Pepe Coin Price Prediction Shows 85% Drop From Peak as Pepeto Collects $9 million Before Listing

Canary Capital filed the first PEPE ETF with the SEC, and yet PEPE still sits 85% below its all time high because a filing cannot reverse the math that limits returns from a $1.5 billion cap. The Pepe coin price prediction debate is splitting wallets into two camps, those chasing a bounce and those entering something new before it lists. That is where Pepeto enters, a presale exchange platform backed by a former Binance expert that collected over $9 million, and wallets inside hold entries that vanish once the confirmed listing arrives.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction Shifts After ETF Filing and Celebrity Exit

Canary Capital submitted an S1 to the SEC on April 9 for the first spot PEPE ETF, the earliest meme coin ETF attempt in US history, according to CoinDesk. Days later, DJ Steve Aoki sold 4.155 billion PEPE tokens, which CoinMarketCap flagged as part of a trend of celebrity exits from meme positions. PEPE trades at $0.0000036 with a $1.5 billion cap, and the gap between an ETF filing and actual approval leaves the Pepe coin price prediction caught between hope and heavy selling from large wallets.

Where the PEPE Outlook Meets a Working Presale

Pepeto

The ETF filing gave PEPE a headline, but it did not give holders a product to push the price back toward the highs. Pepeto is a presale token that blends meme appeal with a complete exchange platform already verified and running. While tokens that relied on viral moments crashed when hype faded, Pepeto shipped technology targeting the dangers capital faces every session, from fake contracts and costly transfers to tokens that drain wallets.

While BTC at $74,400 and SOL at $84 build infrastructure for institutions, Pepeto is designed for holders who need a bridge moving tokens across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost and a risk scorer that flags bad contracts before capital enters. The Pepe coin price prediction conversation now has a presale answering the question PEPE never could, which is how to protect capital while chasing returns.

Pepeto also offers 183% APY for locked positions, and those payouts add up through the presale window, so holders who enter now stack returns before the exchange goes live. The exchange platform, developed with a former Binance expert and cleared by SolidProof, scores every listed token for contract safety so holders choose based on verified data instead of noise.

Pepeto entered presale at $0.000000186, and over $9 million collected from wallets that acted while fear kept most accounts frozen. PEPE and SHIB climbed purely on internet culture with nothing behind them. If those coins handed out 100x returns without products, analysts expect Pepeto to exceed that bar once its Binance listing goes live with a verified exchange already serving users, and the entry available today does not exist once that listing candle prints.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction

PEPE trades at $0.0000036, down 85% from its $0.0000280 peak in December 2024, according to Changelly. The token holds a $1.5 billion cap with 420 trillion tokens in supply. Analysts project an April average near $0.0000040 and a year end range up to $0.0000077. Even reaching the all time high is roughly 7.5x, a solid recovery but one needing months of meme buying. The Canary Capital ETF filing has not moved the Pepe coin price prediction because approval timelines stretch into late 2026, and the 85% drawdown reminds holders that returns from this cap are single digit multiples while a presale entry before a confirmed listing offers different math.

Conclusion:

The ETF filing proved institutions see value in meme coins, but PEPE at 85% below peak needs years to return what early holders gained in weeks. The Pepe coin price prediction does not change that math. Pepeto offers verified exchange tools that scan tokens for risk and connect capital across three chains without any fees. Over $9 million collected during fear, and Binance trading has not started, which means the entry now through the Pepeto official website disappears permanently once trading goes live. Every person who built wealth early in crypto made one choice, they moved today instead of waiting, and the presale closing makes hesitation cost more than action.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the current Pepe coin price prediction for 2026?

PEPE trades at $0.0000036 with targets up to $0.0000077 by year end, but even a full recovery to the all time high is roughly 7.5x while a presale listing event delivers greater distance.

Did the PEPE ETF filing change the outlook for PEPE?

Canary Capital filed an S1 for a spot PEPE ETF, but approval timelines stretch into late 2026 and the price has not moved, leaving the PEPE forecast flat.

Is Pepeto a better entry than PEPE right now?

Pepeto collected over $9 million during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing approaching and SolidProof audit complete. Visit the Pepeto official website at Pepeto.