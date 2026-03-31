Why RFID Is the Quiet Foundation of AI Automation and New Energy Infrastructure

There’s a version of the AI-in-manufacturing story that focuses on algorithms, edge compute, and cloud dashboards. It’s a compelling picture. But the part that rarely gets mentioned is what feeds those systems at the most fundamental level: knowing what physical object is in front of you, right now, with no ambiguity.

That’s the job RFID does. And as AI-driven automation expands — and as the new energy sector deploys physical assets at an unprecedented pace — RFID is quietly becoming load-bearing infrastructure in a way it hasn’t been before.

The Demand Signal Is Real

A few trends are converging at the same time, and they’re all pulling in the same direction.

New energy infrastructure is scaling fast. According to IRENA’s 2025 Global Landscape of Energy Transition Finance report, investment in EVs and charging infrastructure grew by over 30% year-on-year, with public EV chargers now exceeding 5 million units deployed globally. Solar capacity additions broke records again in 2024. These aren’t speculative forecasts — this hardware is in the ground, and each unit needs to be tracked, maintained, and authenticated throughout its operational life.

The IoT asset tracking market reflects the same momentum. Research puts it at roughly $8.7 billion in 2025, on track to reach nearly $19 billion by 2032 — a CAGR of around 12%. That’s consistent, structural growth driven by companies integrating connected sensors, edge analytics, and real-time visibility into operations that previously ran on clipboards and manual logs.

Then there’s AI on the factory floor. Automated process lines using machine vision and predictive analytics need part-level visibility to function properly. An AI system that doesn’t know what component just entered a workstation can’t make accurate decisions. RFID is what provides that identification layer — fast, reliable, and passive. The tag doesn’t need power, doesn’t need line of sight, and doesn’t slow down the line.

Why the Supply Chain Hasn’t Kept Up

Here’s the tension: the deployment contexts for RFID have changed significantly, but the way most RFID is sold hasn’t.

Traditional manufacturers are built for volume buyers — large MOQs, long lead times, limited flexibility on specification without significant non-recurring engineering (NRE) costs. That model works well for a tier-one automotive supplier or a major logistics operator with stable procurement cycles. It doesn’t work well for the teams driving adoption in new energy and AI-driven automation: startups, hardware-focused scaleups, and specialized engineering groups who are still iterating on their designs and can’t afford to lock in a large order before they’ve validated that a tag survives their specific operating conditions.

Getting the wrong tag into a new energy deployment isn’t a minor inconvenience. A tag that delaminates on a solar panel, fails on a metal EV battery housing, or degrades from chemical exposure on an industrial line creates downstream tracking failures that are expensive to diagnose and fix at scale.

TagtixRFID, based in Shenzhen and founded by June Liu and Jayden Chen, has built its business specifically around this gap. The company started in access control and payment RFID — high-stakes environments where reliability is non-negotiable — and carried that standard into the new energy and automation space.

“RFID must integrate seamlessly into automated process lines, withstand real operating conditions, and scale without costly redesigns or supply chain friction,” says Jayden Chen, CTO and Co-founder. “That’s the bar we’re designing to — not a component catalog.”

Chen brings over a decade of RFID manufacturing experience to the role, with a manufacturing network in China that enables rapid iteration on custom specifications. June Liu, the CEO, spent seven years in B2B operations and business development before co-founding the company and has built the client-side process around getting to the right solution with minimal back-and-forth.

The Product Reality

The range of environments that new energy and automation clients operate in is genuinely challenging. TagtixRFID’s UHF tag lineup reflects that: waterproof formats for outdoor and carwash deployments, on-metal tags for industrial metal surfaces, high-temperature variants for motorsport and heat-intensive production environments, chemically resistant options for lines with solvent or corrosive exposure, cryogenic-capable formats for laboratory freezing applications, and windshield tags with tamper-evident properties for access control.

Custom development is also available for requirements that don’t fit standard form factors — which covers more clients than you’d think, given how specific operating conditions can get in real-world installations.

The access control and NFC card product line continues to serve more traditional deployments: schools, public institutions, and organizations running complex authentication workflows at scale.

Getting Infrastructure Right from the Start

The teams that will have the smoothest path through scale are the ones who treat RFID as an architectural decision, not a procurement afterthought. Retrofitting a tracking system into an existing deployment is technically possible but operationally painful. Designing for it from the beginning — with a partner who understands the full journey from prototype to production — is meaningfully cheaper and faster.

TagtixRFID’s model supports that. Low MOQs allow teams to validate designs at small scale. Development costs are returned as projects grow. Both the technical and commercial conversations happen in one place, which cuts the lag between design question and manufacturable answer.

As new energy networks, AI-driven manufacturing, and IoT-connected infrastructure continue to scale, the demand for reliable, environment-specific RFID will only grow. The physical world is getting tagged. The teams that get their identification layer right early are building on solid ground.