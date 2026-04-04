AltLayer Announced as Gold Sponsor for Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 4th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is thrilled to announce AltLayer as a Gold Sponsor for this year’s landmark edition of Asia’s most prestigious Web3 gathering. This partnership marks a significant milestone, as AltLayer brings its cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure and autonomous agent technology to one of the most influential stages in the global crypto ecosystem.

AltLayer is a pioneering force in the blockchain space, building next-generation infrastructure and autonomous agents designed for seamless interaction with on-chain systems. Its platform empowers developers, enterprises, and innovators to explore blockchain data with precision, automate complex workflows with ease, and construct intelligent applications that run on decentralized networks. By bridging the gap between raw blockchain capability and real-world usability, AltLayer is redefining what it means to build in Web3. Learn more at https://altlayer.io. As a Gold Sponsor, AltLayer’s presence at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 signals a strong commitment to advancing decentralized technology and fostering the kind of collaboration that drives the industry forward.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival, proudly co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, has firmly established itself as Asia’s premier crypto conference since its inception in 2023. Over its previous editions, the festival has grown into an unmissable event on the global Web3 calendar, bringing together more than 350 exhibitors and over 1,200 speakers for rich, in-depth discussions spanning every corner of the blockchain universe. With a cumulative attendance of 100,000 visitors and more than 400 diverse side events, the festival has not only grown in scale but has also deepened its impact, shaping the direction of Hong Kong’s Web3 landscape and cementing the city’s role as a global hub for digital asset innovation.

Building on the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 returns with even greater ambition. Scheduled for April 20–23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), this four-day extravaganza is poised to once again draw tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, seasoned investors, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, and passionate enthusiasts from across the globe. Whether attendees come to forge new partnerships, discover groundbreaking projects, or simply immerse themselves in the pulse of the industry, this year’s festival promises an experience unlike any other.

Now in its fourth year, the festival has sharpened its thematic focus to reflect the most transformative trends shaping the future of the decentralized world. Web3 Festival 2026 places particular emphasis on three pivotal areas: the convergence of traditional finance and crypto finance, the powerful intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Web3, and the rapid rise of Real World Assets (RWAs). These themes are not merely trending topics — they represent the foundations upon which the next era of decentralized innovation will be built. From institutional adoption of digital assets to AI-powered smart contracts and the tokenization of tangible assets, the conversations at this year’s festival will be nothing short of transformative.

Beyond the main stage, the conference will convene top-tier experts, visionary founders, and leading Web3 projects in an environment designed for genuine idea exchange. Attendees can expect thought-provoking panels, candid fireside chats, immersive workshops, and countless networking opportunities that go far beyond the surface. The festival has always believed that the most meaningful breakthroughs happen not just in keynote halls, but in the conversations between sessions, the deals made over coffee, and the collaborations born from chance encounters in the exhibit hall.

With AltLayer’s sponsorship adding further prestige and technical depth to the program, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is set to be the most impactful edition yet. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this epic Web3 journey — join thousands of like-minded innovators at HKCEC from April 20–23: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026