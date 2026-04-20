The biggest crypto news today is the sudden reversal of the US Iran ceasefire. Iran reportedly shut the Strait of Hormuz again on Saturday and sent Bitcoin tumbling back to $75,000. In addition, $593 million in short positions were liquidated overnight. The market whipsaw reminded every trader that macro events can erase weeks of gains in a single session.

While the headlines shift by the hour, a presale called Pepeto has attracted $9.2 million into its raise. Moreover, a confirmed Binance listing lies ahead. Furthermore, this crypto news today breakdown explains why that kind of setup matters more than any headline.

Iran Reverses Hormuz Reopening as $593 Million in Shorts Get Liquidated

Iran reportedly reversed the Strait of Hormuz reopening on Saturday. This sent Bitcoin back to $75,000 and triggered one of the largest short liquidation events of 2026 at $593 million according to CoinDesk. The whipsaw followed a week where markets had rallied on ceasefire optimism. The S&P 500 hit a record close just days earlier according to CoinDesk.

Crude oil pushed back above $100 on the news, reigniting inflation fears that had just begun to cool. For traders caught on the wrong side of this move, the lesson is clear. Macro volatility rewards the wallets that are already positioned in assets where the returns are locked into the structure. In these cases, those returns are not dependent on which way the next headline breaks.

Crypto News Today: The Coins Leading Through the Volatility

Pepeto: The Presale That Ships Tools While the Market Shakes

This is exactly the kind of market where presales like Pepeto prove their value, because while every large cap chart is reacting to headlines, the presale price stays fixed. The listing date also keeps getting closer. Pepeto ships a bridge that links multiple networks so capital moves safely between chains. Also, it features a zero fee swap engine that removes trading costs from every transaction.

The presale has passed $9.2 million, with wallets earning 181% APY through the staking pool. In this pool, a $15,000 position generates $27,300 in yearly returns while the listing approaches. The brain behind the original Pepe coin leads Pepeto alongside a former Binance specialist. Moreover, the SolidProof audit adds verification that most early stage tokens never earn.

For traders watching crypto news today and wondering where to put capital that is protected from the next macro shock, Pepeto is the answer because the entry price is set, the listing is confirmed on Binance, and the gap between presale and listing is where the real returns live, no matter what Iran or the Fed does next.

Bitcoin Whipsaws Between $70K and $78K on Macro Chaos

Bitcoin is trading near $75,000 after climbing above $78,000 on ceasefire optimism before falling back on the Hormuz reversal. The $593 million liquidation event shows how leveraged the market remains, and BTC continues trading between $70,000 support and $78,000 resistance. With a $1.33 trillion market cap, BTC needs massive inflows to break to new highs. That kind of move takes months, while presale windows are measured in weeks.

Cardano Holds at $0.24 With Whale Buying Intact

ADA is trading near $0.24, still down 91% from its $3.10 all time high despite whale wallets reaching a four month high of 424 addresses holding over 10 million tokens. The $71 million treasury commitment to scaling shows long term conviction. However, ADA needs to more than triple just to reclaim $0.77. Moreover, that timeline extends well beyond the window that presale entries operate in.

Conclusion

The Iran reversal wiping $593 million in positions overnight is exactly the kind of crypto news today that shows why macro events will keep punishing leveraged traders, and why the sharpest wallets are looking for a different kind of entry. Now is the time to find the position that delivers when the dust settles. Presales have always been where the biggest cycle returns begin.

Every self made crypto millionaire says the same thing, get into the best presale while the market is shaking, because the wallets that entered ETH at $0.31 know that the hours before a listing are the difference between life changing money and permanent regret. Pepeto is still at presale pricing with over $9.2 million committed. A Binance listing could close the window any day. The weight of reading this crypto news today and not moving is something that stays long after the listing opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today?

Iran reversed the Strait of Hormuz reopening, sending Bitcoin to $75,000 and triggering $593 million in short liquidations overnight, one of the largest liquidation events of 2026.

Is Bitcoin safe to buy during macro volatility?

BTC remains the largest crypto asset with strong institutional backing, but its $1.33 trillion market cap limits the speed of returns, which is why traders seeking bigger gains are looking at presale tokens like Pepeto.

What presale is best positioned during market chaos?

Pepeto holds over $9.2 million in presale commitments with a fixed price unaffected by macro swings, a SolidProof audit, a former Binance team member, and a confirmed Binance listing, making it the presale built to reward patient wallets.