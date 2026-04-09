Tom Lee just called the Iran ceasefire the starting gun for a massive BTC rally, and options traders are betting on $80,000 while the market added billions in a single session. That signal usually comes once per cycle, and wallets that move first collect the most. Pepeto has pulled in more than $8 million with the original Pepe coin creator behind the project and a Binance listing confirmed, making it the best crypto to buy in April 2026 for anyone who wants the presale gap before listing.

Best Crypto to Buy in April 2026 as Tom Lee Calls the Bottom and Whales Load BTC

BTC reclaimed $71,000 after the ceasefire triggered the strongest daily bounce since October, according to CoinDesk. Fundstrat cofounder Tom Lee said the truce means the worst is over and called it the starting gun for a rally into the second half. Options traders are positioning for $80,000, and CoinDesk confirmed $197 million in shorts were liquidated as sentiment flipped.

Top Picks and Presale Entries Competing for April Returns

Pepeto: The Best Crypto to Buy in April 2026 With a Live Exchange and Confirmed Listing

Prices keep shifting even when fear dominates every headline. Pepeto is where serious capital gravitates, built by the creator of the original Pepe coin with a Binance listing confirmed and live exchange infrastructure already serving holders. The Fear and Greed Index reads 14, proving wallets entering now are front running the listing event that separates presale holders from everyone else.

The search for the best crypto to buy in April 2026 keeps ending at Pepeto because the system already works. The risk scorer reviews every contract before capital gets exposed, so holders carry safety most early entries never provide. The cross chain bridge transfers tokens between networks at no cost, meaning every dollar stays whole instead of shrinking to fees while the listing narrows.

With the infrastructure live, staking at 186% APY adds yield while the Binance listing nears, and SolidProof audited every contract so the money inside sits on verified ground. More than $8 million has entered at $0.000000186, and with the full system running, analysts project 100x to 300x returns once the listing marks the starting price. PEPE reached a billion dollar market cap with zero products, and Pepeto carries a working exchange the original never had, which means the math favors every wallet inside before trading opens.

ETH: Recovery Bounce Faces Structural Headwinds

ETH trades near $2,180 after jumping 5% on the ceasefire bounce, according to CoinDesk. Short seller Culper Research disclosed a short position calling ETH impaired, and ETF products continue bleeding outflows even as Bitmine buys millions of tokens. For the best crypto to buy in April 2026 comparison, ETH at $2,180 needs a 100% move just to reclaim its 2025 high, while the presale to listing gap offers multiples that ETH cannot match from its current level.

BTC: $71K Reclaimed but $80K Needs More Than a Ceasefire

BTC holds near $71,000 after the ceasefire rally but sits below its $126,000 all time high, according to CoinDesk. Tom Lee sees $200,000 to $250,000 by year end, but that target requires the war to end, the Fed to cut, and the CLARITY Act to pass. For the best crypto to buy in April 2026 math, BTC doubling still falls far short of what a presale to listing move delivers in the same window.

Conclusion:

The wallets that build generational returns in every cycle own running products and a dated catalyst, not positions that depend on one more rate cut or one more ceasefire extension. Pepeto puts the full exchange and the listing together, and the debate about which entry leads this cycle is already settled by the $8 million that flowed in while the index read extreme fear.

PEPE turned small entries into fortunes with zero products behind it, and more tools behind Pepeto logically means the returns reach further than what zero tools reached, which is exactly why the search for the best crypto to buy in April 2026 ends at the Pepeto official website. The Binance listing is the single event that delivers the return, and every wallet that entered before it opens collects what waiting forfeits permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why did Tom Lee call the ceasefire the starting gun for a BTC rally?

The Fundstrat cofounder said the truce removes the worst overhang and sets up a massive second half rally, with options traders already betting on $80,000.

What makes Pepeto the best crypto to buy in April 2026?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing and a live exchange, and analysts project 100x to 300x returns from the presale entry.

Can the best crypto to buy in April 2026 still be entered?

The presale is live at the Pepeto official website, but the entry vanishes once the Binance listing opens and sets the public trading price.