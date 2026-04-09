The ceasefire between the United States and Iran wiped out more than $600 million in short positions overnight, sending BTC above $72,000 for the first time since late March and proving that the wallets positioned before the bounce always collect the returns everyone else watches happen.

With a cofounder who built the original Pepe coin and more than $8.8 million raised during extreme fear, Pepeto is delivering the kind of entry this bitcoin news cycle rewards most when listing day arrives.

Bitcoin News: Iran Ceasefire Sends BTC Past $72,000 as Shorts Get Wiped

President Trump announced a two week ceasefire with Iran on April 7, and the crypto market responded by pushing BTC to $71,260 while wiping out $475 million in short positions across major exchanges. Oil dropped 16% to $95 per barrel as the Strait of Hormuz reopened, easing inflation pressure that had capped crypto for over a month. ETH climbed 6% to $2,200 and total market cap pushed above $2.52 trillion as capital rotated into risk assets.

Tokens Gaining From the Ceasefire Rally and Presale Capital Flow

Pepeto

The ceasefire rally confirmed what every cycle teaches, that capital floods back into crypto the instant fear lifts and the biggest winners are the wallets that positioned while everyone else waited. This fresh volume will bring thousands of new tokens and more contract risks than ever before, meaning the returns will not go to the ones reading the most bitcoin news but to the ones who verify every contract before capital goes in.

Pepeto is built for exactly this kind of market. Its exchange tools, including PepetoSwap for zero fee trading and a cross chain bridge that moves tokens between networks at zero cost, give holders daily protection so capital stays guarded while you trade. This is why more than $8.8 million has poured into the Pepeto entry even as the Fear and Greed Index printed 17, because committed money moves during fear and staking at 186% APY locks that capital in place while rounds fill around it.

While BTC and ETH reward patience measured in years, Pepeto rewards the timing of those who enter before the Binance listing opens. The approaching listing turns the $0.000000186 entry into open market price discovery for every wallet inside. With the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin leading the same 420 trillion supply into a working exchange backed by a SolidProof audit, this presale price vanishes when listing arrives.

The wallets that collect the returns analysts project at 100x are the ones that moved while this entry was open, not the ones watching the first candle from the outside.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC jumped to $71,260 after the ceasefire wiped $253 million in short positions, and analysts see $75,000 as the next target with the CLARITY Act roundtable on April 16 as a trigger. Even if BTC reaches $80,000 by mid year, that return from $71,900 is roughly 11%, a strong move for the biggest bitcoin news story this week but a fraction of what presale entries deliver when listing opens.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH gained 6% to $2,200 as the ceasefire squeezed $104 million in ETH shorts, and the weekly chart now repeats the breakout structure that preceded a 250% rally in April 2025. Analysts project $2,800 to $3,000 by month end, but even that caps returns below 35%, a timeline that leaves holders watching while presale wallets wait for a listing that rewrites the math.

Bitcoin News Points to One Presale Before the Listing Window Closes

The ceasefire proved the market moves fastest when fear clears, and this bitcoin news cycle is only the start of capital heading back into crypto. While BTC and ETH offer setups for patient holders, both require months of confirmation. Pepeto skips the wait. Early BTC holders turned a few hundred dollars into generational wealth by moving one day before the crowd, and the Pepeto official website shows that same timing forming now before the Binance listing opens.

Entering the presale is how those returns get built again, because the listing is where presale wallets collect the money latecomers pay more for, and missing this bitcoin news moment could be the decision that defines the rest of this cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What bitcoin news came from the ceasefire rally and could BTC break $75,000?

The ceasefire removed a key overhang, and analysts project BTC could test $75,000 if ETF inflows continue and the CLARITY Act advances through committee by late April.

What makes Pepeto different from other presale tokens in this cycle?

Pepeto combines a cofounder who built the original Pepe coin, SolidProof audited contracts, and a working exchange, making it the strongest bitcoin news presale entry before the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto a good investment before the Binance listing?

More than $8.8 million raised during extreme fear and 100x projections from analysts make the Pepeto official website the entry point for wallets positioning before the listing shuts the window.