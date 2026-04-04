Bitfire Group Joins Hong Kong Web3 Festival as Diamond Sponsor

Hong Kong, 4th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is proud to announce Bitfire Group as a Diamond Sponsor for this year’s edition of Asia’s most influential Web3 conference. This partnership brings together two entities that share a common vision — advancing the digital asset ecosystem through innovation, institutional-grade infrastructure, and a steadfast commitment to regulatory excellence.

Bitfire Group stands as one of the most formidable players in the global digital asset space. Operating under a high-standard regulatory framework, the Group has successfully built a globalized Web3 ecosystem centered in Hong Kong while rapidly expanding its international footprint. Its business is anchored by two powerful pillars: Bitfire Premium, a world-leading private banking-grade digital wealth steward that caters to the most discerning clients in the market, and BitTrade, a fully licensed digital asset exchange operating in Japan. Together, these divisions reflect Bitfire Group’s ability to operate with precision and authority across multiple regulatory jurisdictions, offering clients a level of service that meets and exceeds the expectations of institutional and high-net-worth investors alike. Learn more at https://bitfire.com/.

At its core, Bitfire Group is dedicated to advancing digital financial infrastructure on a global scale. The Group provides comprehensive, one-stop, private banking-grade, and full-lifecycle digital asset wealth management services tailored specifically to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional clients. From portfolio construction and custody to trading and strategic advisory, Bitfire Group delivers end-to-end solutions that bring the sophistication of traditional private banking into the modern digital asset era. With its sights firmly set on becoming a preeminent global leader in the digital asset industry, Bitfire Group’s Diamond Sponsorship at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is a natural extension of its mission to shape the future of decentralized finance at the highest level.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival, co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, has been Asia’s premier crypto conference since 2023. Its previous editions have brought together more than 350 exhibitors and over 1,200 speakers, attracting a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors and hosting over 400 diverse side events. The festival has firmly solidified its standing as a defining force in Hong Kong’s Web3 landscape and a must-attend event for the global blockchain community.

Now in its fourth year, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 returns on April 20–23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The four-day event will once again unite tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from around the world to connect, learn, and be inspired. This year’s agenda is centered on three transformative themes: the convergence of traditional finance and crypto finance, the integration of Artificial Intelligence with Web3, and the expanding universe of Real World Assets (RWAs). These focus areas reflect where the industry is headed and where the most impactful opportunities lie.

The conference will also convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices, and offer fresh perspectives on the continuously evolving Web3 landscape. Adding tremendous prestige to the event, this year’s festival features an exceptional lineup of global thought leaders and industry heavyweights as featured speakers, including:

Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission

Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink

Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions

Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock

Phil Kang, CEO, ZR Financial Group

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

Robert Lui, Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development

DIAO Zhihai, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC

Gavin Wang, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital

David Lee, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute

Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

With Bitfire Group’s Diamond Sponsorship lending further gravitas to an already stellar program, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is shaping up to be the most consequential edition in the event’s history. Join the global Web3 community at HKCEC from April 20–23 and be part of an epic journey into the future of decentralized finance: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026.