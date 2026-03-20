Best Cheap Crypto to Buy Now, This Altcoin Under 0.05 Is Positioned for 22x Growth

Investors searching for the best cheap crypto to buy now usually look for one thing first: a token that is still early enough to offer serious upside, while already showing signs of real product development. Mutuum Finance fits that setup closely. The token is still available at $0.04, below its confirmed $0.06 launch price, and the team is building a DeFi lending and borrowing ecosystem that keeps expanding in scope. That combination is one reason some analysts are now discussing a 22x long-term growth scenario for MUTM.

What Mutuum Finance Is and Why the Project Is Getting Attention

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol built for lending, borrowing, and collateralized liquidity access. The idea behind the platform is simple: users should be able to earn passive yield on supplied assets or unlock liquidity without selling the crypto they want to keep. To support that, the protocol is being developed with both peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer functionality, giving it broader utility than smaller DeFi projects that focus on only one narrow use case.

The team is also building with a longer-term roadmap in mind instead of stopping at the first version of the protocol. That matters because investors looking for 22x potential are usually paying attention to how a project can keep growing after listing, not just how it launches.

Presale Momentum Is a Big Part of the Story

Mutuum Finance started its presale at $0.01 and has now reached $0.04, reflecting a 300% progression from the opening stage. With the launch price already set at $0.06, the current phase still gives buyers a discounted entry compared with listing. That gap is one of the reasons the presale continues drawing interest from investors who want exposure before broader exchange trading begins.

The fundraising numbers also show strong momentum. The project has already brought in over $20.8 million and built a holder base of more than 19,000. Those figures suggest the market is paying attention well before the protocol reaches mainnet, which gives the token a stronger early-growth setup than most cheap altcoins competing for attention.

The long-term bull case goes further than presale progression. Mutuum includes a buy-and-distribute mechanism designed to create ongoing demand for MUTM through protocol activity. Future expansion plans also include multichain growth, Layer 2 integration, and one of the most important planned additions: a native overcollateralized stablecoin. That kind of feature can deepen ecosystem use, increase capital efficiency, and make the token more relevant as adoption expands.

That is where the 22x narrative comes in. A 22x move from the current $0.04 level would place MUTM at $0.88. A $2,400 investment today would secure 60,000 tokens. If the project reaches $0.88, that position would be worth $52,800, representing a profit of $50,400. That kind of return profile explains why low-priced DeFi tokens with visible development keep landing on investor watchlists.

Extra Momentum From Community Incentives

Mutuum Finance is also keeping community participation active through incentives that are easy for new buyers to notice. The project is running a $100,000 giveaway, where 10 winners will receive $10,000 worth of MUTM each. The participation rules are available on the official website, which gives users a clear way to check eligibility and join the campaign.

There is also a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily participant with a $500 MUTM bonus. For users who want to stay involved during the presale, that adds another reason to keep engaging instead of simply buying once and waiting.

With a discounted current phase, a larger roadmap built around DeFi utility, and token mechanics that can keep demand active over time, Mutuum Finance is being viewed as more than another cheap altcoin. For investors looking at low-entry opportunities with room to expand, it still offers a rare chance to buy before the broader market catches up.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com