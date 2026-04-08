The Senate returns from Easter recess on April 13 and the CLARITY Act markup is targeted for late April, making the next three weeks the most critical period the xrp price prediction has faced all year. If the bill advances, projected ETF inflows could push XRP above $1.60, but a stall past May closes the window until 2027.

Early XRP holders who followed whale movements before the 2025 rally all say they were uncertain, almost missed it, and wish they invested more. Pepeto has collected more than $8 million during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

XRP Price Prediction Hinges on Senate CLARITY Act Markup in Late April

The CLARITY Act passed the House with a 294 to 134 vote in July 2025 and the Senate Agriculture Committee advanced it in January, but the Banking Committee has yet to markup according to CryptoNews. Senator Moreno warned that failure to pass by May kills the bill for 2026. XRP trades at $1.35 after gaining on the ceasefire rally, still down 62% from the $3.65 peak, with Polymarket pricing passage odds at 63% to 66% as 24/7 Wall St reported.

Large Cap Legislation and Presale Listings Competing for the Same Conviction

Pepeto

The xrp price prediction depends on a Senate vote that may or may not happen, but the presale window depends on a listing that is already confirmed. Pepeto is running a complete exchange system built to deliver protected token trading while offering cross chain access to every major network. The cross chain bridge carries tokens between networks without charging fees, so capital arrives at the destination fully intact without transfer costs shrinking the position.

The risk scorer examines every contract before the wallet commits, returning a clear safe or warning grade that identifies drain traps, concealed charges, and hollow signals before capital moves. Instead of trusting a project based on promises, the holder gets a tool that verifies before money leaves the wallet. Staking at 186% APY also runs alongside the presale, compounding holdings while the listing countdown moves forward.

Together these tools turn every token purchase into a checked entry rather than a gamble, and that verification is why more than $8 million poured in during the worst fear readings of the cycle. The $8 million inside Pepeto proves smart money calculated the outcome and moved while the entry was open.

A former Binance expert steers the listing, SolidProof has audited every contract, and analysts project Pepeto at $0.000000186 could reach 100x when the Binance listing opens, a figure that only rewards wallets that entered before the window shuts.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP trades at $1.35 after the ceasefire rally, still 62% below the July 2025 peak of $3.65 according to CryptoNews. The outlook depends on the CLARITY Act. Standard Chartered targets $2.80 if the bill passes, already cut from $8 due to delays. If the Banking Committee advances the bill by late April, projected $4 to $8 billion in ETF inflows could push XRP above $1.60 toward prior highs.

If it stalls, the bear case sends XRP toward $0.82. Even the bull case delivers roughly 2x from current levels, a return depending on legislative timing while presale entries depend on a listing already scheduled.

Conclusion

More than $8 million raised during fear proves smart money already calculated the outcome, and early XRP holders who followed whale movements before the 2025 rally all say they were uncertain and almost missed it, and every one of them wishes they invested far more. That same signal is flashing around Pepeto now, with verified tools behind the entry and a confirmed Binance listing replacing the legislative uncertainty XRP faces.

The Pepeto official website shows capital flowing in from wallets that recognized the signal before the crowd, and following those wallets into the presale now is how to end up on the side that collects the returns the listing delivers.

Missing this xrp price prediction cycle’s clearest presale signal could be the decision that stings longest, because the listing erases the entry permanently and the wallets that hesitated will carry that choice while the wallets that moved celebrate what the conviction delivered.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026 if the CLARITY Act passes?

Analysts target $2.80 from Standard Chartered with projected $4 to $8 billion in ETF inflows, while Pepeto at presale price targets 100x through listing at the Pepeto official website.

How does the CLARITY Act affect the xrp price prediction?

Passage would make XRP’s commodity status permanent law, unlocking institutional capital that is currently on the sidelines waiting for legal certainty before committing.

Is the xrp price prediction bullish enough to skip presale entries?

Even the best XRP forecasts deliver 2x over months depending on Senate timing, while presale tokens like Pepeto carry listing multiplier distance that legislative outcomes cannot match.