Best Crypto to Buy With $750? Experts Compare Shiba Inu (SHIB) and New Utility Protocols

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the most recognized meme coins in the crypto market, with its price movement continuing to reflect shifts in sentiment and community-driven activity. As investors evaluate where to allocate capital, comparisons are increasingly being made between established tokens like SHIB and newer DeFi crypto projects entering the market.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an emerging Ethereum-based lending protocol, is gaining attention as it progresses through its presale and V1 rollout. With growing participation and ongoing infrastructure development, MUTM is being tracked alongside assets like Shiba Inu as part of the broader search for new crypto opportunities in 2026.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at approximately $0.00000608, showing a modest recovery of 5.2% over the last 24 hours. The asset currently maintains a market capitalization of roughly $3.59 billion, which reflects its role as a primary ecosystem token on the Ethereum network.

Despite its massive community and recent regulatory clarity—where the SEC and CFTC officially categorized SHIB as a digital commodity—the price remains heavily suppressed by a long-term corrective phase. Technical analysts have identified the $0.00000633 to $0.00000720 range as a dense thicket of resistance that has capped multiple rally attempts throughout the first quarter of the year.

On the downside, Shiba Inu is currently testing a critical historic support level near $0.00000549, which many traders describe as the “last line of defense.” If this level fails to hold, some bearish models point toward a deeper flush toward the $0.00000508 zone. While the Shibarium Layer-2 network and the new Shib Alpha Layer (L3) continue to evolve, the sheer size of the circulating supply means it now requires an immense influx of new capital just to move the price by a small percentage.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is establishing a professional environment for non-custodial capital management on the Ethereum network. The architecture is built around a two-tier liquidity engine designed to balance speed with high-level customization.

The first tier uses a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, where users supply assets into automated liquidity pools for immediate borrowing. The second tier features a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace, allowing participants to negotiate direct agreements with bespoke terms and specialized collateral.

By prioritizing a functional engine over social media hype, the protocol has already secured over $21 million in funding from a global base of 19,200 individual holders. The V1 protocol is currently live on the Sepolia testnet, where it has successfully processed nearly $300 million in simulated volume.

This testing phase allows users to interact (lending/borrowing) with liquidity pools for WBTC, USDT, ETH and LINK while utilizing safety tools like One-Click Safe-Mode Borrowing and an Automated Notification System for real-time risk alerts. Currently, the MUTM token is in Phase 7 of its distribution at $0.04, positioned before the confirmed official launch price of $0.06.

Comparing Growth Potential for $750

When comparing the two, Shiba Inu faces clear limitations due to its massive circulating supply and mature valuation. Because it is already a multi-billion dollar asset, it cannot easily replicate the early surges that made it famous.

A $750 investment in SHIB today would buy roughly 123 million tokens. For this position to double in value, the project would need to add another $3.6 billion to its market cap. While the “SHIB Army” remains loyal, the current technical structure shows that the asset is in a “value-seeking” stage where growth is measured in small percentages rather than the explosive moves of 2021.

By contrast, Mutuum Finance is at an early stage where smaller amounts of capital can lead to much larger moves in its valuation. A $750 investment in MUTM at the current $0.04 price would secure 18,750 tokens. Once the token reaches its confirmed official launch price of $0.06, that same position would be worth $1,125, representing a 50% MUTM discount.

Roadmap Milestones and Phase 7 Progress

The momentum behind Mutuum Finance is accelerating as Phase 7 moves toward a full sell-out. This stage is a critical transition point as the project prepares for its next roadmap steps. To keep the community active, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus in tokens every single day.

The official roadmap for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) includes the launch of a native over-collateralized stablecoin and full Layer-2 integration to further reduce costs. Security remains the primary pillar of the strategy, with a full manual code review completed by Halborn Security and a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK. As the available supply for Phase 7 disappears, the window for entry at a discount is closing.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance