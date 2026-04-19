XRP Price Rallies as Rakuten Adds 44M Wallets, Pepeto Hits $9M Before Listing

Rakuten just plugged XRP into its payment app, and 44 million Japanese users can now spend the token at more than 5 million stores. The xrp price responded by climbing past $1.42, up nearly 7% on the week. Meanwhile, the total crypto market pushed above $2.7 trillion.

With a confirmed Binance listing approaching, Pepeto, a zero fee exchange with built in contract scanning, has gathered more than $9 million as new wallets rush in ahead of the public launch. This article covers what the Rakuten move means for XRP. It also explains why one presale is drawing capital faster than anything else.

XRP Price Gains Ground After Rakuten Wallet Integration

Rakuten Wallet listed XRP as a payment method on April 15. This lets 44 million Rakuten Pay users buy the token with loyalty points and spend it at 5 million merchants, according to CoinDesk. The integration connects XRP to more than 3 trillion Rakuten Points worth roughly $23 billion. This creates a demand channel that did not exist a week ago. Spot XRP ETFs in the United States have also crossed $1.1 billion in total assets. This adds buying pressure that keeps the xrp price climbing, as reported by U.Today.

Where the Ripple Token Outlook and the Hottest Presale Entry Stand Right Now

Pepeto: The Zero Fee Exchange Presale That Gathered $9 million During Extreme Fear

While the Rakuten deal opens a fresh demand channel for XRP holders, it does not change the ceiling that large caps face when measured against ground floor entries. Pepeto offers that early position right now. It has attracted more than $9 million while most traders pulled back from risk entirely.

Pepeto has been closely watched from the start, gathering that capital and building real demand. The exchange also earned attention from analysts who project 100x returns from the current entry. With the market bouncing back and conviction climbing, the approaching Binance listing is shaping up as one of the largest token events this cycle.

The question worth asking is what makes buyers this confident. Three answers stand out. First, working exchange tools. Second, a founding team including the Pepe originator and a former Binance market specialist. Third, timing against the recovery.

On the tools side, Pepeto protects buyer capital at a time when scam tokens and dead launches drain wallets before anyone can react. The swap moves tokens across chains at zero cost so buyers keep every dollar they trade. Furthermore, the risk scorer checks every contract before a purchase goes through, which means traders catch the danger before committing any money.

The staking numbers back that up too, with 181% APY drawing in wallets that treat the presale as a long hold and not a quick flip. That kind of lockup from early buyers proves the capital inside is not leaving at listing but is staying for what the confirmed Binance launch delivers.

Timing works in Pepeto’s favor as well, because the xrp price rally and the wider market recovery are pushing fresh money into entries that still sit below a penny, with Pepeto at $0.000000186 right now. SolidProof cleared every contract on the exchange. Additionally, analysts project the 100x to 300x targets carry real math behind them, backed by the same 420 trillion supply that powered the original Pepe coin past billions with zero products behind it.

XRP Price Prediction: Where Does the Token Go After Rakuten

According to CoinGecko, XRP trades near $1.42 after gaining 6.7% over the past seven days. The token sits between its 20 day moving average support and overhead resistance at $1.50, where the April 17 intraday high stalled. Six spot XRP ETFs are now live in the United States with combined assets above $1.1 billion. Also, the Rakuten payment integration adds 44 million potential buyers to the demand side. A clean break above $1.50 opens the path toward $2.25. This lines up with the May 2025 distribution zone where sellers last stepped in heavy.

Standard Chartered projects XRP could reach $12 by late 2027 if ETF inflows and the Rakuten demand channel hold up. On the downside, a drop below $1.35 would target the $1.08 zone where longer term support sits, according to CoinDCX. The xrp price structure favors buyers here. However, the ceiling from these levels still pales against what a presale entry delivers when a listing opens.

Conclusion

Despite the swings, the xrp price is climbing because real adoption from deals like Rakuten’s 44 million wallets backs it. Projects that pair working tools with a confirmed listing give buyers entries that disappear once trading opens. Pepeto carries that exact structure. New wallets keep flowing through the Pepeto official website to lock the ground floor before the Binance listing shuts that door for good.

Every xrp price winner made one move in common: they got in while the entry was still open, not after the rally had already run. The same decision sits live right now. The wallets inside Pepeto will collect what the listing delivers while everyone still deciding watches the entry they could have locked climb away from them permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the Rakuten integration mean for the xrp price?

Rakuten now lets 44 million users buy and spend XRP at 5 million Japanese merchants, adding a massive new demand channel that supports the xrp price at current levels and opens the path toward higher targets.

What are the current XRP targets for this cycle?

XRP trades near $1.42 with resistance at $1.50 and support at $1.35. A breakout above $1.50 could open the path toward $2.25 based on the March 2025 distribution zone overhead.

Is Pepeto a good presale to buy before listing?

Pepeto has gathered more than $9 million, holds a SolidProof audit, offers 181% staking rewards, and carries a confirmed Binance listing. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details on the entry.