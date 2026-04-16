Crypto News: Pepeto Crosses $9M as BTC Holds $75K and Others Slip

Pepeto continues to pull capital as the presale crosses $9 million with whale wallets growing their positions ahead of a confirmed Binance listing. The latest crypto news shows Bitcoin briefly reclaiming $75,000 before pulling back, while altcoins and smaller presales struggle to hold ground in a market still rattled by geopolitical risk. Pepeto is one project seeing a different story, with entries accelerating, exchange tools already built, and a listing timeline that keeps tightening.

Bitcoin Hits $75,000 Then Pulls Back as Analysts Warn of a Ceiling

Bitcoin pushed above $75,000 on April 14 before retreating, with CoinDesk noting that the level has become both the milestone and the ceiling for BTC in this cycle. The bounce came after ceasefire talks resumed, easing the risk pressure that held BTC below $70,000 for over a month, but CoinMarketCap data shows the Fear and Greed Index stuck at extreme fear for 46 consecutive days. That environment pushes capital toward assets with confirmed catalysts rather than large caps waiting for macro conditions to turn.

Latest Crypto News Movers: Pepeto Crosses $9M as BlockDAG and Chainlink Fall Behind

Pepeto

Traders have spent this entire cycle searching for reliable tools that give them an edge before the rest of the market catches up. That problem is the reason the Pepeto presale keeps filling, because the project does not promise tools after launch but delivers them before the token reaches an exchange.

The cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains without routing delays, and PepetoAI scores every trade for risk before the position executes, checking contract conditions and flagging concentrated wallets so the trader enters with a clear read on what sits underneath. That combination of a working bridge and a risk engine gives Pepeto the kind of verified utility that most presales only describe in a whitepaper.

The presale has now crossed $9 million, with tokens continuing to be staked as holders lock positions for yield while the listing approaches. A developer from inside Binance sits on the team and a cofounder behind the original Pepe token built the project from the ground up, while SolidProof completed a full contract audit before the presale opened to the public.

The crypto news cycle rotates between large cap bounces and presale failures, but Pepeto sits outside that pattern with verified tools, a growing treasury, and a confirmed Binance listing that turns the current entry into the cheapest this token will ever carry. Once listing day arrives, the price of $0.000000186 is gone and the open market takes over.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG markets itself as a layer one protocol using directed acyclic graph technology to process transactions faster than traditional blockchains. The presale has drawn early interest, but the project faces questions around delivery timelines and the gap between its claims and what reviewers have verified on chain. Without a confirmed major exchange listing or a completed audit matching the scope of its promises, the distance between marketing and working product remains a concern.

Chainlink

Chainlink trades near $9.00 in a range between $8.30 and $9.80, according to CoinDesk. The oracle network continues expanding its Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol and real world asset tokenization partnerships, giving LINK strong fundamental backing. Despite that progress, the token sits roughly 83% below its all time high near $53, and the $9.30 resistance has capped every recent rally. LINK carries genuine long term value, but the market cap compresses what each dollar invested can return from this level compared to a presale entry ahead of its first listing.

The Bottom Line

The crypto news confirms BTC reclaiming $75,000, but a $1.3 trillion market cap means even a full recovery to the cycle high delivers single digit multiples, the same ceiling every large cap faces once its price discovery phase is over. In 2021, one Shiba Inu wallet turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion by entering before the crowd knew the name, and Pepeto’s presale at $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing offers that same kind of early positioning on the Pepeto official website. After listing, the crowd pays whatever the market sets. The presale entry still open today closes the moment the exchange goes live, and it never opens again.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest story in the crypto news cycle right now?

Bitcoin reclaimed $75,000 before pulling back, confirming that the level acts as both a target and a ceiling. Meanwhile, Pepeto’s presale crossed $9 million with a Binance listing confirmed.

How is Bitcoin performing in the latest crypto news?

BTC trades near $75,000 after bouncing on ceasefire optimism, but the Fear and Greed Index has sat at extreme fear for 46 consecutive days, signaling that risk appetite remains limited.

Could the crypto news cycle shift toward presale tokens like Pepeto?

When large caps stall below resistance, capital rotates toward earlier stage entries with confirmed catalysts. Pepeto’s working tools and Binance listing make it a verified option on the Pepeto official website.