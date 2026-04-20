Binance Coin Price Holds Strong as Pepeto Presale Hits $9.2M With Confirmed Listing

The binance coin price is holding near $623 as the exchange giant dominates global crypto volume, while Stripe’s announcement that it wants to become the “AWS for money” through blockchain signals traditional finance is building on the same rails BNB runs on. While BNB remains a strong large cap hold, Pepeto has pulled in over $9.2 million and holds a confirmed Binance listing, and this article explains why that combination is drawing serious attention.

Stripe Pushes Deeper Into Blockchain With Plan to Become “AWS for Money”

Stripe is doubling down on blockchain and stablecoins with a strategy to become the infrastructure layer for global payments, according to CoinDesk. The company’s crypto lead said demand is growing fastest in the Global South and cross border use cases where traditional cards fail and local currencies are unstable, according to Reuters.

The binance coin price benefits from this trend because every new company building on blockchain creates more demand for exchange services, and Binance is still the largest exchange in the world by volume. But the same logic that makes BNB a reliable hold also caps its returns, because a token with a market cap already in the tens of billions needs enormous capital rotation just to deliver a 2x from here, and that ceiling is where presale entries change the math.

Binance Coin Price and the Presale Coins Offering Bigger Multiples

Pepeto: The Presale Already Confirmed for the Biggest Exchange

Every cycle has its breakout presale, and Pepeto is quickly becoming the one that serious wallets are talking about. The raise has passed $9.2 million, and early buyers are locking in tokens at a price that will climb the moment the confirmed Binance listing goes live.

Pepeto runs a zero fee swap engine that removes trading costs on every pair across every chain, and a cross chain bridge that lets capital flow between blockchains without the friction that slows most traders down. The mastermind of the original Pepe project is behind Pepeto, working alongside a former Binance specialist and backed by a SolidProof audit, which gives it the kind of credibility that separates a real project from empty noise.

Unlike BNB at $623 where the next double requires tens of billions in fresh buying, Pepeto can multiply on a fraction of that volume because the market cap is still tiny and the listing has not happened yet.

For traders who have watched presales turn small entries into life changing returns in previous cycles, Pepeto is the setup that checks every box, and the Binance listing makes the window finite.

Chainlink Trades Near $9 With Institutional Rails Expanding

Chainlink is trading near $9.20 with its CCIP protocol processing $18 billion in cross chain transfers during Q1 2026. Partnerships with JPMorgan and UBS show that institutional finance is building on Chainlink infrastructure, and the Bitwise LINK ETF launched on NYSE Arca this month. LINK’s fundamentals are strong, but with a $6.5 billion market cap the path to a 5x requires massive capital rotation, the kind of timeline presale buyers are not willing to wait for.

Avalanche Holds Near $9.18With ETF Interest Growing

Avalanche is trading near $9.18 as the VanEck AVAX ETF continues attracting institutional flows since its January 2026 launch. The network averages over 2.5 million daily transactions and partnerships with Deloitte and Mastercard add credibility. But AVAX sits 85% below its all time high, and even a move to $20 is a 2x that takes a full bull cycle while presale entries can produce those multiples before listing day.

Conclusion

The binance coin price holding near $623 while Stripe builds its blockchain payment layer proves that exchange infrastructure is the backbone of where crypto is heading. That traction benefits the entire ecosystem because every new payment rail built on blockchain drives more volume through the exchanges that process it.

But the gains that come from holding BNB at $623 and waiting for a slow grind to $1,000 are not the kind of returns that flip a portfolio, and wallets that want real multiples know the math only works at presale prices. Pepeto has passed the $9.2 million mark with a confirmed Binance listing closing in, and the same wallets that grabbed BNB during its earliest days at $0.10 and rode it past $700 are already filling Pepeto bags because they spot these setups better than anyone.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is driving the binance coin price in April 2026?

BNB is holding near $623 as Binance maintains its position as the largest crypto exchange by volume, while Stripe’s blockchain payment push signals growing demand for exchange infrastructure.

Can BNB still deliver big returns from current prices?

BNB is a reliable large cap hold, but its market cap in the tens of billions limits the speed of returns compared to presale entries like Pepeto that sit at a fraction of a cent with a confirmed Binance listing.

What presale is confirmed for Binance listing?

Pepeto has raised $9.2 million, carries a SolidProof audit, has a former Binance team member on the project, and holds a confirmed Binance listing, giving it the clearest path from presale entry to listing returns.