Why More Startups Are Outsourcing Web Development to Specialized Agencies

Are you looking to start a startup without spending your entire budget on development?

Startups are outsourcing web development to specialized agencies more than ever. And frankly… it makes a lot of sense.

Building a website/web app from scratch is costly and time-consuming. Plus, for early-stage startups, hiring a development team is often unrealistic.

There’s a problem though.

Startups typically do not have the time or money to get their web development wrong. According to CB Insights, 42% of startups fail because there’s no market need for their product. Building it right the first time is essential.

Outsourcing web development to a specialized agency is one of the best ways to make sure your product is built right.

Agencies have the expertise, speed, and proven processes needed to build almost any website or app. They’ve already dealt with every issue your startup will face. And they can do it at a fraction of the cost.

So whether you hire a local web design agency in Jacksonville FL or a development firm halfway across the world… a web development agency will allow you to go from idea to product faster than you could ever build internally.

Makes sense right?

In this article:

Why Startups Are Outsourcing Web Development

How Much Does Internal Web Development REALLY Cost?

How To Spot A Good Web Development Agency

Why You Should Outsource Your Web Development

Why Startups Are Outsourcing Web Development

The startup game is a fast-paced world.

The businesses that stay ahead of the curve are the ones that move the quickest.

As you can imagine… building an in-house development team doesn’t align with that mindset.

Just how long do you think it takes to build a dev team?

Between scouting for talent, interviewing, onboarding new hires, and training them up on your technology stack…it can take months.

That’s why startups are outsourcing web development projects to specialized agencies.

These types of agencies have full teams ready to go at the moment you sign your contract.

Web development agencies have already created hundreds (if not thousands) of websites before. They know what works, what doesn’t work, and how to streamline the development process.

Once again, there is no ramp-up time or unnecessary trial and error. Agencies allow startups to ship.

How Much Does Internal Web Development REALLY Cost?

Let’s talk money.

On average, hiring a single software engineer will cost you anywhere from $80,000 to $150,000+ per year. Now let’s say your startup needs a team of 3-4 developers to work on your product.

You’re looking at well over $400,000 just on payroll.

And before you even get there, there’s also the cost of recruiting hires, benefits and overhead, software licenses/tools, management, and more.

While startups are bootstrapping, every dollar counts. That’s why they’re turning to outsourcing.

Recent studies have found that 66% of US businesses outsource at least one department. Startups are at the forefront of this decision and likely paving the way for more established businesses to take the leap.

How To Spot A Good Web Development Agency

Every business should consider outsourcing web development..but not every web dev agency will be a good fit for your startup.

Doing your homework is vital when choosing who will build your website or application.

Look for web development agencies that:

Have an impressive portfolio that matches your startups vision

Come equipped with developers that specialize in your project’s tech stack

Keep their clients informed at every step of the process

Have experience working with startups (as their needs will differ from that of an established business)

When you find an agency that checks all those boxes, you’ve found a partner. Somebody who will care just as much about your startup’s success as you do.

Why You Should Outsource Your Web Development

As you’ve probably noticed by now, outsourcing web development has tons of benefits. But here are a few that are worth highlighting.

Allows You To Move Faster

Speed is crucial for startups. An external agency will help you ship far quicker than building a team in-house.

Everything your web development agency needs is already taken care of. They have the team members, tools, infrastructure, you name it.

There’s no waiting on interview processes or trial periods. You pay an agency for results, not to fill empty desks.

Gain Access To The Best Talent

Finding top-tier talent is difficult. Even more-so when you’re asking them to work for a startup with no track record.

Outsourcing web development allows startups to work with the best of the best.

Does your website need custom design? Got it.

Do you need a front-end developer that specializes in React? Got em’.

A backend Dev who can integrate your website with Shopify? No problem.

Startups get access to an entire team when they outsource web development. Everything they need to build a great website.

You Can Focus On What Truly Matters

This benefit may be overlooked by many, but don’t underestimate the power of having more time.

When you outsource work that could be handled by someone else. You free up a large amount of time that can be spent growing your business.

Trying to balance a development team on top of launching your startup is stressful. Not to mention distracting.

Allow experts to handle your web development so you can focus on the things only you can do.

Minimize Risk

Startups can’t afford to make the wrong moves. Every decision you make will either set you up for success or failure.

But you can minimize the risk of failure by working with a proven agency.

Good web development agencies have seen it all. Which means they know how to avoid problems before they even happen.

They’ll manage your project using time and time proven processes that have been established from past learnings. And that’s invaluable for startups that need to get things right the first time.

Wrapping Things Up

Outsourcing web development isn’t just a trend. It’s one of the smartest moves a startup will make.

Specialized agencies have all the pieces in place for them to operate at maximum efficiency. Startups just have to do enough research to find the right agency.

Here’s a quick recap: