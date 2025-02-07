Amsterdam Blockchain Week: A Celebration of Web3 Innovation and Collaboration

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 7th February 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, March 10-16, 2025 The Web3 industry is gearing up for an extraordinary convergence as Web3 Global brings another hit conference. This time, the vibrant capital of the Netherlands will be the location of Amsterdam Blockchain Week Presented By Web3 Global from March 10th to 16th, 2025. This premier event is set to bring together trailblazers, innovators, and enthusiasts from across the Web3 spectrum, offering a platform to explore the latest advancements, opportunities, and challenges in the blockchain industry.

A Comprehensive Web3 Event

Designed as an inclusive celebration of Web3, Amsterdam Blockchain Week welcomes participants from every niche, including Web3 gaming, Real-World Assets (RWAs), AI, blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and beyond. The event will feature keynote speeches, dynamic presentations, and thought-provoking panel discussions, addressing the industry’s most pressing issues and exciting opportunities.

Adding to its allure, the event includes a bustling exhibition zone, exclusive networking opportunities with top talent, and a highly anticipated official afterparty for business-level ticket holders and above.



Save the Dates



The week-long celebration will center around the main conference on March 13th and 14th, held at the iconic Circa Amsterdam (Seineweg 2, 1043 BG Amsterdam). Leading up to the main event, attendees can enjoy a lineup of side events and parties hosted by participants throughout the week.



Side Events Bringing More Web3

Expect a week of fun and networking before and after the main event with side events happening all around beautiful Amsterdam. Maybe you’ll take in the sights during an AR digital art exhibit or bar social event. Perhaps a hackathon session is more your speed. Whatever you’re into, something is bound to pique your interest at Amsterdam Blockchain Week.

Unmatched Support from Industry Leaders



Amsterdam Blockchain Week boasts an impressive roster of sponsors that reflect the breadth and depth of the Web3 industry:

Title Sponsor: Bitunix



Platinum Sponsors: OpenGPU, PAW Chain, Dynex, Toobit, Solar Network, Nexa



Gold Sponsors: Nomad Fulcrum, Etherland, Dash, The Birb Nest, Qubic, LBank, Taraxa



Silver Sponsors: Nimiq, Pirates of the Arrland, Racoon Gin, Bahne.AI, CoinChange, Eywa, HoloChain, Blocx, Noble Blocks, FIO



Bronze Sponsors: Dehub, NFA, Neoc, QRL, Reef, Ctrl, Ixfi, Zima Bank, Berkim, Ari 10, Ringwallet, 1Hub, Biokript, Paxful, Milestone Millions

This strong network of sponsors underscores the industry-wide support for innovation and collaboration within the Web3 ecosystem.

Tickets and Access



Attendees can select from a range of ticket options to suit their needs and preferences:

General Ticket (€30) : Access to the Exhibition Zone and Panels/Stages .

Business Ticket : Includes all General Ticket benefits plus entry to side events and the general official afterparty .

VIP Ticket : Enhanced with access to the Networking App , VIP official afterparty , VIP networking zone , food and drinks, and more.

Whale Ticket : The ultimate experience, featuring all VIP benefits plus exclusive entry to the Whale Dinner and Whale Zone .

Tickets are available now at Billy App. (Code: Web3Media 100% off of a general ticket)

Discover the Future of Web3



Join the leaders, innovators, and pioneers shaping the future of blockchain technology at Amsterdam Blockchain Week. For more information on the event schedule, speakers, and venue, visit the official website.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Web3 revolution in one of Europe’s most exciting cities. Whether you’re a seasoned industry professional or new to the space, Amsterdam Blockchain Week offers something for everyone. See you there!