Shiba Inu Price Prediction as Pepeto Mirrors Early SHIB Breakout

Bitcoin funding rates on Binance perpetuals have stayed negative for 46 straight days, the longest run since the FTX collapse in late 2022, and K33 Research says this positioning has historically marked strong entry points.

While large caps struggle to hold breakouts, Pepeto is pulling capital at a different pace, crossing $9.13 million raised during some of the most cautious conditions this cycle has seen. Here is why the Shiba Inu price prediction matters and what Pepeto is building beneath the noise.

BTC Funding Rates Hit Levels Not Seen Since the FTX Crash

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin topped $79,000 on April 14 before reversing to $74,000, extending a two month struggle to hold a breakout. K33 Research head Vetle Lunde noted 46 consecutive days of negative funding rates on Binance perpetuals while open interest climbs, a setup he compared to the period after the FTX crash that preceded sharp rallies. Fortune puts BTC near $78,200 with a $1.33 trillion cap. The case is strong, but returns from this level stay in low multiples, and real asymmetry sits in presale entries before a listing arrives.

Tokens Shaping the Shiba Inu Price Prediction Outlook

Pepeto

Right now, serious capital is flowing toward projects with working tools on launch day, not promises on a roadmap. The 46 days of negative funding reinforce that pattern, because the traders watching closest allocate toward live infrastructure before the crowd catches up.

That explains why Pepeto is drawing attention from wallets that usually position into large caps early in a cycle. While SHIB and BNB focus on recovering old highs, Pepeto targets the exchange layer itself, giving traders a zero fee swap engine that moves tokens across any chain without a trading fee and a PepetoAI risk scorer that grades every position from entry to exit so the person clicking sees the risk before the money moves.

As chains and tokens multiply, traders need real time protection, and Pepeto wraps both inside one ecosystem built by a team that includes a former Binance expert and a visionary cofounder who shaped the original Pepe token. That demand has pushed the Pepeto presale past $9.13 million raised while the token sits at $0.0000001685, backed by a full SolidProof audit.

Experienced investors know the biggest returns come from entering before the market notices, and the projects that reward those entries have real products and a confirmed listing waiting. Once the Binance listing opens, the presale entry closes for good and every wallet that moved early carries a position nobody else can touch at that price.

Shiba Inu: Can SHIB Reclaim Key Resistance

According to Coinpedia, SHIB trades near $0.000006, roughly 93% below its all time high of $0.00008616. The token has been locked inside a descending channel since September 2025, with resistance between $0.0000070 and $0.0000087 where major moving averages sit. A Shibarium privacy upgrade targeting Q2 2026 could bring fresh interest if it ships on time. The $3.45 billion market cap means even a run to the September high is only a 2.5x, and the full path to ATH needs a 14x that current volume does not support.

BNB Holds Support Near $600 After Steep Drop From October Highs

MEXC News reports BNB near $644 after falling roughly 55% from its October 2025 all time high of $1,369.99. The 34th quarterly burn in January destroyed 1.37 million BNB worth $1.27 billion, pushing total burned supply past 65.6 million tokens. Resistance sits between $647 and $680, with the 200 day moving average near $696 as the line between recovery and trend reversal. At $90 billion in market cap, BNB needs massive fresh capital to revisit highs, and the return to ATH is roughly 2.2x that takes months even in favorable conditions.

Closing Thoughts

The Shiba Inu price prediction carries real weight, backed by 46 days of negative funding rates and a Shibarium upgrade on the horizon while BNB burns keep reducing supply. But recovering from a 93% drawdown or grinding from $644 toward $1,370 is rebuilding, not creating returns that turn a small entry into a life changing number. Pepeto’s confirmed Binance listing compresses the distance between presale price and the first public candle into a window only wallets inside the presale can carry. The presale is still open, and the moment that listing candle prints, this entry leaves the market for good.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest Shiba Inu price prediction for 2026?

SHIB trades near $0.000006 with resistance between $0.0000070 and $0.0000087. Analysts project $0.0000058 to $0.0000105 for 2026, depending on whether the Shibarium upgrade ships on schedule.

Is SHIB still worth holding after dropping 93% from its all time high?

SHIB holds a $3.45 billion market cap with real infrastructure in Shibarium, but the path to $0.00008616 requires a 14x move that needs volume levels this market has not shown.

Why are presale tokens attracting more attention than established coins right now?

Pepeto offers presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, meaning the return between entry and debut belongs to wallets that move before it opens, a setup large caps at multi billion dollar valuations cannot offer.