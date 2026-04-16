Rakuten opened XRP payments to 44 million users across Japan, and the token pushed past $1.38 while the SEC schedules a CLARITY Act roundtable today that could define XRP forever. The XRP price prediction is heating up because real adoption arrived, but the $84 billion cap means a return to $3.65 is a 165% climb that takes months. That is where Pepeto enters, a presale token marketplace created by the mind behind the original Pepe coin that attracted more than $9 million, and wallets inside hold entries the market will price far higher once the Binance listing opens.

XRP Price Prediction Heats Up After Rakuten Opens Payments to 44 Million Users

Rakuten integrated XRP into its payments app on April 15, allowing 44 million users to spend the token across five million merchants in Japan, according to CoinDesk. The SEC scheduled a roundtable for April 16 to discuss the CLARITY Act, which would permanently classify digital assets and clear the legal cloud over XRP, according to 247 Wall St. XRP trades at $1.38, and the XRP price prediction now carries catalysts that could push the token toward $2.80 by year end if the bill passes committee.

Where the XRP Outlook Meets a Presale With Bigger Math

Pepeto

The Rakuten deal proved XRP has real use beyond trading desks, but it also showed the ceiling an $84 billion token carries. Pepeto is a presale token that joins meme identity with a token marketplace already verified and live. While projects that depended on courtroom wins stayed flat for years, Pepeto shipped tools addressing the threats capital faces, from unverified contracts and costly transfers to tokens that collapse before holders exit.

While XRP at $1.38 and ETH at $2,318 serve institutional layers retail holders never touch, Pepeto is built for people who need a risk scorer checking every contract and a zero fee swap keeping returns whole. The XRP price prediction debate now includes a presale answering the question XRP holders ask, where the returns early 2017 holders enjoyed can still be found.

Pepeto also rewards staked wallets with 183% APY, and those rewards build up while the presale remains live, so every hour inside grows the position before the listing opens. The token marketplace, created by the mind behind the original Pepe coin and verified by SolidProof, scores every token for contract safety so decisions rely on checked data.

Pepeto holds presale entry at $0.000000186, with over $9 million attracted from wallets that committed during fear. XRP and BTC grew because early holders believed before proof arrived. If those tokens returned 100x to wallets that entered before the crowd, analysts project what Pepeto delivers once its confirmed Binance listing opens with verified tools already running, and the entry open now is the window early XRP holders wish they could find again.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP trades at $1.38 after Rakuten opened payments to 44 million users and the SEC scheduled a CLARITY Act roundtable for today, according to CoinGecko. Standard Chartered targets $2.80 by year end, a 103% gain from current levels. The Senate Banking Committee is expected to hold a markup vote in late April, and if the bill clears the XRP price prediction shifts sharply higher. Seven spot ETFs hold over $1 billion in combined assets. A full return to $3.65 needs a 165% move, a strong gain but one measured in months while a presale entry before a confirmed listing covers that distance in a single event.

Conclusion:

The Rakuten integration confirmed XRP adoption is real, but early holders who turned $500 into $50,000 in 2017 caught a window that does not exist at $1.38 with an $84 billion cap. Pepeto does not need a Senate vote to move. It offers verified tools that scan contracts and swap tokens at zero cost through a marketplace already live. Over $9 million entered during fear, and exchange trading remains ahead of us, which means the entry at the Pepeto official website is the second chance early XRP holders describe when they wish they could start over. Two paths open here, one leads to the presale and the returns that follow, the other leads to watching those returns from outside six months from now.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the latest XRP price prediction after Rakuten?

XRP trades at $1.38 with Standard Chartered targeting $2.80, but even that 103% XRP price prediction gain takes months while a presale listing event covers more distance in a single day.

Does the CLARITY Act affect the outlook for XRP?

The SEC roundtable on April 16 and Senate markup in late April could classify XRP as a commodity, opening ETF inflows and shifting the XRP forecast higher.

Is Pepeto a better entry than XRP right now?

More than $9 million entered Pepeto during extreme fear with SolidProof clearing every contract and a confirmed Binance listing approaching. Visit the Pepeto official website at Pepeto.