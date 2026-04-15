Aevitas UK Winding Solutions Engineered for the Precision of Patek Philippe Horology

British-designed Aevitas UK watch winders offer the technical precision required to sustain the world’s most complex perpetual calendars and automatic movements.

Aevitas UK, a leader in luxury horological maintenance, today announces the formal expansion of its dedicated collection of watch winders specifically engineered for Patek Philippe timepieces. Recognising the unique mechanical requirements of the Geneva-based manufacture, Aevitas UK has curated a range of winding solutions that balance rigorous technical standards with the aesthetic elegance expected by the world’s most discerning collectors.

As Patek Philippe timepieces are often defined by their intricate complications—most notably the perpetual calendar—the necessity for constant, precise movement is paramount. Aevitas UK addresses this by providing fully programmable winding TPD (Turns Per Day) settings, ensuring that legacy pieces like the Nautilus, Aquanaut, and Calatrava remain accurate and ready for wear without the need for manual intervention.

Engineering Meets Elegance

Every winder in the Patek Philippe collection is built around the principle of silent reliability. Utilising ultra-quiet Japanese motors, the units operate with a near-silent rotation, making them suitable for placement in private offices or bedrooms.

The technical specifications are tailored to the Calibre 240 and 324 series movements, which typically require between 650 and 800 TPD. Owners can choose from multiple rotation modes—clockwise, counter-clockwise, or bi-directional—to match the specific winding requirements of their calibre, effectively preventing the notoriously complex process of resetting a Patek perpetual calendar.

Materials and Craftsmanship

The collection showcases a commitment to premium British design, featuring a variety of high-end finishes that complement the interior of any luxury residence:

The Tower Series: Hand-finished in Piano Black wood or Dark Burl veneers with up to twelve high-gloss lacquer coats for a mirror-like depth.

Bespoke Interiors: Options include supple pebble-grain leathers in deep green, racing blue, and classic grey, paired with soft-touch linings that protect the watch casing and bracelet from abrasions.

Carbon Fibre Edition: For the modern collector, high-performance carbon fibre finishes offer a contemporary edge while maintaining the structural integrity Aevitas UK is known for.

Watch Winder Safes: For high-value collections, the brand offers integrated safe solutions featuring biometric access and fireproof construction, housing up to 12 watches in a secure, climate-controlled environment.

The Collector’s Choice

“A Patek Philippe is rarely just a watch; it is a multi-generational investment,” says a Director at Aevitas UK. “Our mission was to develop a housing that respects that legacy. We don’t just provide a motor that turns; we provide a calibrated environment that preserves the lubricant viscosity and mechanical health of the movement, wrapped in a design that is as beautiful as the timepiece itself.”

For serious horologists, the Aevitas UK collection offers more than just utility. It serves as a display of horological passion, featuring adjustable watch holders that accommodate both petite vintage leather-strap models and the larger, modern steel bracelets of the Nautilus range.

About Aevitas UK

Based in Aberystwyth, Aevitas UK has established itself as the United Kingdom’s premier source for luxury watch winders, watch boxes, and horological accessories. With a focus on superior craftsmanship and technical innovation, Aevitas UK provides collectors with the tools necessary to protect and maintain their most valued timepieces. The brand is synonymous with quality, offering a range of products that blend traditional British design sensibilities with modern engineering.

MEDIA CONTACT

Organisation: Aevitas UK

Email: info@aevitas-uk.co.uk

Phone: 01970 625161

Address: Unit 5, Close Deulun, Glanyrafon Industrial Estate, Aberystwyth SY23 3UD

Website: https://aevitas-uk.co.uk