XRP News: IPO Genie Struggles as Pepeto Builds Before Binance Listing

Pepeto keeps drawing whale entries as the presale crosses $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching. The xrp news cycle heated up after Rakuten announced XRP payments for 44 million users across Japan, reshaping adoption inside the country’s largest consumer ecosystem. While presale competitors battle uncertain forecasts, Pepeto’s cross chain bridge and swap engine are built, the team is verified, and the listing countdown keeps running.

Rakuten Opens XRP to 44 Million Users Across Japan

Rakuten is adding XRP to its payments app for 44 million users and over 5 million merchants in Japan, according to CoinDesk. Users can buy XRP through loyalty points and spend it across the network, embedding the token into a rewards system worth more than $23 billion. The move follows the SEC and CFTC classifying XRP as a digital commodity in March, according to CoinGape,

clearing the legal cloud that blocked institutional flows. Both catalysts push the bullish case, but at $1.38 XRP still trades 62% below its all time high, limiting returns at this entry.

XRP News Meets Pepeto’s Exchange Layer and IPO Genie’s Uncertain Path

Pepeto

Getting into a project whose exchange tools already work is the fastest way to close the gap between buying in and seeing returns after listing. That setup is rare in 2026, but it describes Pepeto exactly, because the cross chain bridge and zero fee swap engine are built before the token reaches an exchange.

The bridge moves assets between blockchains without friction, and the swap engine lets traders exchange tokens across chains without a fee taken from their position. PepetoAI adds a risk scoring layer on top, checking contract conditions and flagging wallet concentration before a trade goes through, so the trader enters every position knowing what they hold.

The team includes a developer who worked inside Binance and a cofounder responsible for building the original Pepe token, with SolidProof completing a full audit before the presale opened. Wallets committing $25,000 earn 183% APY, and entries past the $9 million mark confirm that traders value tools they can use daily over promises that arrive after listing.

With the Binance listing confirmed, the presale window shrinks every day, and the wallets that entered early carry the lowest cost into whatever the exchange opens at. Once that listing goes live, the current price of $0.000000186 disappears and every buyer after pays what the open market demands.

IPO Genie

IPO Genie markets itself as a token bridging traditional equity offerings into crypto, promising decentralized access to IPO events. The concept reads well on paper, but on chain activity remains thin and the team has not released audited proof that the bridge mechanism works. Without verified infrastructure or a confirmed listing, the gap between the pitch and the product stays wide.

XRP

XRP trades near $1.38 after Rakuten’s integration pushed the token past $1.33 resistance, with whale buying hitting a 10 month high according to CoinDesk. Seven spot ETFs hold about $1 billion in combined assets, and the CLARITY Act could cement permanent commodity status if it clears the Senate. Despite strong fundamentals, 60% of supply sits at an average cost of $1.44, creating a sell wall that caps every rally near that level and compresses what the token can return from this price.

The Bottom Line

The xrp news cycle carries real weight with Rakuten opening the token to 44 million users and regulators confirming commodity status, but at $1.38 with 62% still to recover, every dollar entering XRP fights a wall of holders at $1.44 ready to sell at breakeven. Pepeto sits below that ceiling with $9 million raised, whales entering daily, and a Binance listing that makes every presale position the cheapest entry this token will ever carry on the Pepeto official website. After listing, the crowd that watched will chase the token at prices it cannot control. That presale entry closes permanently when the listing opens, and it never returns.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the Rakuten integration mean for xrp news?

It connects XRP to 44 million users in Japan, boosting real world adoption. The token holds near $1.38 but faces heavy resistance at $1.44 where most holders break even.

What levels matter in the xrp news cycle right now?

Support holds at $1.30 with resistance at $1.44. The CLARITY Act vote in late April could trigger a move toward $1.60, but failure may push prices to $1.15.

Why is Pepeto attracting capital during the xrp news cycle?

The presale offers early entry that XRP at $1.38 cannot match, with working tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing on the Pepeto official website.