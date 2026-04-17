eToro just agreed to acquire ZenGo in a deal valued at roughly $70 million, pushing one of the world’s largest trading apps deeper into on chain infrastructure.

The move confirms that serious capital is building the tools the next wave of crypto users will need, and while major players invest in custody layers, Pepeto is crossing $9.13 million raised by building the exchange tools retail traders use every day. Here is what the Ethereum price signals and why early capital is choosing Pepeto.

eToro Acquires ZenGo for $70M in Self Custody Push

According to Bloomberg, eToro has agreed to acquire ZenGo, a self custodial wallet built on keyless MPC technology, for approximately $70 million. CoinDesk reported that CEO Yoni Assia framed the deal as a long term bet on decentralized finance, noting commodity trading hit 60% of eToro’s commissions in Q1 2026. The deal signals a race to own the infrastructure layer, but owning infrastructure and offering retail traders a direct path to returns are different things, and the gap between the two is where presale entries carry the most weight.

What the Ethereum Price Reveals About Where Capital Moves Next

Pepeto

While eToro builds the custody layer for the next generation of crypto users, Pepeto is building what those users will trade through, a cross chain bridge that moves assets between blockchains in seconds and a zero fee swap engine that lets traders swap tokens across chains without paying a fee. Both tools run inside one interface built for the person who wants to trade, not the person who wants to read documentation.

The token sits at $0.0000001685 with the Pepeto presale past $9.13 million raised and the project verified by a full SolidProof audit. Traders who lock a $25,000 position into the 182% APY staking pool collect roughly $45,500 in yearly rewards while waiting for the listing to arrive. After the presale closes, the Binance listing opens and every new exchange that adds Pepeto brings fresh buyers into a fixed supply of 420 trillion tokens, the same mechanic that has driven post listing rallies across every cycle.

The project was built by a team that includes a former Binance expert and an architect who designed the original Pepe token, and that blend of exchange experience and meme instinct is why the presale is moving at this speed. Once the listing goes live, every new buyer enters at whatever price the market sets on day one, and the distance between presale cost and listing price is the entire return early wallets collect.

Ethereum Price: Strong Fundamentals With a Familiar Ceiling

According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price sits near $2,450 with a market cap around $280 billion, roughly 53% below its August 2025 all time high of $4,951. The Hegotá hard fork targeting H2 2026 promises parallel execution and a gas limit above 100 million, directly addressing the scaling issues that pushed activity to competing chains. A move from $2,450 back to ATH is roughly a 2.1x, solid for a large cap but far from the multiples presale tokens have delivered in every previous cycle.

Solana Stabilizes Near $90 After Drift Exploit and FTX Selling Pressure

Changelly data shows SOL near $90, roughly 71% below its January 2025 all time high of $295. The Drift Protocol exploit in early April drained over $270 million from the ecosystem, and FTX estate token unlocks keep adding selling pressure. Support holds at $80 with resistance at $97 and analysts projecting a range of $82 to $97 through April. A return to ATH from $90 is a 3.5x that depends on absorbing multiple headwinds at once.

Closing Thoughts

The Ethereum price at $2,450 reflects real strength, backed by a $280 billion cap, a hard fork targeting genuine scaling, and institutional products like BlackRock’s staked ETH trust drawing fresh capital. That traction lifts every project in the ecosystem and signals infrastructure maturing faster than any previous cycle.

But flipping a portfolio from recovery into real wealth comes from presale entries, not from waiting on a slow grind to old highs while the market reprices what the crowd already holds. Pepeto carries the credentials of an architect who built the original Pepe token, working exchange tools, a confirmed Binance listing, and the same wallets that bought ETH before it became a household name are positioning in Pepeto now because they spot these setups better than anyone.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is affecting the Ethereum price in 2026?

The Ethereum price is shaped by the Hegotá hard fork timeline, institutional ETF demand, and macro conditions including geopolitical tensions that have pressured risk assets since early 2026.

Can ETH deliver strong returns from $2,300?

A return to the $4,951 ATH from $2,300 is roughly 2.1x, credible for a $280 billion asset but modest compared to multiples presale tokens have delivered in every previous market cycle.

Why are investors choosing presale tokens while Ethereum holds steady?

Pepeto offers presale pricing before a confirmed Binance listing, meaning the return between entry and debut belongs to wallets that position before trading opens, a window that closes the moment the first candle prints.