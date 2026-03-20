Best Crypto to Buy Now, This Under 0.05 DeFi Altcoin Is Targeting 1800% Growth in 2026

Mutuum Finance is one of the few under-$0.05 DeFi tokens getting serious attention because it combines early pricing with visible development. The token is currently priced at $0.04, launched its presale at $0.01, and has a confirmed launch price of $0.06. Recent project-linked coverage also points to more than $20.8 million raised, more than 19,000 holders, a 4 billion total supply, and 1.82 billion tokens allocated to presale.

Why 1800% Is Even Part of the Conversation

An 1800% move from $0.04 would put MUTM at roughly $0.76. That kind of target sounds aggressive until you look at where the token sits in its market cycle. It is still below launch price, still in presale, and still attached to a DeFi platform that already has a live V1 protocol on Sepolia testnet. Investors tend to talk about higher multiples when the token is early and the product has already started taking shape.

The presale progression adds more weight to that thesis. Moving from $0.01 to $0.04 already marks 300% growth, and the jump to the confirmed $0.06 launch price would take that to 500% from the first phase. Because the presale allocation is finite and a large portion has already been sold, the remaining discounted supply naturally creates more urgency for buyers trying to position before launch.

What a $700 Position Could Look Like

At the current $0.04 price, a $700 investment would secure about 17,500 MUTM tokens. If the token reaches $0.76, that position would be worth around $13,300. That means a profit of roughly $12,600 from the original entry.

In Mutuum’s case, the short-term argument comes from visibility and exchange potential. A token that launches with actual utility, a growing holder base, and a live product often has a stronger case for broader exchange interest than a presale with nothing functional behind it. If meaningful listings follow, that wider access can create a fresh wave of buying pressure from traders who never entered during presale.

Why Utility Matters After Launch

Mutuum is being built as a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, which means the token is tied to actual platform activity rather than a vague ecosystem promise. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their deposits and accumulate yield over time. mtToken staking is currently available on testnet and is expected to be fully available on mainnet, which gives users a preview of how passive participation can become more rewarding once the live platform fully opens up.

The buy-and-distribute mechanism is another major part of the 1800% case. A portion of protocol revenue is designed to be used to buy MUTM from the open market and redistribute it through participation-linked rewards. That means platform usage can translate directly into token demand, which is one of the strongest ways an early DeFi token can support price appreciation over time.

Why the Setup Still Feels Early

Mutuum still sits in the phase where buyers can enter below launch price, with a working protocol already visible on testnet and a roadmap that extends into multichain expansion and a native overcollateralized stablecoin. That combination is why the token keeps getting pulled into high-upside discussions. For investors looking for an under-$0.05 DeFi altcoin with a stronger mix of short-term catalysts and longer-term utility, MUTM is one of the more obvious names in that category right now.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance