Charles Schwab is preparing to offer BTC and ETH spot trading to its 37 million clients by mid April, putting $12 trillion in managed assets one step from crypto, and that institutional wave changes the binance coin price outlook overnight.

When the largest brokerage in America opens the door to direct crypto exposure, every exchange token tied to that volume benefits, and the capital behind that move is only the beginning. Already past $8.8 million with a former Binance expert building the infrastructure, Pepeto is the presale analysts expect to return over 100x when the Binance listing arrives.

Binance Coin Price Reacts as Schwab Opens Crypto to 37 Million Clients

Yahoo Finance confirmed that Charles Schwab is preparing BTC and ETH spot trading for 37 million clientsby mid April 2026, with the firm managing $12 trillion in total assets. The move makes Schwab the largest traditional brokerage to offer direct crypto exposure. Separately, BNB Chain’s RWA value reached $3 billion in Q1 while the 34th quarterly burn removed 1.37 million BNB worth $1.28 billion from circulation per InvestingHaven. The binance coin price benefits from both the supply squeeze and the incoming institutional wave, and the projects built on that same ecosystem stand to capture overflow capital.

Schwab’s Crypto Bet and the Presale Positioned on the Same Exchange

Pepeto

Making consistent returns in a market where BNB sits 55% below its October 2025 peak takes more than holding a large cap, it takes the right entry at the right moment with tools that work from day one. A presale offering that entry alongside the kind of return potential a large cap at BNB’s market cap cannot deliver is what draws the biggest wallets into early positions. Pepeto, built with a former Binance expert leading the development and a confirmed exchange listing approaching, is the presale that answers the binance coin price cycle with a faster path to returns.

The conviction behind that answer is not speculation, it is capital. More than $8.8 million entered during peak fear, proving committed wallets see what the rest of the market has not priced yet. A cross chain bridge transfers value between networks at zero cost so holders moving capital never lose a dollar to transfer fees, and a zero fee swap lets holders trade tokens without paying on every move so the full position stays intact.

SolidProof verified every line of code on the Pepeto network so every function performs as written, and holders staking earn 185% APY that grows silently while the listing approaches. The presale price of $0.000000186 disappears the moment the Binance listing sets the first candle, and analysts forecast over 100x from that opening price, which means the addresses loading today hold a number that becomes unavailable the instant trading begins.

BNB Price Prediction

BNB traded near $610 on April 9 per Blockchain.com. The token dropped 55% from its October 2025 all time high of $1,376, but the Fermi hard fork cut block times to 0.45 seconds and the quarterly burn keeps reducing supply. InvestingHaven projects BNB between $590 and $900 for 2026, and a break above the $650 resistance opens a path toward $720 per Blockchain News. On the downside, $583 is the floor that must hold. The Schwab entry and Grayscale’s BNB ETF filing add two institutional catalysts. From $610 to the $900 target, BNB offers roughly 47%. That is decent for the fourth largest coin, but the binance coin price ceiling at that market cap cannot compete with what a presale listing delivers to the wallets already inside.

Conclusion

With Schwab opening crypto to 37 million clients and BNB burning over a billion dollars in supply, the binance coin price cycle is confirming what early presale wallets already decided. The Pepe cofounder’s first coin turned small entries into generational returns, and the people who acted early say the one thing they wish is that they bought more.

Pepeto built by the same mind with exchange tools and a Binance listing is how that same kind of return gets built again at the Pepeto official website, and entering the presale now is acting on the signal before the crowd confirms it, the difference between building wealth and spending the cycle wishing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the binance coin price outlook for 2026?

Analysts project BNB between $590 and $900, with Schwab’s crypto launch and quarterly burns as catalysts, but presale entries offer faster returns.

Will the Schwab launch affect the binance coin price?

Schwab opening crypto to 37 million clients brings $12 trillion closer to the market, boosting every exchange token including BNB.

Why are analysts comparing Pepeto to BNB?

Analysts target 100x at listing, and the Pepeto official website shows a former Binance expert leading the build with a confirmed listing approaching.