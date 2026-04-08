SOL dropped to $83 with an RSI of 38 signaling oversold conditions, but the solana price prediction for April still targets only $85 to $90, a recovery of barely 14% that takes weeks to arrive. That ceiling is the exact reason capital is rotating toward entries where the distance between entry and listing is measured in multiples, not percentages.

The cofounder who already built original Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply is doing it again, and Pepeto has collected more than $8 million during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Solana Price Prediction Targets $85 to $90 as RSI Hits Oversold Territory

SOL fell 4% to $83 with the RSI sitting at 38.44, placing it in oversold territory for the first time since January according to BitcoinEthereumNews. The token sits below all major moving averages with support at $75.79 and first resistance at $84.

Spot Solana ETFs launched in late 2025 have drawn over $1 billion in inflows but failed to stop the 73% decline from January’s $295 peak, as CoinGecko data confirms. BTC weakness continues to drag the broader altcoin market.

Recovery Tokens and Presale Entries Drawing Different Capital in April

Pepeto

The solana price prediction points to single digit percentage recovery over weeks, but presale distance covers that gap in a single listing event. Pepeto is operating a full exchange system constructed to give every holder verified protection before money moves. PepetoSwap provides a fee free marketplace where tokens switch without the platform extracting value, keeping positions whole through every trade.

The cross chain bridge sends tokens to other networks without cost, landing capital where the opportunity lives with full value preserved on arrival. The risk scorer grades every contract before the wallet acts, flagging concealed charges, exit traps, and empty project signals so the buyer understands exactly what sits behind the token before committing.

A 186% APY staking reward also grows the position passively while the presale countdown runs. Together these features create a guarded trading system rather than a speculative bet, and that system is the reason more than $8 million entered during extreme fear.

The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply is repeating the formula, and matching that original price from Pepeto’s $0.000000186 entry means 150x, except this time a working exchange sits behind it. SolidProof has verified every contract, analysts project 100x as the base case, and the Binance listing is the single event that turns the presale into returns.

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction

SOL trades at $83 after losing 73% from the January peak of $295 according to CoinGecko. The solana price prediction from multiple analysts targets $85 to $90 by end of April if the RSI bounce holds and BTC stays above $70,000. The Firedancer upgrade continues to improve network speed, but transaction volumes hit January 2026 lows despite real world asset holders growing 440%. Key resistance sits at $84, and a break above that level is needed to confirm short term recovery.

The solana price prediction for the bull case targets $143 to $145 by year end if the full recovery plays out, roughly 80% from current levels, a return that takes months to deliver while presale entries measure distance in multiples from a single listing.

Conclusion

The cofounder already proved the math works: original Pepe reached $11 billion with zero products, and matching that price from Pepeto’s presale entry means 150x, except this time a working exchange and SolidProof cleared contracts sit behind it. That is not a guess but a pattern that already delivered, and entering Pepeto now is betting on a pattern repeating rather than hoping a Senate vote or macro shift moves SOL from $83 to $145 over months.

The Pepeto official website shows more than $8 million from wallets that recognized the cofounder’s track record before the crowd, and the solana price prediction offers patience while the presale offers a confirmed Binance listing that turns the entry into returns the moment trading opens and erases the presale price permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the solana price prediction for April 2026 compared to Pepeto?

SOL targets $85 to $90 for roughly 14% returns, while Pepeto at presale price targets 150x through the cofounder’s proven math at the Pepeto official website.

Is SOL oversold enough to buy right now?

RSI at 38 signals oversold, but SOL remains below all moving averages with resistance at $84 keeping the short term recovery limited.

Is solana price prediction bullish enough to skip presale entries?

Even the optimistic $145 target delivers 80% over months, while presale tokens like Pepeto offer listing distance that established coins cannot match.