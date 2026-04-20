The race to find the best crypto to buy in 2026 is accelerating as AI companies pulled in $242 billion in early 2026, capturing 80% of all global venture funding and proving that artificial intelligence is now the dominant force in capital allocation. That wave of money is reshaping every industry it touches, and crypto projects with real AI utility are sitting directly in its path.

While Ethereum and Dogecoin offer familiar entry points, a presale called Pepeto has crossed $9.2 million in funding with a confirmed Binance listing and working AI tools, and this article explains why it leads the list.

AI Companies Capture $242 Billion as Capital Flows Into Intelligent Infrastructure

AI companies raised $242 billion in early 2026, accounting for 80% of total global venture funding, according to CoinDesk. Gartner projects total AI spending will reach $2.52 trillion this year, signaling that artificial intelligence has moved from experiment to essential infrastructure according to CoinDesk.

That flood of capital is spilling into the crypto sector where projects combining AI with blockchain are attracting the sharpest money in the market. For traders searching for the best crypto to buy in 2026, the overlap between AI and crypto is where the biggest returns are hiding, and presale entries with confirmed listings sit at the center of that opportunity.

Best Crypto to Buy in 2026 for Maximum Returns

Pepeto: The AI Powered Presale With a Confirmed Binance Listing

Every cycle crowns one breakout star, and all signs point to Pepeto owning that role in 2026. The presale has raised $9.2 million, and the project already ships working tools that give traders an edge most presales only promise. A PepetoAI risk scorer analyzes every trade setup and delivers a clear risk rating before any capital is committed, while a zero fee swap engine removes trading costs on every pair across every chain.

The pioneer who created the original Pepe brought a former Binance veteran onto the Pepeto team, and the SolidProof audit behind the code proves this is not a whitepaper project waiting to build, it is a working product waiting to list.

For anyone asking what is the best crypto to buy in 2026, Pepeto offers the rarest combination in the market right now, real AI utility at a presale price with a confirmed Binance listing that makes the entry window finite and the potential returns unmatched by any token already trading on exchanges.

Ethereum Holds at $2,300 as DeFi Rebuilds After Exploits

Ethereum is trading near $2,300 with a market cap of $233 billion after a brutal month for DeFi security that saw over $605 million lost to hacks in April alone. The Glamsterdam upgrade launched its devnet on April 10, and daily active addresses remain near 2 million. ETH needs to more than double to revisit its $4,953 all time high, and while that path exists, it is a slow grind that takes quarters, not the kind of timeline that presale buyers work with.

Dogecoin Struggles Below $0.10 as Whale Activity Fades

Dogecoin is trading around $0.094 after failing to hold above the $0.10 level for weeks. DOGE sits 87% below its $0.74 all time high and whale activity has dropped to multi month lows. The issuance reduction proposal remains stuck without community consensus, and without a major catalyst, DOGE needs massive retail energy just to reclaim $0.15, returns that are a fraction of what presale entries can deliver.

Conclusion

Every massive fortune in crypto started the same way. Ethereum traded at $0.31 during its ICO and reached $4,953, turning $100 into over $1.5 million at the peak. Chainlink launched near $0.15 and crossed $52, rewarding early wallets with returns that changed lives. The one thing every early buyer had in common was they moved while the rest of the market hesitated.

Pepeto is sitting at that same stage with $9.2 million in presale funding, a SolidProof audit, working AI tools, and a confirmed Binance listing closing in fast, and the kind of decision that turns a small entry into the best crypto to buy in 2026 only stays open until the listing removes the presale price forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy in 2026?

Pepeto leads as the best crypto to buy in 2026 with a SolidProof audit, working AI trade tools, a former Binance team member, and a confirmed listing that gives it the most room between current price and what a listing can deliver.

Is Ethereum still a good investment at current prices?

ETH remains the backbone of DeFi with a $233 billion market cap, but it needs to more than double to revisit old highs, which is why traders seeking faster multiples are looking at presale entries like Pepeto.

Why are AI crypto projects attracting the most capital right now?

AI companies raised $242 billion in early 2026, and crypto projects combining AI with blockchain are capturing a growing share of that capital because investors want the next generation of tools, not just the next token.