Crypto card spending just tripled to $600 million in a single month, proving the digital asset economy is now a payment system that real people use at real stores. That number landed while the Fear and Greed Index sits at 14, showing adoption grows even when prices bleed. Pepeto has collected more than $8 million with a former Binance expert guiding the dev team, making it the crypto news today story that connects adoption to a presale entry still open before listing.

Crypto News Today: Card Spending Triples as Real World Adoption Hits New Records

Monthly crypto card volume reached $600 million in March 2026, tripling from $187 million a year earlier, according to Coinspeaker. Visa processed 97% of that total, confirming card networks treat crypto as a real payments channel. USDC is gaining on USDT in Western markets while Southeast Asia accounts for 60% of stablecoin payment volume. The Block reported U.S. merchant adoption reached 39%, signaling the user base is expanding globally.

Card Spending Records and Presale Entries Defining the Next Move

Pepeto: The Crypto News Today Entry With a Former Binance Expert on the Team

Tokens keep changing hands even when every chart bleeds red. Pepeto is where that energy directs itself, guided by a developer who spent years inside Binance before joining the build, with a listing on that exchange now approaching. With the index deep in fear, the wallets entering now are selecting a position where the product works and the exit event has a date.

Experienced holders tracking crypto news today keep landing on Pepeto because the trading center underneath already runs. PepetoSwap handles zero fee swaps so capital stays whole instead of losing value on every trade. The cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks without charging a cent, so holders jumping ecosystems keep their full balance while the listing window tightens.

With the full system live, staking at 186% APY layers yield while the Binance listing nears, and SolidProof confirmed every contract clean. Capital totaling more than $8 million now sits at $0.000000186 inside a running trading center, and analysts project 100x to 300x returns once the listing determines the launch price. Meme energy plus real exchange tools happens once per cycle, and the Pepe cofounder building this with a Binance listing confirmed is the rarest combination crypto produces, which is why the wallets inside know what the listing delivers.

XRP: Ceasefire Bounce Faces Heavy Resistance Overhead

XRP trades near $1.32 after spiking to $1.38 on the ceasefire bounce, according to CoinGecko. The $1.45 level holds 60% of circulating supply as cost basis, making it the heaviest sell wall on the chart. Crypto news today around XRP focuses on the CLARITY Act returning to the Senate on April 13, but even with positive legislation, the distance between $1.32 and a life changing return is measured in years, not weeks, which makes the presale gap far more attractive for capital seeking speed.

SOL: Record Holders Cannot Save the Price From Bearish Patterns

SOL holds $81.77 with 167 million monthly wallets on the network, yet the token dropped 3.4% in the last session according to BanklessTimes. A three phase pattern of rallying above then failing the 50 day moving average has repeated twice since autumn, and losing the $76 floor opens a measured drop toward the low $50s. Institutional products bled money three straight weeks while the chain processes more DEX volume than any competitor.

Conclusion: What Crypto News Today Means for the Presale Window

The wallets that build wealth in every cycle own running products with a confirmed catalyst, not tokens that require the entire market to recover before they move. Pepeto wraps the exchange infrastructure and the Binance listing into a single presale position, making it the crypto news today entry that connects adoption to action. The Pepe cofounder plus exchange tools plus a Binance listing is the rarest combination this market produces, and the wallets inside know what it delivers when the first trade clears.

Card spending tripling to $600 million proves the crypto economy grows faster than anyone expected, and that growth needs tools exactly like what Pepeto built at the Pepeto official website. The entry shuts permanently when the listing arrives, and every day of hesitation hands the advantage to the holders who already moved.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why did crypto card spending triple to $600 million in March?

Visa processed 97% of $600 million in crypto card volume as real world adoption grew, with U.S. merchant acceptance reaching 39% and USDC gaining share.

What is the most important crypto news today for presale investors?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing and a live exchange, with analysts projecting 100x to 300x returns before the entry closes.

Is Pepeto the best crypto news today investment?

The presale offers exchange tools, a Pepe cofounder, and a Binance listing at the Pepeto official website, a combination that only appears once per cycle.