns require years of capital inflow rather than a single event.

3. Cronos

CRO trades near $0.068, down 92% from its $0.965 all-time high of November 2021. The Crypto.com ecosystem is expanding through partnerships like KG Inicis in South Korea, adding merchant payment utility to the network’s 150 million-user base.

The zkEVM upgrade provides a legitimate long-term growth argument, and most forecasts target $0.14-$0.15 by end of 2026. The ecosystem case is real, but a $3.2 billion market cap recovering from a 92% drawdown produces measured returns rather than asymmetric ones.

At a Glance

Regulation is sorting the credible from the noise, and real-world adoption is spreading from Hong Kong to Seoul. Against that backdrop, Pepeto is gaining visibility, with the Binance listing that opens it to the full market drawing closer every day. Every position entered now compounds once the listing reprices the entry.

The Pepeto official website is where that entry still exists. Once the whole market can buy in, the best crypto to buy now answer will already be priced in.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why are live products the best crypto to buy now?

Hype fades but utility compounds. Pepeto’s cross-chain bridge and PepetoAI scorer are running, and a Binance listing makes entry timing critical.

Which best crypto to buy now has the strongest fundamentals?

ETH and CRO have real ecosystems, but Pepeto’s live tools, SolidProof audit, and Binance listing at presale pricing create a different risk-reward.

Can a presale token realistically deliver 100x?

When the product is live, audit clean, $8.8M raised, and Binance listing confirmed, the case rests on fundamentals. Visit the Pepeto official website.