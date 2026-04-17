Bitwise just launched the first Avalanche ETP on the New York Stock Exchange. This gives traditional investors direct access to another blockchain through a regulated vehicle. Moreover, the move shows how fast institutional money is building on ramps into crypto. However, these products expand access without delivering the returns that come from entering before a first public listing. Pepeto has crossed $9.13 million in presale funding with a confirmed Binance listing ahead. For anyone asking what the best crypto to buy now is, the math between presale entry and listing debut is where the opportunity lives.

Bitwise Avalanche ETP Brings AVAX to Traditional Finance

According to CoinDesk, Bitwise launched its Avalanche ETP on the NYSE on April 15, offering the first regulated product with built in staking. This captures roughly 5.4% in annual AVAX rewards. Bloomberg noted the launch follows a wave of institutional crypto products in 2026. These include spot ETFs for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP that have pulled billions into the market.

These vehicles lower barriers for institutions. But they also confirm that once a regulated product exists, the early window on that asset is closed. Therefore, the best crypto to buy now for real returns is one that has not reached the public market yet.

Why the Best Crypto to Buy Now Starts Before the Listing

Pepeto

Pepeto is one of the most closely watched presale tokens right now. The project is expected to list on Binance after the presale closes, with additional exchanges following. This positions it as the best crypto to buy now for traders who want to be inside before the listing opens. The token is priced at $0.0000001685, verified by a full SolidProof audit.

At its core, Pepeto runs a PepetoAI risk scorer grading every trade from entry to exit. It also runs a cross chain bridge that moves assets between blockchains without friction. This lets any trader see risk and move capital in one place. These tools work today, not after a roadmap milestone that might never ship.

The presale has pulled over $9.13 million because smart capital recognizes a former Binance expert on the dev team and a Pepeto presale backed by the mind who created the original Pepe token. The distance between presale price and debut candle is the full return early wallets collect, and once trading opens, that window closes permanently.

XRP Holds Near $1.49 as Institutional Demand Grows

According to CoinDesk, XRP trades near $1.49 with a market cap around $90 billion. Ripple’s partnership with Kyobo Life Insurance for Korea’s first tokenized bond settlement added fresh institutional credibility this week. Spot XRP ETFs have pulled in over $1 billion in combined assets. In addition, Rakuten added XRP to its payment app for 44 million Japanese users. A return from $1.49 to the 2018 ATH of $3.84 is a 2.7x, a real move for a large cap but measured compared to what presale entries deliver when a listing arrives.

Cardano Trades at $0.26 After 90% Drop From ATH

Changelly data shows ADA near $0.26, roughly 90% below its September 2021 all time high of $3.10. The Chang governance upgrade gave full community control of the protocol. ADA was included in Trump’s proposed US strategic crypto reserve alongside BTC, ETH, and SOL. The fundamentals are real. But ADA at $0.26 already prices in significant recovery expectations. A return to $3.10 would need a 10x that requires volume and demand the market has not shown since the last cycle peak.

Closing Thoughts

Every major fortune in crypto started the same way. ADA sat at $0.04 in early 2020 before running to $3.10, turning a $1,000 entry into $77,500. BTC traded below $1,000 before clearing $74,000, and XRP moved from fractions of a dollar to nearly $4 in a single cycle. The one thing every early buyer had in common is they moved while everyone around them doubted.

Pepeto is the kind of rare setup this market produces once every few years, with working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, a confirmed Binance listing, and the same wallets that bought ADA at $0.04 are already positioning in Pepeto before the window closes because they spot these entries better than anyone, and following their lead is how the next wave of returns gets built.

Secure your Pepeto tokens while presale pricing is still available.

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in April 2026?

XRP and ADA carry strong fundamentals, but both trade at levels that cap near term returns to single digit multiples. Pepeto offers presale entry before a confirmed Binance listing, where the real return window lives.

Is XRP still a good investment at $1.49?

XRP has real institutional traction through Ripple’s partnerships and ETF inflows, but the path from $1.49 to the $3.84 ATH is a 2.7x that takes time even in a strong market.

Why are traders choosing presale tokens over large caps right now?

Pepeto gives traders access to presale pricing before the Binance listing opens, meaning the full return between entry and debut belongs to wallets that move first, a window large caps at multi billion dollar valuations cannot create.