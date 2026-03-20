Best Floor Scrubber Suppliers and Manufacturers in China: A Comprehensive Guide

I. Introduction

Global hygiene rules change over time. The need for better floor scrubbers grows quickly. This growth happens most in healthcare areas. Hospitals want cleaning tools that do the job well. These tools run very quietly. The tools keep safety in mind. The design helps workers move through busy hallways with ease. China secures its place as the main production center for these devices. China supplies a wide selection of solid gear. This gear joins low costs with fresh technology.

II. Leading Floor Scrubber Suppliers in China

Overview of Top Chinese Suppliers

Top Chinese suppliers go past simple production. These suppliers stress “Smart Cleaning Solutions”. Leading Chinese floor scrubber suppliers, such as Gadlee, not only focus on traditional manufacturing but also specialize in providing “Smart Cleaning Solutions.” Gadlee’s products incorporate advanced technologies like Silent Mode, ECO Mode, and Intelligent Fleet Management (IFM), making them the ideal choice for industries that require high performance and low noise. Specifically, in healthcare facilities, Gadlee’s Silent Mode ensures quiet operation, preventing disruptions during patient rest or doctor consultations. The makers build devices with these traits:

Advanced Water Recovery: Strong squeegees and vacuum motors make sure floors stay dry and safe right after the cleaning job.

Battery-Powered Performance: Current models use easy-care AGM or solid Lithium-ion batteries for longer work times.

Ergonomic Design: Simple control panels and seats that adjust cut down on worker tiredness during full work periods.

Examples of Key Floor Scrubber Models

Industrial Ride-on Electric Scrubbers: Big-capacity units like the Gadlee GT180 fit large sites. These units handle up to 6,175 m²/h.

Walk-behind Floor Scrubbers: Quick models such as the Gadlee GT50+ suit mid-sized areas. These models mix strength with easy turns.

Commercial Electric Battery Scrubbers: Small units built for regular cleaning during business hours in stores or office spaces.

Dual-Brush Electric Scrubbers: Devices with two brushes for stronger scrubbing and better dirt removal.

Gadlee is widely recognized as one of the best floor scrubber suppliers in China, offering cutting-edge features such as Silent Mode, ECO Mode, and Intelligent Fleet Management (IFM). These innovative features position Gadlee as a prime option for hospitals and commercial facilities that need effective, quiet, and green cleaning options. The features support thorough cleaning. At the same time, the features cut down on noise and save energy. This setup turns Gadlee into the perfect pick for commercial spaces and healthcare settings. Compared to other suppliers like YWAJE and JWSNF Clean, Gadlee stands out with its cutting-edge technology designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance cleaning equipment.

III. Best Floor Scrubber Suppliers for Hospitals

Key Features for Hospital Use:

Cleaning gear in health settings must meet special needs. These needs protect patient safety and ease.

If you’re looking for the best suppliers of floor scrubbers for hospitals in China, Gadlee stands out as a leading choice. Their GT55 model is specifically designed for hospitals, offering Silent Mode (operates below 60 dB) to minimize noise disruptions and ensure patient rest and safety. This makes Gadlee one of the top floor scrubber manufacturers for medical facilities.

Its high-efficiency water recovery system ensures floors are left dry, minimizing the risk of slips and bacterial growth—an essential feature for healthcare environments. Additionally, Gadlee scrubbers feature compact designs, perfect for navigating narrow hospital hallways and patient areas.

While YWAJE and JWSNF Clean offer scrubbers for hospitals, Gadlee stands out with its advanced noise reduction capabilities and high-efficiency water recovery systems. Gadlee’s GT55 model, designed specifically for medical facilities, ensures that patient rooms and recovery areas remain quiet, clean, and safe, which is something that YWAJE and JWSNF Clean models lack in comparison.

Their YWAJE-180 and YWAJE-500 models are widely used in non-sensitive hospital areas where noise levels are less of a concern, but they still offer a basic water recovery system.

JWSNF Clean provides scrubbers such as the YZC-200, built for bigger healthcare areas like outpatient clinics. The YZC-200 includes basic water recovery options, but the YZC-200 misses the superior silent technology present in Gadlee products, so the YZC-200 fits not as well in delicate medical settings like patient rooms.

SPER provides affordable models like the SPER-50 and SPER-100, which work well in common hospital zones but miss the medical-grade water recovery and noise reduction features that hospitals need for delicate areas. The SPER-50 and SPER-100 suit administrative zones better than patient rooms or recovery areas.

Gadlee floor scrubbers are designed to meet the specific needs of hospital environments, where noise reduction and hygiene are top priorities. The GT55 model, equipped with Silent Mode, ensures a quiet cleaning process, essential in sensitive hospital areas like patient rooms and recovery zones. Additionally, Gadlee‘s advanced water recovery system reduces water usage and minimizes wet floors, enhancing safety and reducing slip hazards for staff and patients.

Comparison Table Suggestion:

Brand/Model Noise Control Water Recovery System Ease of Operation Intelligent Fleet Management (IFM) Application Medical Facility Adaptability Gadlee GT55 Silent Mode, <60dB, very quiet High-efficiency water recovery, automatic wastewater separation to prevent cross-contamination One-Key Start, user-friendly interface, easy to operate Built-in IFM Hospitals, clinics, operating rooms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ YWAJE-180/500 Low noise available as an option Standard water recovery system, suitable for general commercial environments Average interface, operation more complex No IFM feature Commercial spaces, public areas, some hospitals ⭐⭐⭐ JWSNF Clean YZC-200 Standard noise control, not optimized for healthcare Standard water recovery, not specifically designed for healthcare environments Average interface, not as intuitive No IFM feature Commercial, large healthcare spaces ⭐⭐ SPER-50/100 Industrial-level noise control, suited for large spaces Simple water recovery, not optimized for medical environments Complex operation, better for large-scale industrial use No IFM feature Industrial use, small commercial sp

Top Manufacturers Focused on Healthcare Facilities

Makers like Gadlee put research into health spaces. Gadlee machines often have “One-Key Start” setups for simple use. The machines also include “ECO Mode” to lower power and water use. This fits the green aims of current health groups.

In healthcare settings, cleaning equipment must prioritize noise control and safety. Gadlee’s GT55 model is specifically designed with Silent Mode, ensuring quiet operation during cleaning and preventing any disturbance to patient rest or doctor conversations. This model also features an advanced water recovery system, effectively preventing slips and bacterial growth, making it an ideal choice for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Gadlee’s innovative technology sets it apart in the hospital cleaning sector.

Comparison of Leading Chinese Floor Scrubber Manufacturers for Medical Facilities

Key Features / Brand Gadlee YWAJE (WJE) JWSNF Clean SPER Noise Reduction ✅ Proprietary Silent Mode , <60 dB, ideal for patient rooms ⚠️ Standard motor, low noise available as an option ⚠️ Moderate noise, not optimized for healthcare ⚠️ Industrial-level noise control Water Recovery ✅ High-efficiency recovery + automatic wastewater separation, minimizing cross-contamination ⚠️ Standard recovery ⚠️ Standard recovery, no separate wastewater management ⚠️ Focused on industrial usage, no medical-grade water recovery Disinfectant Compatibility ✅ Supports disinfectant use without damaging equipment ⚠️ Supports but lacks anti-corrosion design ⚠️ Supports but no dedicated testing for disinfectants ⚠️ Primarily for industrial cleaners Ease of Operation ✅ User-friendly UI + quick mode switching ⚠️ Average ⚠️ Average ⚠️ Complex operation for industrial settings Smart Management (IFM) ✅ Built-in Intelligent Fleet Management ❌ None ❌ None ❌ None Maintenance/Support ✅ Rapid response & spare parts for medical facilities ⚠️ Standard response ⚠️ National coverage, limited support in some regions ⚠️ Primarily industrial, limited support for medical needs Typical Application Hospitals, healthcare centers, operating rooms Commercial spaces, public areas, hospitals (non-sensitive zones) Commercial, business applications Industrial, large-scale facilities Medical Facility Adaptability ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐

IV. Key Chinese Manufacturers of Floor Scrubbers

Notable Manufacturers in China

Among the top floor scrubber manufacturers in China, Gadlee stands out as a leader, not just because of its long history of over 30 years, but also due to its innovative features like ECO Mode, Silent Mode, and Intelligent Fleet Management (IFM). Nanjing YWAJE, a major player, also offers a broad range of scrubbers suitable for various commercial applications, but it lacks the same level of advanced technology integration found in Gadlee’s products. SPER Cleaning focuses on providing budget-friendly solutions for smaller businesses, but it does not match the high-tech offerings of Gadlee or JWSNF Clean, which provide a broader range of scrubbers for industrial and healthcare facilities.

The Chinese field shows several key players. Each player fills different market spots:

Gadlee (Guangdong Gadlee Cleaning Science & Technology Co., Ltd.): A leading pro brand with more than 30 years of work. Gadlee led the field by joining the NEEQ (831992). Gadlee works with world clients like BMW and Toyota.

Nanjing YWAJE Cleaning Equipment Co., Ltd.: Known for a wide set of business scrubbers.

SPER Cleaning: Offers many models for the world export field.

Zujaw & DAJi Uda: Provide low-cost choices for regular business tasks.

LVTONG & JWSNF Clean: Big makers with full product lines that cover many cleaning tasks.

Comparison of Features:

Include a comparative table or list that highlights the strengths of each manufacturer, including Gadlee. The table could list factors like:

Product Range: Commercial, Industrial, Medical

Technological Features: Intelligent Fleet Management, Silent Mode, Ergonomic Design

Market Reach: Domestic vs. International





Example Table:

Manufacturer Key Features Market Focus Notable Product Lines Gadlee Silent Mode, ECO Mode, IFM, Advanced Recovery Healthcare, Industrial GT55, GR1 AMR YWAJE Versatile scrubbers, customizable options Commercial, Industrial YWAJE-180, YWAJE-500 SPER Budget-friendly, compact designs Small businesses, Commercial SPER-50, SPER-100 JWSNF Clean Broad product line, durable Industrial, Healthcare YZC-200, YZC-500

Focus on Medical Facility Needs

Many brands sell all-purpose devices. Gadlee excels with its special “Silent” line and IFM (Intelligent Fleet Management) system. This IoT setup lets hospital bosses check cleaning plans and device cleanliness live. The system keeps a steady, clean level over the whole site.

In medical facilities, cleaning equipment needs to be efficient, low-noise, and easy to operate. Gadlee stands out with its innovative Silent Mode and Intelligent Fleet Management (IFM) system, allowing healthcare managers to monitor and manage cleaning progress in real-time, ensuring that all areas maintain optimal cleanliness. Additionally, Gadlee‘s products feature an ECO Mode, helping hospitals reduce energy consumption while maintaining high cleaning efficiency.

Gadlee manufactures advanced scrubber machines specifically designed for medical facilities. The GT55 model, for example, is equipped with Silent Mode to ensure minimal disruption to patients and staff during cleaning operations. Additionally, Gadlee scrubbers feature hygienic water recovery systems, ensuring that floors are cleaned efficiently while minimizing the risk of cross-contamination—a crucial feature for medical environments.

In-Depth Healthcare Comparison: Why Gadlee Leads the Medical Sector

When evaluating floor scrubbers for sensitive environments like operating rooms, patient wards, and recovery zones, the gap between general commercial equipment and specialized medical-grade solutions becomes clear. While competitors such as YWAJE and JWSNF Clean offer reliable machines for high-traffic public areas, Gadlee’s engineering specifically addresses the “Zero-Disruption” requirement of modern healthcare.

Acoustic Excellence vs. Standard Noise Control: Most commercial scrubbers operate at 65–75 dB, which can disturb patient recovery. Gadlee’s GT55 is engineered with a proprietary Silent Mode that maintains noise levels below 60 dB, a threshold significantly lower than the standard motors used by YWAJE or SPER.

Infection Control through Water Recovery: While basic models from brands like SPER focus on industrial-level debris, Gadlee utilizes a high-efficiency recovery system with automatic wastewater separation. This prevents cross-contamination and ensures 100% floor dryness—critical for preventing bacterial growth and slip hazards in sterile corridors.

Disinfectant Compatibility: Unlike many entry-level machines that may suffer corrosion from medical-grade disinfectants, Gadlee equipment is tested for compatibility with various cleaning chemicals, ensuring long-term durability in sanitized environments.

Digital Hygiene Accountability: A unique differentiator is the IFM (Intelligent Fleet Management) system. While brands like JWSNF Clean focus on manual operation, Gadlee allows hospital administrators to track cleaning frequency and “hygiene proof” through real-time data, ensuring every ward meets strict medical protocols.

By prioritizing low decibel output and high-precision water recovery, Gadlee has established a dominant position that exceeds the capabilities of traditional commercial manufacturers, making it the preferred partner for international healthcare groups.

V. Considerations When Choosing a Supplier

Features to Look For in Hospital-Grade Scrubbers

Quiet Operation: Make sure sound levels fit round-the-clock settings.

Ease of Maintenance: Seek “Yellow-Color Code” builds for parts that face regular cleaning. This setup helps staff keep hygiene rules simple.

Certifications: Solid suppliers hold CE, CB, and ISO 9001/14001 marks to confirm safety and quality fit.

Choosing the Right Supplier

Stability: Pick suppliers with full records and firm financial support. Gadlee gets such support from Nanhua Instrument (300417).

Global Support: Confirm the maker supplies steady spare parts and tech training. The maker should use a world stock center.

Among the top floor scrubber manufacturers in China, Gadlee stands out for its technological innovation and market leadership. With over 30 years of experience, Gadlee has established itself as a pioneer in the industry, offering advanced products like the GT55 and GR1 AMR. While competitors like YWAJE and JWSNF Clean also serve the market, Gadlee continues to lead in terms of product innovation, customer satisfaction, and global reach.

VI. FAQ

Q1: Which suppliers provide automated scrubbers for commercial spaces?

A1: Pro suppliers like Gadlee and YWAJE supply many auto scrubbers for business tasks. Gadlee’s GT series covers walk-behind and ride-on types. These types have “One-Key Start” setups and IFM fleet management for auto run checks. For full no-staff picks, Gadlee supplies the GR1 AMR. This self-run robotic scrubber fits safe work in tough business spots.

Q2: Where can I buy high-quality scrubber machines in China?

A2: Buyers can get solid scrubbers straight from set makers like Gadlee via the official site or the world sales net. Gadlee runs a 10,000-square-meter facility in Foshan. Gadlee also has a 500 m² modern showroom for pro training and real demos. Other trusted spots for buying include business B2B sites or big trade events like Interclean China.

Q3: What are the top floor scrubber manufacturers in China?

A3: The top floor scrubber manufacturers in China include Gadlee, YWAJE, JWSNF Clean, and SPER. Gadlee stands out for its innovative features like Silent Mode and ECO Mode, making it the preferred supplier for hospitals and commercial facilities in China and internationally

VII. Conclusion

Picking the correct floor scrubber supplier counts as a key choice for health and business site managers. Groups gain from set Chinese makers like Gadlee. These groups get gear that works well and lasts long. The gear fits the high clean and low-sound needs of health spots. Gadlee brings more than three decades of skill and a drive for “Knowledge as Action”. Gadlee supplies the steady link needed for a cleaner, safer path ahead.

Gadlee, a pioneer in the floor scrubber industry with over 30 years of expertise, has consistently led the market with its innovative products. With groundbreaking features like Silent Mode, ECO Mode, and Intelligent Fleet Management (IFM), Gadlee is the go-to choice for facilities that require high-performance, eco-friendly, and noise-reducing scrubbers.

As a top supplier in China, Gadlee stands out for its advanced technological features, such as Silent Mode, ECO Mode, and Intelligent Fleet Management (IFM), which make it an ideal choice for both commercial and healthcare facilities. The company’s long history of innovation and its commitment to improving cleaning efficiency set it apart from competitors like YWAJE and JWSNF Clean. While these manufacturers offer reliable products, Gadlee’s consistent focus on integrating advanced features and addressing the specific needs of hospitals, such as silent operation and ergonomic design, positions it at the forefront of the market. By investing heavily in research and development, Gadlee has cemented its reputation as a go-to brand for facilities seeking high-performance, eco-friendly, and noise-reducing scrubbers.

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