As the market starts leaning toward the next major expansion phase, investors are once again looking for tokens that can combine early entry, real utility, and a setup strong enough to benefit from broader bullish momentum. Large-cap names will always attract attention, but many buyers searching for the best crypto to buy before the next bull run are focusing more closely on projects that still have room for major repricing. Mutuum Finance is increasingly being placed in that group because it is still in presale at $0.04 while already building out a DeFi lending and borrowing protocol with visible progress on testnet.

Why Early Bull Run Positioning Matters

The best entries usually happen before the broader market fully rotates into risk. By the time a full bull run is obvious to everyone, much of the easy upside in established names has already been captured. That is why lower-priced utility tokens tend to attract more serious attention during the setup phase rather than after the rally is already in motion.

Mutuum Finance fits that timing profile well. The token began at $0.01 in the first presale phase, has now moved to $0.04, and is set to launch at $0.06. That means the project has already delivered 300% progression from the opening stage, while first-phase buyers are positioned for a 500% move by listing. More than $20.8 million has already been raised, and the holder count has climbed above 19,000, which shows that interest has continued building before launch.

Some analysts are also pointing to the possibility of a 10x increase shortly after launch, which would place MUTM around $0.40 from the current $0.04 presale price. That kind of projection is getting attention because the token is entering the market with a working DeFi narrative, visible development progress, and utility that could support stronger exchange interest once trading opens more broadly.

A simple investment example shows why this attracts attention. A $1,200 buy at the current $0.04 price secures 30,000 MUTM tokens. If MUTM reaches $0.40, that holding would be worth $12,000, turning the original investment into a $10,800 profit. For investors building positions before a larger market run, that kind of upside is exactly why early-stage DeFi tokens keep getting attention.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol designed around lending, borrowing, and liquidations. Its structure includes peer-to-contract (P2C) pooled markets and peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, which allows the ecosystem to support both standard DeFi users and more flexible asset arrangements.

In P2C markets, users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools and borrowers access those funds by posting collateral. In P2P markets, users can arrange more tailored borrowing terms for assets that do not always fit neatly inside a pooled lending structure. That dual design gives the project wider functionality than many smaller DeFi tokens entering the market with only one narrow use case.

The user flow also adds to the long-term appeal. When assets are supplied, depositors receive mtTokens that represent their positions and accumulate yield over time. Borrowers interact with the system through collateralized positions monitored by Stability Factor, which serves as the protocol’s core borrowing safety metric. That gives the platform a clear structure that can support repeat usage rather than one-time speculation.

Why It Has More Weight Going Into the Next Cycle

The project already has its V1 protocol live on the Sepolia testnet, where users can interact with ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC. That gives investors something real to evaluate before mainnet rather than forcing them to buy into a promise-only story.

The development side also looks stronger because the lending and borrowing contracts were audited by Halborn, while the token itself has gone through a CertiK review. Those details help separate Mutuum from the many early-stage tokens that talk about utility but have little actual infrastructure in place.

Future expansion is another reason it keeps entering bull-run conversations. The roadmap includes multichain growth, Layer 2 integration, and a native overcollateralized stablecoin that can deepen the platform’s role inside DeFi over time. That kind of product direction matters because bull runs tend to reward projects that already have a functioning base and several catalysts still ahead of them.

Mutuum Finance is being watched before the next bull run because it combines early pricing with working DeFi mechanics and a broader roadmap built for expansion. In a market where timing matters almost as much as utility, that is the kind of setup investors usually want before momentum fully arrives.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com