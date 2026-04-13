Prop Firm Profit Splits Explained: What 80% Actually Means for Your Earnings

Every prop firm advertises its profit split prominently. The5ers leads with ‘up to 100%’. FundingPips offers ‘80% from day one’. HolaPrime promises ‘up to 95%’. But what do these numbers actually mean for your real take-home earnings — and what are the factors that make two firms with the same advertised split produce very different results?

This guide breaks down prop firm profit splits clearly, covering the hidden variables most comparison articles do not mention.

The Basic Mechanics

A profit split is straightforward in principle. If you generate $5,000 in profit on a funded account with an 80% split, you keep $4,000 and the firm keeps $1,000. Simple.

What complicates this is that the headline split number rarely tells the complete story. Four factors significantly affect how much you actually take home.

Factor 1: The Challenge Fee Is a Sunk Cost

The challenge fee you paid to enter the evaluation is not refunded unless the firm specifically offers a fee refund on your first withdrawal. Most do not. Some do — FTMO refunds the challenge fee on your first payout, which meaningfully changes the economics.

A firm offering an 85% split with a $600 challenge fee is less attractive than a firm offering an 80% split with a $99 fee, if you expect to fail and retry multiple times before passing. Always factor the expected total cost of passing into your comparison, not just the headline percentage.

Factor 2: Scaling Plans Change the Real Ceiling

Most firms advertise a base split that increases over time. The5ers’ base split is 50%, but their Elite program reaches 100%. FundedNext starts at 80% and scales upward. These scaling plans are real — traders do reach the higher tiers — but the timeline and criteria to reach them vary significantly.

When comparing profit splits, always look at:

What is the starting split on your first withdrawal?

How does the split increase — automatically, or only after meeting specific targets?

What is the realistic timeframe to reach the maximum split based on the required milestones?

Factor 3: Payout Frequency Affects Capital Velocity

A firm paying out every two weeks compounds your earnings significantly faster than a firm paying monthly. If you withdraw $2,000 bi-weekly and reinvest it, the difference over a year compared to monthly payouts is substantial.

On-demand payout firms — where you can withdraw whenever your balance exceeds the minimum — offer the highest capital velocity. Firms like Ment Funding and AquaFunded have moved toward on-demand payouts as a competitive differentiator.

Factor 4: The Consistency Rule Limits What You Can Withdraw

Some firms impose a consistency rule — a maximum percentage of your total profit that can come from a single trading day. A typical consistency rule says no single day can account for more than 40% of your total withdrawal amount.

For traders who generate most of their monthly profit on a handful of high-conviction days, this rule dramatically limits what they can actually withdraw. A 90% split at a firm with a strict consistency rule may yield lower real earnings than an 80% split at a firm with no consistency rule.

Always check: Does this firm have a consistency rule? What is the maximum percentage of a single day’s profit relative to the total withdrawal amount? This is one of the most important and most overlooked variables in prop firm selection.

Which Prop Firms Offer the Best Profit Splits in 2026?

Based on independent assessment across all major firms:

The5ers: 50-100% (scaling) — best long-term ceiling, bi-weekly payouts

HolaPrime: up to 95% — strong terms, no time limit on challenges

FTMO: up to 90% — most credible track record, fee refunded on first payout

Ment Funding: 90% with on-demand payouts — highest split with fastest access to earnings

FundingPips: 80% — best value split for the price point, bi-weekly payouts

TTT Markets: 50-80% (Instant Funding scales with each withdrawal) — best for algo traders

See the full profit split comparison across all 25+ firms at ResponsibleTrading.com/compare-prop-firms.

A Worked Example: The Real Economics

Trader A chooses FTMO $100K 2-Step: pays $540, earns $8,000 profit in Month 1. First payout: $7,200 (90%) with the $540 fee refunded. Net Month 1: $7,200.

Trader B chooses FundingPips $100K 2-Step: pays $340, earns $8,000 profit in Month 1. First payout: $6,400 (80%). Net Month 1: $6,400 — but they saved $200 on the challenge fee.

Neither is obviously better — it depends on how many attempts you need to pass, how fast you scale, and how long you plan to stay with the firm. The correct comparison is total earnings over 12 months, not the headline split on Month 1.

How to Actually Compare Profit Splits

Stop comparing headline percentages. Instead, use this framework:

Calculate your expected total cost to pass (challenge fee multiplied by expected attempts).

Apply the starting profit split, not the maximum — that is what you earn on your first withdrawal.

Factor in payout frequency — how many times per year will you actually receive funds?

Check for consistency rules that might cap your effective withdrawal.

Account for scaling milestones — how long before you realistically reach the advertised maximum?

The prop firm comparison tool at ResponsibleTrading.com/compare-prop-firms filters by profit split, payout frequency, and consistency rule simultaneously — the fastest way to find firms that match your trading economics.

Bottom Line

The highest advertised profit split is not necessarily the best profit split for you. Context, consistency rules, payout frequency, challenge fee, and scaling timelines all determine your actual take-home earnings. Do the full calculation before committing to any firm — not just the headline number.

Full independent reviews of all major prop firms, with scoring across six dimensions, are available at ResponsibleTrading.com — no paid placements, no affiliate-driven rankings.