The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to notable advancements, with rapid advancements in AI models – such as Deepseek – driving innovation across industries, improving automation, decision-making, and predictive analytics. In parallel, Web3 continues to redefine ownership and finance through decentralization, making the convergence of these two technologies inevitable. However, integrating AI with blockchain and decentralization has remained a challenge—until now.

AIvalanche DeFAI Agents (AVAXAI) is pioneering this intersection by launching the first-ever Deepseek-powered DeFAI product on the Avalanche blockchain, bridging the gap between the best AI models and decentralized ownership. The platform empowers anyone to create, manage, launch, and trade tokenized AI and DeFAI agents powered by Deepseek while leveraging Avalanche’s unmatched scalability, low-latency transactions, and eco-friendly infrastructure. By combining decentralized ownership with the growing AI and DeFAI agents market, AIvalanche DeFAI Agents unlocks new opportunities for innovation and value creation in the Web3 ecosystem.

AVAXAI Enables Decentralized AI Agents Ownership and Monetization

Deepseek is a newly developed AI model optimized for decision-making, data analysis, and autonomous operations, while AIvalanche DeFAI Agents is designed to bring the power of tokenized AI and DeFAI agents to the Avalanche C-Chain. The platform combines the scalability, speed, and security of Avalanche with cutting-edge AI capabilities to create a seamless environment for anyone to easily create, manage and launch tokenized AI an DeFAI agents in a few clicks.

With AIvalanche DeFAI Agents, users can unlock and monetize the full potential of Deepseek-powered AI and DeFAI agents in a decentralized, trustless manner, reshaping how we interact and own intelligent AI agents.

Key Features of AIvalanche DeFAI Agents

Easily Launch and Manage AI Agents: Anyone can create and manage their own AI Agents in a few clicks, with a dedicated page indicating the agent’s capabilities as well as an interface for anyone to engage with it.

Co-Ownership of AI Agents: Everyone can be a co-owner of the next big AI Agent by discovering and buying into AI Agents’ tokens before they become mainstream, or engaging with verified and mature Live AI Agents while seamlessly trading their tokens.

Monetizing AI Agents: With the ability to both continuously learn and improve with more data while performing both on and off-chain actions with its own wallet, AI Agents have the capabilities that allow them to execute transactions, manage tasks, and distribute revenue, potentially serving as useful tools for their owners.

Backed by Top Leading Avalanche Players Avalaunch and AVenturesDAO

AIvalanche DeFAI Agents have also garnered support from some of the most prominent players in the Avalanche ecosystem. The platform is backed by Avalaunch, the premier launchpad for projects building on Avalanche, and AVenturesDAO, a community-driven investment collective.

This foundation of support reflects the interest of leading Web3 innovators in AIvalanche DeFAI Agents’ goal of addressing the growing demand for decentralized AI and DeFAI agents. With a network of strategic backers, AIvalanche DeFAI Agents aims to expand adoption and develop its platform on a broader scale.

Public Sale and Exchange Listings Driving Momentum

AIvalanche DeFAI Agents is already making waves with its ongoing public sale across multiple high-profile launchpads, including Ape Terminal, Polkastarter, Avalaunch, and Seedify. These platforms provide a broad reach to retail investors, enabling the community to actively participate in the growth of the Web3 AI agent economy.

Following the public sale, AIvalanche DeFAI Agents plans to expand with upcoming listings on centralized exchanges such as Gate.io and MEXC. These listings aim to enhance accessibility to the AVAXAI token, increasing liquidity and supporting the platform’s ecosystem.

With strong institutional support, an evolving platform, and ongoing public sales and exchange listings, AIvalanche DeFAI Agents aims to strengthen its position at the intersection of AI and DeFi.

About AIvalanche DeFAI Agents

AIvalanche DeFAI Agents is the first AI and DeFAI agent hub allowing anyone to create, launch and trade tokenized AI and DeFAI agents powered by Deepseek and other top AI models on the Avalanche C-Chain. The platform’s innovative approach combines the power of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, allowing for co-ownership and revenue generation through tokenized AI and DeFAI agents.

For more information about AIvalanche DeFAI Agents, users can visit https://www.avaxai.org

