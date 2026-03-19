The Federal Reserve decided to maintain interest rates on March 18th, its second consecutive week in 2026, with inflation projected at 2.7% this year as the economy grows, as reported by CoinDesk . As a result of this announcement, the price of XRP fell by 5.29% to $1.45 as its volume decreased by 39.81% to $2.99 billion.

This announcement takes away the major driver the market was waiting to see, and the next step is to find where to invest capital. Among the projects gaining popularity is Remittix (RTX), which is part of the PayFi ecosystem and has raised over $29.7 million in private funding and is closing in fast on the $30 million mark as its final stage remains open at $0.13 per token.

XRP Loses Ground as Rate Hold Removes Key Catalyst

XRP had a brief spike to $1.60 earlier in the week before being forced back down by selling pressure. It had fully given up all of these advances by March 18 and had returned to $1.45, with a market capitalization of $89.01 billion.

According to Coindesk , there has been some on-chain movement on the XRP ledger in recent days, though this has not been matched by a corresponding movement in the price of the token, suggesting that the movement seen is due to movements of stablecoins and other tokenized assets rather than XRP itself.

XRP is currently trading at $1.45. For an investor to see even a 10x return from that level, XRP would need to reach $14.50, a market cap of over $1 trillion. Remittix is priced at $0.13. A 10x from here puts RTX at $1.30. A 20x puts it at $2.60. The math at early-stage entry simply works differently.

Why Investors Are Moving Toward Remittix

As XRP awaits its turn in the external environment beyond the control of an account holder, Remittix is busy in one of the biggest markets in the financial industry. The global payments industry facilitates trillions of dollars in cross-border payments annually, according to J.P. Morgan’s payments research , and the inefficiency in the system is exactly what Remittix helps to alleviate.

Cross-border payments today are time-consuming, expensive, and opaque. Remittix solves all three issues. The platform enables crypto-to-fiat transfers across 30-plus countries, supports over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30-plus fiat currencies, and converts in real time.

The iOS wallet is live on the Apple App Store with over 100,000 downloads before CEX listing. Android availability through Google Play is already in progress.

Security is not a concern here. Remittix tops the list as the number one pre-launch token ranked by CertiK Skynet with a score of 80.09 out of over 24,000 community ratings. The team has successfully completed the full KYC process, with smart contracts fully audited. The listings with BitMart and LBank are confirmed, with additional top-tier CEX listings to follow before the token launches.

Remittix is closing in on $30 million, a milestone that puts it among the most well-funded presales before exchange listing. Its referral program pays a 15% USDT reward on every referred purchase, claimable every 24 hours directly from the Remittix dashboard .

The Final Stage Is Closing

The $0.13 entry price exists only while the final stage has capacity. When it closes, that price is gone permanently. Investors who wait for the exchange listing pay more for the same token, and the gap between presale entry and listing price is where early holders make their returns. That window is open now, but it will not stay that way.

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FAQs

What is the XRP Price Prediction after the Fed Holds Rates in March 2026?

XRP is trading at $1.45, with the trading volume down by 39.81% as the Fed’s higher-for-longer stance has left the asset range-bound, taking away the tailwind the market was waiting for.

Is Remittix a good crypto to buy now?

Remittix holds the number one pre-launch ranking on CertiK Skynet, has raised $29.7 million in private funding, and has a live iOS wallet with over 100,000 downloads at $0.13 per token.

What is the best crypto presale to buy before the next bull run?

Remittix combines real-world PayFi utility, CertiK-audited smart contracts, and confirmed listings on BitMart and LBank, with a final-stage window at $0.13 that closes permanently when the allocation fills.