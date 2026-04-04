ZA Bank Confirms Participation at Hong Kong Web3 Festival

Hong kong, 4th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is proud to announce ZA Bank as a Diamond Sponsor for this year’s highly anticipated edition of Asia’s most celebrated Web3 event. As Hong Kong’s number one digital bank, ZA Bank brings unparalleled credibility and financial innovation to the festival, reinforcing the growing bridge between the traditional banking sector and the rapidly evolving world of decentralized finance. Learn more at https://bank.za.group.

ZA Bank has carved out a unique position in Hong Kong’s financial landscape by combining the reliability and trust of a regulated banking institution with the speed, accessibility, and user-centric design of a fully digital platform. As the city’s leading digital bank, ZA Bank has consistently pushed the boundaries of what modern banking can look like, making financial services more inclusive, intuitive, and aligned with the needs of a digitally native generation. Its decision to come on board as a Diamond Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is a powerful statement — one that signals the financial industry’s deepening engagement with blockchain technology, digital assets, and the broader Web3 ecosystem. This sponsorship is not just a branding exercise; it represents a genuine convergence of two worlds that are increasingly inseparable.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival, co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, has established itself as Asia’s premier crypto conference since its debut in 2023. Over the course of its previous editions, the festival has grown into one of the most anticipated events on the global Web3 calendar, assembling more than 350 exhibitors and over 1,200 speakers for substantive, high-level discussions that span every dimension of the blockchain industry. With a cumulative attendance of 100,000 visitors and more than 400 diverse side events held across each edition, the festival has consistently delivered an experience that goes far beyond a typical industry conference. It has shaped conversations, sparked collaborations, and played a defining role in cementing Hong Kong’s reputation as a world-class hub for Web3 innovation.

Following the remarkable sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is making its highly anticipated return on April 20–23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now entering its fourth year, this four-day event is once again set to welcome tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, institutional investors, startup founders, policy makers, and enthusiastic community members from every corner of the globe. The festival continues to be the destination where the industry’s brightest minds gather to connect, learn, collaborate, and be inspired by what comes next.

This year, Web3 Festival 2026 has crafted a focused and forward-looking agenda that zeroes in on the themes driving the next wave of Web3 growth. The key areas of focus include the evolving relationship between traditional finance and crypto finance, the transformative fusion of Artificial Intelligence and Web3 technologies, and the accelerating rise of Real World Assets (RWAs). Each of these themes carries enormous implications for how value is created, transferred, and managed in a decentralized world. ZA Bank’s participation as a Diamond Sponsor adds particular resonance to the traditional finance and crypto finance track, given its first-hand experience navigating the intersection of regulated banking and digital innovation.

Beyond curated sessions and keynote presentations, the conference will bring together top-tier experts and leading Web3 projects in an environment built for genuine dialogue. Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, share best practices, and gain fresh perspectives on the rapidly shifting Web3 landscape through panels, workshops, networking sessions, and an expansive exhibition floor. With ZA Bank’s Diamond Sponsorship elevating the festival’s profile even further, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 promises to be a landmark moment for the entire industry. Join the movement at HKCEC from April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026