Ethereum News: Pepeto Passes $9M Even as ETH Gets Pushed by a $143 Million Staking Pivot

Whale wallets keep building Pepeto positions as the presale crosses $9 million ahead of a confirmed Binance listing. The latest ethereum news centers on the Ethereum Foundation committing 70,000 ETH worth $143 million to staking, abandoning years of token sales that pressured prices every quarter. That shift highlights the gap between a recovering large cap and a presale built to fill it with a zero fee exchange layer and an AI risk engine protecting every trade.

Ethereum Foundation Abandons Token Sales for Staking Yield

The Ethereum Foundation completed a 70,000 ETH staking commitment worth $143 million, according to CoinGecko, ending a cycle of periodic sales that pressured the token throughout 2025. The Foundation now earns $3.9 million to $5.4 million per year in yield instead of dumping tokens, a shift CoinDesk called a structural pivot for the second largest cryptocurrency. That change strengthens the long term case for ETH, but does nothing for investors who missed the entry below $2,000 and now face a price 52% below its August 2025 peak.

Top Cryptocurrencies in the Ethereum News Cycle: Pepeto, ETH and BNB

Pepeto

When a major blockchain shifts strategy the way the Foundation just moved from selling to staking, it usually signals that the easy gains from buying the dip are already behind the market. More capital enters crypto every month, but finding the right entry has grown harder as large cap prices sit deep below their highs with no timeline back to the peaks of 2025. That search for early exposure is the reason capital keeps flowing into Pepeto.

The project runs a zero fee swap engine that lets traders move tokens across chains without paying trading costs, while PepetoAI scores every position for risk from entry through exit. When major coins attract institutional capital through shifts like a $143 million staking commitment, the first wave of retail money looks for the bottom, and Pepeto sits in that position with a confirmed Binance listing on the other side.

That combination of working exchange tools and a presale price of $0.000000186 explains why more than $9 million has been committed, with entries accelerating as the listing date moves closer. The team includes a developer who previously worked inside Binance and a cofounder who helped launch the original Pepe token, while SolidProof completed a full contract audit before the first round opened.

As ethereum news pushes fresh capital into the ecosystem, investors who enter before the exchange debut capture the full gap between presale and listing pricing. Pepeto holds 420 trillion tokens with exchange tools that work from day one, and once the Binance listing goes live, the presale price vanishes and every buyer after that point pays whatever the market demands.

Ethereum

Ethereum trades near $2,370 after an 8.6% jump on ceasefire optimism, but it sits 52% below its August 2025 peak near $5,000 according to CoinDesk. The token spent six weeks range bound between $2,100 and $2,400, with the 10 day moving average at $2,661 capping rallies. Even a full recovery to the high delivers roughly 2x from here, a ceiling that separates large cap rebounds from the entry a presale still provides.

BNB

BNB holds near $620 as the Binance chain benefits from the Maxwell Upgrade that improved scalability, according to CoinDCX. The token is testing resistance at the $632 to $638 zone that served as support before the correction. BNB carries strong utility and trading volume, but its $90 billion market cap limits multiplier potential in a way that a presale priced in fractions of a cent does not face.

The Bottom Line

The ethereum news cycle confirms ETH is evolving, with the Foundation pivoting to staking and spot ETFs holding $11.6 billion in cumulative inflows, but even a full run to $5,000 delivers about 2x, a ceiling large cap math cannot break. Pepeto sits below that ceiling with $9 million committed, a confirmed Binance listing, and a presale that turns every position into the cheapest entry this token will ever carry on the Pepeto official website. After listing, the investors who watched will chase the token at open market prices. That presale entry disappears the moment the listing opens, and it never returns.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How does the Ethereum Foundation staking shift affect the ethereum news outlook?

The $143 million shift removes sell pressure and adds staking yield, but ETH still trades 52% below its August 2025 peak with the moving average acting as resistance.

What key levels are traders watching in the ethereum news cycle?

Support sits at $2,100, resistance at the $2,586 EMA. A break above could target $2,600, but six weeks of range bound action suggests a stronger catalyst is needed.

Could the ethereum news cycle drive interest in Pepeto’s presale?

Institutional moves like the Foundation pivot bring fresh capital looking for early entries that large caps no longer offer. Pepeto’s presale on the Pepeto official website sits ahead of a confirmed Binance listing.