Best IPTV Service Providers in 2026

IPTV, or Internet Protocol Television, lets you stream live sports, news, or your favorite TV shows directly into your home without cable TV. You can pull channels from all around the world, watching everything from the Premier League and NFL to Hollywood, Bollywood, and Tollywood movies. In fact, most services have thousands of channels.

But what’s the best IPTV service in 2026? With dozens of different options to choose from, it’s hard to know where to begin.

Below, we’ve put together the top 10 IPTV services globally, based on ease of use, reliability, content variety, and value for money.

Provider Starting Price Live Channels TV Shows / Movies (VOD) ChannelMoa ~$12–15/month ~7,000+ ~40,000+ EagleCast TV ~$15–20/month ~4,000+ ~10,000+ XCodes IPTV ~$14–18/month ~20,000+ ~40,000+ IPTVtune ~$10–15/month ~10,000+ ~20,000+ Worthystream ~$15/month ~15,000+ ~40,000+ JBNOTT From $4.99/month ~30,000+ ~70,000+ Xtreme HD IPTV ~$15/month ~20,000+ ~60,000+ Kemo IPTV ~$12–15/month ~20,000+ ~60,000+ DigitaLizard ~$8–15/month ~12,000+ ~80,000+ USA Live TV ~$8/month ~20,000+ ~100,000+

Top 10 IPTV Service Providers in 2026

1. ChannelMoa — Best Overall IPTV Service in 2026

ChannelMoa (or MoaTV) grants access to 7,000+ live channels and 40,000+ VOD titles across movies, sports, shows, and internal programming. You’ll find everything from European football to Korean dramas. Watch live TV from the USA, UK, Canada, India, Africa, and more, or top movies and series in English and international languages.

The platform is easy to use, quick to sign up for, and has constant online support. So, if you’ve got any issues, there’s always someone available to help.

Pros

Easy signup process for free and paid service

Wide library of international content

Extremely reliable service

Cons

Not as many channels as other services

Overview and Review Video: https://rumble.com/v77wqio-moa-tv-premium-iptv-service-review-6000-channels-4k-streaming-and-worth-it.html

2. EagleCast TV — Best Premium IPTV Experience

EagleCast TV focuses exclusively on premium content for North American and UK audiences. As such, it doesn’t have as much content as other services — 4,000+ live TV channels and 10,000+ video on demand titles — but it’s much more curated.

Still, you’ll find FHD, HD, and 4K formats for films and premium shows, all the major sporting events, and high-quality customer support. The best part is the platform’s organization, helping you to quickly find what you’re looking for.

Pros

High-quality streams with fast channel switching

Premium feel with stable infrastructure

Large content library

Cons

Higher cost than average IPTV services

Requires strong internet for best performance

Overview and Review Video: https://rumble.com/v765824–top-iptv-service-get-huge-update-for-2026-eaglecast-tv-best-in-usa-and-can.html

3. XCodes IPTV — Best for International Channel Variety

XCodes IPTV has an impressive selection of content — 40,000+ VOD and TV shows and 20,000+ live channels. From the NFL to basketball, you gain access to almost every major sports league and tournament in the world. So, if you want content from multiple countries and regions, it’s one of the best options.

Perhaps the most impressive feature is the antifreeze tech and powerful service. After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than missing the shot of the game because service flickers.

Pros

Wide international channel coverage

Good multi-device support

Stable streaming performance

Cons

Interface depends on third-party apps

Channel list can feel cluttered

Overview and Review: https://firetvsticks.com/xcodes-iptv-review/

4. IPTVtune — Best for Reliable Day-to-Day Streaming

IPTVtune prides itself above all on its streaming quality. Across its over 10,000 TV channels (including 200+ premium sports channels), it promises consistent streaming. Indeed, the platform uses the latest H264 technology to prevent freezing and has an uptime rate of 99.99%.

If you do have a problem, the service offers round-the-clock support for billing and technical issues. Plus, you can try it out for 24 hours to see if it’s what you expected.

Pros

Consistent uptime and reliability

Solid sports and live TV coverage

Good value pricing

Cons

Limited advanced features

Support can be slow at times

Overview and Review: https://cryptwerk.com/company/itn/

5. Worthystream — Best for High-Performance Streaming

Worthystream is one of the most comprehensive IPTV services on the list. With over 15,000 channels, 20,000+ movies, and 20,000+ TV shows, you’ll never run out of anything to watch. Every channel has its own EPG, making it great for beginners searching for shows.

While it might not appear the slickest of sites, it uses the latest technology to offer a fast, reliable service. They offer a full refund within 3 days of receiving any package if you’re not satisfied with the service.

Pros

Large library (15,000+ channels + VOD)

Easy setup and broad device support

Smooth playback in most cases

Cons

Mixed user trust/reputation feedback

Occasional inconsistencies in performance

Overview and Review: https://indibloghub.com/post/worthystream-iptv-review-features-price-setup

6. JBNOTT — Best Budget-Friendly IPTV Option

JBNOTT is the cheapest entry on the list. For just $4.99 per month, you gain access to over 20,000 TV channels and over 70,000 movies. You can stream on up to 5 devices from a single account, accessing entertainment from across the world.

You might be wondering what the downside is? Well, unlike other entries, it doesn’t have the smoothest user interface and has limited options for high-end streaming.

Pros

Very affordable entry pricing

Includes VOD and EPG features

Antifreeze tech improves stability

Cons

Lower overall polish vs premium providers

Limited high-end streaming quality

7. Xtreme HD IPTV — Best for Large Channel Selection

Xtreme HD IPTV has an exceptional selection of 4K, Ultra HD, and HD quality visuals across its 20,000+ live channels. With a clear focus on the USA, Canada, and the UK, you gain access to local American news, European sport, and Asian entertainment.

The service works seamlessly with all device types, and the advanced service technology minimizes the risk of freezing or buffering.

Pros

Massive channel lineup (20,000+)

Strong HD/4K streaming quality

Multi-device streaming support

Cons

Slightly higher pricing

Interface can feel dated

8. Kemo IPTV — Best for Multi-Device Streaming

Kemo IPTV promises to be the best IPTV provider in the US. With over 20,000 live channels and 60,000+ movies and TV (all in 4K and 8K UHD quality, it’s hard to deny it delivers on its promise. You’ll find all your favorite shows and sporting events, from the Premier League to Breaking Bad and Friends.

It offers simultaneous viewing across multiple devices, so everyone can watch what they want when they want. And with 99.9% uptime reliability, there won’t be any buffering or unwanted interruptions.

Pros

Very reliable uptime (near 99.9%)

Large content library (20,000+ channels)

Strong multi-device performance

Cons

Mixed user reviews reported

VOD library not as deep as top-tier competitors

9. DigitaLizard — Best for Flexible Subscription Plans

DigitaLizard is a truly global service. Delivered over a network of 100 global servers, you get an extremely high-quality, reliable service boasting 12,000 live TV channels and over 80,000 movies and TV shows.

The service focuses on smooth streaming across HD, FHD, 4K, and even 8K UHD. The content spans all major world studios and cinema, including exclusive events like WWE, boxing, and UFC.

Pros

Flexible subscription options

Decent channel variety

Works across common IPTV apps

Cons

Limited verified performance data

Less established than major competitors

10. USA Live IPTV — Best for User-Friendly Experience

USA Live IPTV delivers an experience that rivals traditional cable. You’ll find all the same content, including 20,000+ live channels, 136,000+ movies and TV shows, and more. The platform is always uploading new content from blockbuster movies to trending TV series, almost as soon as they’re released. So, there’s no waiting.

What’s more impressive is its Antifreeze 10.0 technology, which experiences almost no buffering or stream interruptions. Perfect for live sport where every moment counts.

Pros

Huge content library (20,000+ channels + VOD)

Strong 4K streaming quality

User-friendly interface and EPG

Cons

Higher price point

Can be overwhelming due to large channel list

Final Thoughts: After conducting comprehensive reviewing and using the services so far as a regular customer I liked the simplicity and straightforwardness of ChannelMoa and EagleCast TV. Both of those service offered step by step guidance through active Customer Support and the apps were quite simple to use. I enjoyed some game events which delivered flawlessly. I’d recommend everyone who reads the post to conduct your own research and be the judge.