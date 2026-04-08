The US Senate proposed a temporary ban on creating a Central Bank Digital Currency until 2030, passing an 84 to 6 procedural vote that effectively chooses open stablecoins over a government controlled digital dollar, and that bipartisan signal tells the market that decentralized crypto infrastructure is the path lawmakers endorse.

Hyperliquid holds its DeFi lead while Digitap raises quietly, but the best crypto to invest in right now ships live tools backed by a confirmed Binance listing at a presale rate that listing day permanently retires.

US Senate Proposes CBDC Ban Until 2030 With Bipartisan Support

The US Senate introduced a provision banning the Federal Reserve from creating a CBDC until 2030, clearing a procedural vote with an 84 to 6 margin as part of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. CoinDesk reported the proposal exempts stablecoins that are open, permissionless, and private.

Reuters noted the bipartisan support signals that US lawmakers view decentralized crypto as the preferred path forward over centralized digital currencies. When the Senate votes 84 to 6 to block a government digital dollar and protect stablecoins, every crypto project with real utility and confirmed exchange access becomes the best crypto to invest in for the capital that decision attracts.

Finding the Best Crypto to Invest In as Lawmakers Endorse Decentralized Crypto

Pepeto

The Senate choosing stablecoins over a CBDC confirms the regulatory tailwind Pepeto was designed for, and above $8.1 million raised during peak fear proves the conviction keeps building. A zero fee swap engine rotates tokens across every chain so traders preserve full value on each move, while the PepetoAI risk scorer flags rug risks and audits contracts so capital enters clean positions.

Pepeto adds a cross chain bridge that routes capital between networks so every opportunity is reachable without friction. The originator of the original Pepe token built the supply so each transaction generates fresh demand, and a former Binance launch strategist on the dev team engineered the rollout behind billion dollar debuts.

The SolidProof audit cleared the code, the 420 trillion supply is sealed, and the Binance listing date is locked. The presale fills faster with each round, and the current rate is the final discount before exchange demand takes control.

Digitap

Digitap promises crypto to fiat banking at $0.04, but its $0.14 listing target caps returns at 3.5x, no major exchange has confirmed a listing, and the project needs favorable conditions to validate its thesis at any meaningful scale.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Hyperliquid trades near $39.31 with $3.64 trillion in cumulative trading volume and $993 million in total revenue, making it the highest earning DEX in crypto per CoinGecko data. The HIP 4 proposal introducing prediction markets requires builders to stake 1 million HYPE per slot, which could tighten supply. HYPE sits 37% below its $59 all time high with a $9.5 billion cap, and even a full recovery delivers a 1.6x, while the best crypto to invest in at presale pricing delivers multiples from a single listing event.

Conclusion

The US Senate voting 84 to 6 to ban a CBDC and protect stablecoins proves lawmakers endorse decentralized crypto, and every token with working tools and confirmed exchange access rides that policy tailwind. Hyperliquid offers record DeFi revenue, but its $9.5 billion cap compresses returns into fractions of what presale to Binance listing delivers.

Above $8.1 million committed while the Senate was still voting proves the sharpest wallets moved before the policy headline confirmed the direction, and the Pepeto official website locks buyers into a floor the Binance listing erases the moment volume starts. every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and collected during recovery, and the reader’s presale entry right now is the position that turns fear pricing into recovery wealth, the same position every cycle winner held before the returns arrived. The presale closes, the exchange opens, and every dollar inside keeps the spread.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to invest in during a market downturn?

Projects with confirmed Binance listings, working tools, and completed audits at presale pricing offer the strongest entry during fear, which is why Pepeto with its zero fee swap engine and SolidProof audit leads the best crypto to invest in conversation.

Why are traders choosing Pepeto over established DeFi tokens?

DeFi tokens like HYPE carry multi billion dollar caps that limit returns, while Pepeto gives buyers a presale rate that one Binance listing converts into the kind of multiple large caps cannot deliver. See the Pepeto official website to explore the presale and live tools.

How does the US Senate CBDC ban affect crypto investments?

When the Senate votes 84 to 6 to block a government digital dollar and protect stablecoins, the policy endorses decentralized crypto, and presale tokens with confirmed exchange access and real utility attract the capital that endorsement brings.