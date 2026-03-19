Bitcoin is down hard today as macro factors are affecting the crypto space, draining liquidity. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in their March meeting, with no dovish surprises. Additionally, the US-Iran conflict is affecting riskier assets as tensions rise.

According to a report by CoinDesk , Bitcoin rose to a six-week high of $75,912 before dropping, driven by derivatives rather than actual demand.

Amid the sell-off, one project is drawing attention in the opposite direction. Remittix, a PayFi platform that has raised over $29.7 million in private funding, now has its wallet live on the Apple App Store with over 100,000 downloads before any exchange listing.

Why Bitcoin Price Is Crashing Today



Bitcoin has fallen 4.99% to $71,008, with a market cap of $1.41 trillion and a trading volume of $45.62 billion, falling 13.61% during the day. The Fed’s hold, combined with Powell’s emphasis on sticky inflation from tariffs and energy costs, took away the catalyst that traders had been pricing in. BTC needs a structural shift in macro conditions to recover, and the Fed has not provided one.

HYPE Flips Cardano as Capital Rotates

The bigger story in today’s crypto news is Hyperliquid’s HYPE token crossing Cardano’s ADA in market cap. As CoinDesk reported , HYPE surged past ADA as traders flocked to Hyperliquid for around-the-clock oil derivatives trading during the Iran conflict, with the platform processing billions in daily volume.

Cardano is down 5.52% to $0.2738, with a market cap of $9.86 billion and a trading volume of $628.7 million, down 7.55% on the session. ADA has spent weeks consolidating with no clear catalyst. With a market cap near $10 billion, producing meaningful returns requires enormous capital inflows; the current environment is not delivering.

The HYPE flippening signals what the market has been showing throughout 2026: capital is rotating away from legacy large caps toward protocols generating real, measurable revenue. Hyperliquid processes billions in daily derivatives volume and returns 97% of protocol fees to a buyback fund. That is a fundamentals-driven move.

Why Whales Are Betting on Remittix

The same rotation logic is drawing attention to Remittix . Large investors searching for early-stage entry points with real product traction are pointing to RTX as one of the best crypto to buy now opportunities in the current market.

The Remittix wallet is live on the Apple App Store with over 100,000 downloads before any exchange listing. The platform supports 40+ cryptocurrencies, converts in real time to 30+ fiat currencies, and sends funds to bank accounts across 30+ countries. It targets the $19 trillion global payments sector with a product already in users’ hands.

Remittix holds the number one pre-launch token ranking on CertiK Skynet with a score of 80.09 and a fully KYC-verified team. Exchange listings on BitMart and LBank are confirmed, with further top-tier CEX announcements expected at launch.

RTX is priced at $0.13 in the final stage of private funding. A $1,000 investment growing 20 times over becomes $20,000. For Cardano to achieve the same from $0.2734, ADA needs to trade at $5.47, something it has never done. Once the private funding stage closes, the $0.13 price is gone.

Click to discover the future of PayFi with Remittix

FAQs

Why is Bitcoin price crashing today?

Bitcoin fell 4.99% to $70,890 after the Fed held rates with no dovish guidance, removing the key macro catalyst traders had priced in.

Why did HYPE flip Cardano in the market cap?

HYPE surged 30.7% in March as traders used Hyperliquid for 24/7 oil derivatives trading during the US-Iran conflict, pushing its market cap above Cardano’s $9.86 billion.

Is Remittix a good crypto to buy now while Bitcoin and large caps stall?

Yes, Remittix is considered a good investment because it is priced at $0.13 in the final stage of private funding, with a live iOS wallet, CertiK’s number one pre-launch ranking, and confirmed exchange listings, early-stage entry that large caps can no longer offer.