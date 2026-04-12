The debate about which entry leads this cycle is already settled by the capital that flowed in, and the search confirms it. The aave price prediction for April shows AAVE trading at $89 after launching V4 on March 30, introducing a hub and spoke architecture for unified cross chain liquidity.

The protocol generated $141.8 million in revenue last year, up 57% from 2024, but the token still sits 86% below its $666 all time high. Pepeto has collected more than $8 million during this fear, moves closer to a confirmed Binance listing, and trades at $0.000000186.

Aave Price Prediction Today as V4 Launch Meets BGD Labs Departure

In the latest aave price prediction news, AAVE launched its V4 upgrade on Ethereum mainnet on March 30, introducing hub and spoke liquidity pooling to improve capital efficiency across chains.

However, core contributor BGD Labs ended its four year partnership on April 1, citing governance tensions with AAVE Labs over centralization of protocol decisions. The AAVE outlook depends on whether V4 adoption can overcome the governance headwind.

AAVE Outlook, Leading Presale Entry, and DeFi Forecast

Pepeto

The DeFi sector is upgrading its infrastructure with AAVE’s V4 launch, but the token still sits 86% below its high while governance drama drives away core contributors. That recovery benefits AAVE holders with percentage gains on a deeply discounted protocol. Pepeto is capturing attention from wallets that see past DeFi governance risk: the presale window where the math targets 100x once the confirmed Binance listing creates the first public price.

The creator of the original Pepe coin reached $11 billion from the same 420 trillion supply with zero products behind it, and more tools behind a project logically reaches more than what zero tools reached. PepetoSwap removes trading fees so every dollar grows a position, and the cross chain bridge transfers tokens across networks at zero cost so capital never gets trapped.

Every contract cleared a SolidProof security review, and the 185% APY staking program compounds holdings while the listing advances. The AAVE forecast may target $115 if V4 delivers, roughly 21% from current levels over weeks. PEPE reached $11 billion with nothing behind it, and Pepeto with a working exchange, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing logically reaches more than what zero infrastructure achieved. The presale price disappears permanently when the Binance listing begins.

Aave Price Prediction

AAVE trades at $89 after launching V4 on Ethereum mainnet March 30. The token needs to hold support at $88 and break resistance at $110 to confirm a recovery trend. If V4 increases TVL utilization and DeFi sentiment improves, the aave price prediction targets $110 to $115 by late April. Downside risk sits at $80 if governance instability deepens after the BGD Labs exit.

The protocol earned $141.8 million in revenue in 2025, up 57% from 2024, confirming strong fundamentals despite the price decline. Even the bullish target of $115 represents roughly 21% from current levels, a meaningful DeFi recovery but far below what the distance between a presale entry and a confirmed Binance listing delivers to wallets positioned before the event.

Conclusion

In the latest aave price prediction, AAVE launched V4 while losing a core contributor to governance tensions. DeFi recovers in cycles, but the math that zero products reaching $11 billion proves is simple: more tools behind a project logically reaches further.

Pepeto carries that math, and entering now through the Pepeto official website is acting on a formula that already worked once, not hoping governance drama resolves. The aave price prediction targets 21% over weeks while the presale targets 100x from one listing event, and watching the presale fill while debating DeFi recoveries could become the missed entry that costs the most.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest aave price prediction after the V4 launch?

The aave price prediction targets $110 to $115 if V4 boosts DeFi adoption, while Pepeto nears its Binance listing with over $8 million raised and 100x potential.

What does the AAVE V4 upgrade mean for where DeFi capital flows?

V4 improves cross chain liquidity for AAVE, while presale entries like Pepeto offer the widest distance to listing returns with verified exchange tools already running.

How can buyers enter the Pepeto presale before listing?

Visit the Pepeto official website to connect a wallet and lock in the presale price before the confirmed Binance listing opens public trading.