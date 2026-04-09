AlphaPepe has crossed the $790,000 milestone. Stage 11 sold out. Stage 12 is now live. The presale that began with a simple question, can a meme coin carry a live AI-powered DEX before any exchange lists it, has answered that question with over $790,000 in confirmed capital from 7,300 holders while every competitor in the April 2026 presale market is still asking buyers to trust a roadmap.

Business Insider confirmed AlphaPepe is preparing to drop the first public demo of its AI-powered decentralized exchange. That demo is the specific event that separates AlphaPepe from every other project on the April presale list. Not a whitepaper. Not a planned future product. A live public demonstration of running infrastructure that generates real cross-chain trading fee revenue before the token has appeared on a single exchange.

The $790K milestone is the number. The AI DEX tech is the reason. AlphaPepe at $0.01367 in Stage 12 is the presale that outshines competitors not through narrative but through product. Stage 11 is sold out.

Why AI DEX Tech Outshines Every Competitor on the April List

The April 2026 best crypto presale list carries the most credible projects in recent memory. Bitcoin Hyper holds the largest raise. Pepeto carries a working exchange engine. IONIX Chain bets on AI plus real-world asset tokenization. DeepSnitch AI leads on the AI narrative. Each project has a genuine case. None of them has what AlphaPepe has confirmed in the same week as the $790K milestone.

AlphaSwap is live. Cross-chain. AI-powered with contract screening, whale tracking, and trend detection running in real time. The live AI DEX demo arriving imminently is the public timestamped proof that every other presale’s roadmap is still pointing toward as a future event. Messari data confirmed only 6 of 41 token sales since 2025 are profitable with average losses at 46%. The characteristic that separates the profitable 15% from the failed 85% is a running product with verifiable revenue before the listing date. AlphaSwap generates that revenue today.

$790K Raised. Stage 12 Live. AI DEX Demo Arriving. The Milestone That Means Something.

Not Launched on DEX Yet. Stage 11 Sold Out. Over $790,000 Raised. Stage 12 at $0.01367.

AlphaPepe is at $0.01367 in Stage 12 with over $790,000 raised from 7,300 holders and 100 new wallets entering daily. Stage 11 is sold out. AlphaSwap is live generating real trading fee revenue. Developer is a former Shibarium team member with a 500 million mainnet transaction track record. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit completed before public capital entered. Tokens arrive instantly with no vesting. Holders staking earn 85% APR from day one. Buyers entering with $1,000 or more can use code ALPHA30 at checkout for a 30% token bonus on their purchase.

Analysts targeting $1.50 at the Q2 DEX launch suggest a $1,000 entry at $0.01367 producing 73,153 tokens would sit at around $109,730. At $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut the same entry approaches $256,036. Bitcoin Hyper needs its Layer 2 to launch. Pepeto needs its exchange to scale. IONIX needs RWA adoption to accelerate. AlphaPepe needs Q2. Stage 11 already sold out. The price increases every three days. The next stage arrives before the live demo confirms what $790,000 in conviction capital already knew.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 12 sells out.

FAQs

Why does AlphaPepe hit the $790K milestone as AI DEX tech outshines competitors?

Over $790,000 raised through the most difficult macro environment of the current cycle with Stage 11 sold out and AlphaSwap live generating real cross-chain trading fee revenue before any exchange listing confirms the AI DEX tech is not a roadmap item. The live demo arriving imminently adds the public proof that makes the $790K milestone the result of product confidence rather than narrative momentum.

What could a $1,000 Stage 12 entry be worth at Q2 launch?

At $0.01367 a $1,000 entry produces 73,153 tokens worth around $109,730 at $1.50 and $256,036 at the $3.50 Tier 1 projection before any exchange lists AlphaPepe.

Why does AlphaPepe outshine competitors on the April 2026 presale list?

AlphaSwap is already live generating real trading fee revenue while every competitor is asking buyers to trust a future product. Messari confirmed only 6 of 41 token sales since 2025 are profitable with the profitable minority sharing one characteristic: a running product before listing. AlphaPepe has that product running now with Stage 11 already sold out and Stage 12 at $0.01367 as the remaining pre-listing entry.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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