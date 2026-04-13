UltraTax CS is not the kind of software you can afford to gamble with. When a tax firm moves it to the cloud, the real decision is not just where the software runs.

It is whether your team can work without lag in busy season, whether support actually answers when something breaks, whether remote staff can log in from anywhere, and whether your hosting setup keeps client data protected when the pressure is highest.

That is why this decision matters more than it looks. Many firms assume the safest move is to stay inside Thomson Reuters’ own cloud ecosystem. But that is only one option.

Today, independent UltraTax CS hosting providers can deliver dedicated private servers, flexible contracts, full remote access, and stronger support models that are often a better fit for modern CPA firms.

If your firm is comparing UltraTax cloud hosting providers right now, this article will save you time and probably save you a bad decision.

TL;DR

The best UltraTax CS hosting providers are the ones that combine stable performance, tax-season-ready support, secure remote access, and pricing clarity.

Independent UltraTax hosting is real. You do not have to default to Thomson Reuters’ own cloud option.

For most firms, dedicated or isolated hosting matters more than flashy sales language.

Verito stands out because it is built for tax and accounting firms, offers dedicated private cloud servers, flexible month-to-month terms, 24/7 support, and a migration model designed around tax software.

Apps4Rent and Ace Cloud Hosting are credible alternatives for firms that prioritize price flexibility or broad cloud app support.

Rightworks remains a known name in accounting cloud infrastructure, especially for firms that want a broad accounting ecosystem.

Thomson Reuters Virtual Office CS is familiar for firms that want a native vendor-managed route, but it is not the only path.

How We Chose the Best UltraTax CS Hosting Providers

The best cloud hosting for UltraTax CS is not simply the cheapest plan or the biggest brand. It is the provider that fits how tax firms actually work under deadline pressure. That means judging each option on performance, flexibility, support, security, and ease of adoption.

For this list, we looked at seven factors:

UltraTax CS compatibility and hosting focus Dedicated private cloud vs broader shared or platform-based environments Support availability during high-pressure tax season windows Remote access, multi-user collaboration, and device flexibility Pricing transparency and contract flexibility Migration help, backup coverage, and security posture Compliance alignment and regulatory fit: Whether the provider’s infrastructure and documentation support IRS Publication 4557, FTC Safeguards Rule, and WISP requirements, all of which are federal obligations for tax firms that file electronically.

Quick Comparison of the Best UltraTax CS Hosting Providers

Provider Best For Starting Point Hosting Style Standout Strength Verito Tax firms that want dedicated private cloud and flexible terms $99/user/month Dedicated private cloud Tax-focused support and month-to-month plans Apps4Rent Firms that want very low starting entry pricing $26.95/month (billed annually) Dedicated plan options Broad plan variety and low entry cost Ace Cloud Hosting Firms that want broad app support and security-heavy positioning $74.69/user/month (billed annually) Dedicated and unlimited options Large add-on ecosystem Rightworks Firms that want a broad accounting cloud platform $85/user/month (annual contract) Managed accounting cloud platform Large accounting software ecosystem Thomson Reuters Virtual Office CS Firms that want to stay in the Thomson Reuters environment Contact sales/demo Vendor-managed cloud environment Native familiarity with CS Professional Suite

1. Verito

Verito is a UltraTax CS hosting provider built exclusively for tax and accounting firms. It does not serve multiple industries or operate as a general cloud platform. That focus is its strongest differentiator.

Plans start at $99 per user per month on the Pro tier, which is required for UltraTax CS. Every plan includes dedicated private servers, 24/7 phone and chat support, nightly automated backups, MFA, SOC 2 certified infrastructure, and month-to-month terms with no annual contract.

Verito publishes a 100% uptime SLA and a sub-60-second average support response time. The structural reason behind those claims is the VeritCertified program, where every engineer passes a certification covering UltraTax CS, Drake, Lacerte, and other tax software before assisting any client, which is how Verito maintains a 92% First Touch Resolution rate.

The company holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on G2 and a 95 Net Promoter Score across more than 1,000 firms served since 2016.

Verito’s infrastructure also aligns with IRS Publication 4557 and FTC Safeguards Rule requirements on all plans, which matters for any CPA firm maintaining PTIN status. The platform supports UltraTax alongside other tax and accounting applications, works across Windows, Mac, tablets, and phones, and includes free white-glove migration.

One documented outcome: Affordable Client Write Up LLC moved from a two-week outage risk to fully operational in under four hours after switching to Verito.

Best for:

Firms that want dedicated private cloud, compliance-aligned infrastructure, and tax-focused support under a flexible contract.

Potential drawback:

Not the lowest headline price if a buyer compares only the entry number without accounting for what is included.

2. Apps4Rent

Apps4Rent is one of the most visible UltraTax cloud hosting providers for firms that want a low advertised starting price and multiple dedicated plan tiers. Its UltraTax CS hosting plans make that value proposition obvious right away.

For smaller firms, solo preparers, or price-sensitive buyers, Apps4Rent deserves a close look because the entry point is unusually low. The company advertises UltraTax CS cloud hosting from $26.95 per month (when billed annually), with 24/7/365 support, a 99.9% uptime guarantee, and multiple dedicated plan options that scale upward by RAM, vCPUs, and storage.

That said, firms should read past the headline number. Lower-priced plans often mean lower base resources, one included user, and add-on pricing for additional users. For a fast-moving tax practice with multiple staff, the real cost can climb once performance needs increase.

Why Apps4Rent makes the list

It gives firms a legitimate low-cost starting point for UltraTax hosting without forcing an all-or-nothing decision on day one. If your firm is still testing cloud delivery for UltraTax CS, Apps4Rent offers enough plan variety to make that experimentation practical.

Best for:

Solo practitioners and smaller firms that want a budget-conscious way to host UltraTax in the cloud.

Potential drawback

The cheapest plan is not always the best fit once staffing, speed, storage, and seasonal workload are factored in.

Apps4Rent’s hosting environment is also cloud desktop-based rather than a fully isolated dedicated private server, which can matter for firms with higher concurrent user loads during peak filing windows.

3. Ace Cloud Hosting

Ace Cloud Hosting is a strong option for firms that want a more feature-rich hosting partner with heavy emphasis on security, infrastructure, and multi-application support.

It is one of the better-known names in tax and accounting software hosting, and its UltraTax hosting offering is positioned as a high-performance, secure environment with 24/7 support and broad app compatibility.

As per Ace Cloud Hosting’s documentation, it offers dedicated and unlimited hosting options, 45-day rolling backups, high-availability infrastructure, MFA, and support for 200-plus add-ons and related applications. It also offers an Unlimited private dedicated server plan at $150 per user per month for firms that want broader hosted access across their application stack.

Ace Cloud is attractive for firms that do not just want hosted UltraTax, but also want a larger cloud workspace for related software and integrations. That makes it a useful choice for firms with heavier workflows or broader desktop software dependency.

Why Ace Cloud Hosting makes the list

It has a mature hosting offer, broad software compatibility, strong security language, and enough plan depth to appeal to growing firms.

Best for:

Firms that need more than just UltraTax hosting and want a larger secure application environment.

Potential drawback

The broad feature set may be more than a simple UltraTax-only firm actually needs, and quote-driven plans can make quick comparison harder.

Prospective customers should also review contract terms carefully before signing. Public reviews on Trustpilot document cases where verbal assurances of flexible cancellation conflicted with written annual contract terms, and where cancellation attempts were met with continued re-engagement efforts and additional form requirements after confirmation. For tax firms that want to test a provider before committing, that friction matters.

Also, Ace Cloud’s infrastructure is shared rather than fully isolated per firm, which means performance can be affected by concurrent usage from other tenants, a meaningful consideration during the January through April tax season window.

4. Rightworks

Rightworks is not an UltraTax-only host, but it remains one of the best-known cloud platforms in accounting and tax. That brand recognition alone means many firms will include it in any serious UltraTax CS hosting comparison.

Rightworks positions its cloud platform as a managed environment for a broad range of desktop accounting and tax applications, including UltraTax CS, QuickBooks, Drake, and Lacerte, with 24/7 support, automated backups, and accounting-focused infrastructure. It is one of the largest cloud hosting platforms in the accounting space and serves a significant portion of the mid-sized CPA firm market.

Current pricing for cloud hosting for accounting firms starts at $85 per user per month for the Cloud Hosting plan.

Where Rightworks stands out is scale and ecosystem familiarity. It serves a very large accounting and tax customer base and has broad software coverage. For firms already comfortable with Rightworks, that can reduce perceived switching risk.

Why Rightworks makes the list

It is a major accounting cloud player with a strong reputation, broad app coverage, and a platform model many firms already know.

Best for:

Firms that want a broad accounting cloud platform and value ecosystem familiarity.

Potential drawback

Some firms looking specifically for dedicated UltraTax hosting or more contract flexibility may prefer a more specialized independent provider.

Rightworks also operates on shared cloud infrastructure, which some firms find creates performance variability during peak tax season, the exact window where reliability matters most.

5. Thomson Reuters Virtual Office CS

This is the obvious vendor-native route for firms that want to stay inside the Thomson Reuters ecosystem. It is not the only way to host UltraTax CS, but it absolutely belongs in the conversation because many buyers start here by default.

Thomson Reuters positions Virtual Office CS as a cloud environment for its CS Professional Suite, including UltraTax CS, with anywhere access and vendor-managed maintenance. For firms that want the comfort of staying close to the software publisher, that can feel like the simplest choice.

The problem is not that it exists. The problem is that too many firms stop evaluating after they find it. Virtual Office CS also does not publish transparent per-user pricing. Firms typically need to go through a demo or sales process to get a quote, which makes side-by-side cost comparison difficult at the research stage.

That is exactly where better buying decisions get missed. Independent UltraTax hosting can offer more flexibility, different pricing structures, and dedicated server options that some firms may prefer.

Why Virtual Office CS makes the list

It is the most familiar path for many UltraTax users and the benchmark most buyers compare against.

Best for

Firms that want a Thomson Reuters-managed cloud route and are comfortable staying in that ecosystem.

Potential drawback

It can create a “default choice” mindset that prevents firms from comparing independent providers on performance, flexibility, and cost structure.

A meaningful drawback that rarely surfaces until renewal time: Thomson Reuters commonly offers bundled introductory pricing for the first three years, after which firms have reported significant price increases with little advance explanation.

Verified user reviews on Capterra describe post-contract price hikes of over 100%, with additional charges added during tax season. Thomson Reuters also bills technical support on an hourly basis outside of annual support contracts, a cost structure that independent providers, which typically include 24/7 support at no additional charge, do not use.

Honorable Mention: Cloudvara

Cloudvara is worth mentioning for firms that want a simpler hosting option with dedicated-server offering, free-trial availability, and straightforward remote access positioning.

Its UltraTax and Thomson Reuters hosting pages emphasize dedicated server access, anytime-anywhere use, and no-contract trial language.

It did not crack the main five because the broader market visibility and detail depth are not as strong as the names above. Still, for some smaller firms, it may be worth adding to the shortlist.

Can You Host UltraTax CS Without Thomson Reuters Cloud?

Yes. UltraTax CS can be hosted by independent cloud providers.

That is one of the biggest misconceptions in this category. Many firms assume that because UltraTax CS is a Thomson Reuters product, the only practical cloud option is Thomson Reuters’-owned hosted environment. That is not true.

Independent hosts can support UltraTax CS in cloud environments designed for remote access, multi-user collaboration, backups, and tax-firm security needs.

Independent providers can also meet IRS Publication 4557 and FTC Safeguards Rule requirements, which is the compliance baseline every CPA firm that files electronically must maintain. Choosing a provider that builds those controls into the standard plan, rather than offering them as premium add-ons, simplifies both day-to-day operations and annual compliance reviews.

That matters because the best UltraTax hosting solution is not always the default vendor option. Sometimes the better choice is the provider that gives your firm more predictable performance, more flexible terms, easier migration, or support that is built around tax deadlines instead of generic ticket queues.

How Much Does UltraTax Hosting Cost Per User?

UltraTax hosting cost per user depends on the provider, the amount of dedicated resources your team needs, the number of users, the storage level, and what is bundled into support and migration.

Here is the practical range buyers should keep in mind:

Apps4Rent starts at $26.95 per month (billed annually) on its UltraTax page for entry-level hosting.

Verito starts at $99 per user per month (billed annually; Pro plan) for dedicated private cloud hosting , with support, backups, and flexible monthly terms included.

Rightworks publicly lists cloud hosting for accounting firms from $85 per user per month.

Ace Cloud’s hosting plans start from $74.69 per user per month (billed annually), with 99.99% uptime and 24/7 support.

One cost comparison that rarely shows up in headline pricing: compliance overhead. Firms that choose a lower-cost provider and then need to separately purchase WISP documentation, compliance consulting, or security add-ons can spend significantly more than the base price suggests. Verito includes IRS and FTC compliance alignment, MFA, and SOC 2 certified infrastructure across all plans without separate billing.

The lesson is simple. Do not compare only headline price. Compare what the price actually buys your firm when it is March 15 and everyone is logged in at once.

How to Choose the Right UltraTax Hosting Provider for Your Firm

The right provider is the one that fits how your firm works, not the one with the loudest landing page.

Decide how much isolation you need. If your firm hates performance swings during busy seasons, dedicated private cloud or stronger isolated hosting should move up your list. Ask support questions before you buy. Tax firms need support that understands tax software urgency, not just generic remote desktop issues. Look at the real contract terms. Flexible month-to-month terms can matter more than a lower headline number tied to a rigid commitment. Check the migration process. A good provider should be able to explain how data, users, permissions, and go-live will work without chaos. Think beyond UltraTax alone. If your firm also uses QuickBooks, document management tools, practice management apps, or other desktop software, your host needs to support the full stack cleanly. Confirm compliance alignment before you sign. Tax firms that file electronically are subject to IRS Publication 4557 and the FTC Safeguards Rule. Ask any provider whether compliance controls, such as MFA, encrypted storage, and WISP-aligned documentation, are included in the base plan or billed separately. A provider that treats compliance as an add-on creates ongoing cost and audit risk.

Final Verdict

For tax firms that need dedicated private servers, a 100% uptime SLA, and 24/7 support with a 92% First Touch Resolution rate, Verito is the strongest UltraTax CS hosting provider available in 2026.

Apps4Rent is attractive for firms that want a cheaper starting point. Ace Cloud Hosting works well for firms that want a broader app hosting environment. Rightworks is a serious accounting cloud platform with strong market familiarity. Thomson Reuters Virtual Office CS remains the obvious native option for firms that want to stay close to the source.

But if the real question is this, “What is the best cloud hosting for UltraTax CS if I want reliability, dedicated private cloud, and flexibility without defaulting to the vendor’s cloud?”, Verito is the clearest answer.

For firms that are tired of local servers, worried about tax-season downtime, or curious whether dedicated UltraTax hosting can finally make remote work feel simple, this is the shortlist worth acting on.

FAQs

1. What is the best cloud hosting for UltraTax CS?

Verito is the best UltraTax CS hosting provider for most tax firms in 2026. It offers dedicated private cloud servers with a 100% uptime SLA, a 92% First Touch Resolution rate, 24/7 phone and chat support with sub-60-second average response times, and month-to-month contracts with no annual commitment required.

For firms that prioritize the lowest entry price, Apps4Rent starts at $26.95 per month. For firms that want a broader app ecosystem, Ace Cloud Hosting is a credible alternative.

2. Can I host UltraTax CS without Thomson Reuters Virtual Office CS?

Yes. UltraTax CS is a desktop application that any qualified independent hosting provider can run on a cloud server.

You are not required to use Thomson Reuters’ Virtual Office CS. Independent providers like Verito, Apps4Rent, and Ace Cloud Hosting host UltraTax CS on their own infrastructure, often with dedicated private servers, transparent per-user pricing, and month-to-month contracts that Thomson Reuters’ native option does not always offer.

The main requirement is that your firm holds a valid UltraTax CS license, the hosting provider sets up the cloud environment around it.

3. Is dedicated UltraTax hosting better than general cloud hosting?

For most tax firms, yes. The core difference is infrastructure isolation. With shared cloud hosting, your firm’s server resources, CPU, RAM, storage, are pooled with other tenants. During peak filing windows in January through April, that shared load can degrade performance for everyone on the server.

Dedicated private cloud hosting gives your firm its own isolated resources that no other client can consume. This means consistent performance regardless of what other firms are doing. For multi-user UltraTax environments where four or more staff are logged in simultaneously during tax season, dedicated infrastructure is the more reliable choice.

4. How much does UltraTax CS hosting usually cost?

UltraTax CS hosting costs range from around $27 per user per month on the low end to $149 per user per month or more for fully managed dedicated private cloud environments. Apps4Rent starts at $26.95 per month for an entry-level cloud desktop plan. Ace Cloud Hosting starts at $74.69 per user per month billed annually.

Rightworks starts at $85 per user per month. Verito’s Pro plan, which is the tier required for UltraTax CS hosting, starts at $99 per user per month and includes dedicated private servers, 24/7 support, nightly backups, MFA, and month-to-month terms with no annual contract.

The right comparison is not the lowest headline price, it is what the price includes when your team is fully logged in during the last two weeks of tax season.

5. What should CPA firms care about most when comparing UltraTax cloud hosting providers?

The six factors that matter most are support response time, dedicated versus shared infrastructure, compliance alignment, migration process, contract flexibility, and transparent pricing. Support response time matters because an outage at 11pm on April 14 is not a next-business-day problem.

Dedicated infrastructure matters because shared cloud environments degrade under concurrent load during tax season. Compliance alignment matters because IRS Publication 4557 and the FTC Safeguards Rule are federal requirements for any firm filing electronically, not optional.

Migration process matters because a botched data transfer can cost more than a full year of hosting fees. Month-to-month terms matter because they let you leave without penalty if the provider underperforms. Transparent per-user pricing matters because opaque quote-only models make accurate budget comparison impossible before you sign.

6. Does UltraTax CS hosting need to meet IRS or FTC compliance requirements?

Yes. Tax firms that file electronically are classified as financial institutions under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and are required to comply with the FTC Safeguards Rule and IRS Publication 4557.

These regulations mandate a Written Information Security Plan, multifactor authentication, and encrypted data storage. When evaluating any UltraTax CS hosting provider, confirm that MFA, SOC 2 certified infrastructure, and WISP-aligned documentation are included in the base plan, not charged separately.