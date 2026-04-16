The Pepeto presale keeps filling as entries cross $9 million with large wallets growing positions ahead of a confirmed Binance listing. The latest headlines show Tether adding $70 million in Bitcoin to its reserves, pushing holdings past 97,000 BTC as the stablecoin giant builds one of the largest corporate treasuries in crypto. Pepeto takes a different path, running a zero fee exchange layer where PepetoAI scores every trade for risk before execution.

Tether Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Past 97,000 BTC

Tether added $70 million in Bitcoin to its reserves, lifting holdings above 97,000 BTC worth over $7.1 billion, according to CoinDesk. The issuer recycles up to 15% of quarterly profit into BTC to back USDT with hard assets and reduce counterparty exposure. Corporate treasuries have increased their Bitcoin buying since the ceasefire eased risk appetite, according to CoinMarketCap, with institutional wallets sitting on record reserves. That capital strengthens BTC’s floor but does not create the early entry that changes the math of a small position entirely.

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Tether Loads BTC: Pepeto, Digitap and Solana

Pepeto

Every trade that passes through Pepeto’s exchange layer runs without fees, which means the trader keeps the full value of each swap instead of losing a cut to the protocol on every transaction. The zero fee model works because the exchange is built to attract volume by removing the cost that stops traders from moving between chains, and the more volume the tools process, the stronger the case for holding the token behind them.

Pepeto sits at the center of that layer as the token connecting the cross chain bridge to the swap engine, giving holders a direct position in the infrastructure that processes every trade. PepetoAI adds a risk scoring layer that checks contracts and flags wallet concentration before each position executes, so the trader walks in knowing what sits underneath.

The team includes a developer from inside Binance and a cofounder who created the original Pepe token, while SolidProof completed a full audit before the first round opened. Wallets entering at $15,000 earn 183% APY, returning $29,400 in the first year, and the pace of entries past $9 million confirms that traders value working tools over promises that arrive after listing.

With 420 trillion tokens in total supply, the presale gives wallets the cheapest entry at $0.000000186 before the Binance listing changes pricing permanently. Once that listing opens, the price is gone and every buyer after pays whatever the open market sets.

Digitap

Digitap positions itself as a tap to earn project rewarding users for daily engagement through a mobile app. The token economics depend on continuous new signups to fund existing rewards, a structure that mirrors models which collapsed once growth slowed in previous cycles. No third party audit has been released and no exchange listing confirmed, leaving the gap between the marketing and the verified product wider than most investors realize.

Solana

Solana trades near $84 with DeFi volume reaching $57 billion in March, according to CoinDesk. The Alpenglow upgrade from developer spinoff Anza could finalize blocks in under 150 milliseconds, replacing the current consensus system. Solana carries strong network activity and ETF inflows of $1.45 billion, but its market cap compresses return math in a way that a presale priced before its first listing does not face.

The Bottom Line

Tether loading $7.1 billion in BTC confirms institutional capital sees a floor forming, and Solana’s $57 billion DeFi month proves the ecosystem is alive, but both carry caps that compress every dollar into single digit returns. Pepeto sits below that ceiling with $9 million raised and a Binance listing that turns every presale position into the cheapest entry this token will ever carry on the Pepeto official website. Six months from now, one version of every reader holds a position bought before the listing at a cost the market never offers again. The other version watched and now pays whatever the crowd decided the token should cost.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now as institutions load Bitcoin?

Institutional buying confirms the floor under BTC, but the strongest early returns come from verified presale entries ahead of confirmed listings where the gap between entry and market price is widest.

Is Solana a strong pick in the best crypto to buy now discussion?

Solana carries strong DeFi activity and the Alpenglow upgrade, but its market cap limits return potential compared to a presale that has not touched an exchange yet.

Why does Pepeto appear in the best crypto to buy now conversation?

Working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing create a verified setup most presales lack. Full details on the Pepeto official website.