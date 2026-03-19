Wall Street wants custody of your Bitcoin. With Morgan Stanley applying for a national trust bank charter to expand crypto custody, institutional control over digital assets is tightening. But here is what most people miss when asking why is crypto down: whales are manufacturing this correction on purpose. They dump the market to shake out retail investors, buy at cheaper prices, and then load up on early stage projects that deliver the biggest returns when the bull run starts.

This is exactly what happened with PEPE Coin. Whales accumulated PEPE at rock bottom prices during a market dip in 2023 and rode it to a $7 billion market cap. Now they are doing the same thing with Pepeto. The presale has raised $8.1M at $0.000000186, and smart money is positioning before exchange listings change everything.

Morgan Stanley seeks national trust charter for crypto custody

Morgan Stanley has applied for a national trust bank charter with the OCC, aiming to expand its digital asset custody capabilities. The proposed subsidiary would allow the bank to hold cryptocurrencies on behalf of clients and execute crypto transactions. This signals that institutions are not leaving crypto, they are building the infrastructure to control more of it.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin approached $74,000 with the total altcoin market cap reaching $1.1 trillion. Open interest surged 8% to $112 billion as meme coins led the rally.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $73,717 on March 17 while Ethereum held near $2,317. The Federal Reserve rate decision on March 18 is the next catalyst for why is crypto down or up this week.

Top 3 cryptocurrencies to buy while the market dips

Pepeto

The market moves in cycles, and every cycle comes with hype, fear, and new stories. What never changes is the risk. There are always bad projects that look good until you look closer. That is why Pepeto makes sense to so many investors. It is a full exchange ecosystem with real products, not empty promises.

Instead of buying into long term infrastructure bets that may or may not play out by 2030, you are backing a platform traders will use every day. The team is building PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. All three products are close to ready for public launch.

The smart contract is audited by SolidProof, staking at 196% APY locks supply while rewarding early holders, and the PEPE cofounder behind this project already built a coin worth $7 billion. People are committing capital, not just watching. If you care about protecting your portfolio while still getting massive upside, entering during presale while products are close to launch is the smarter move. Why is crypto down? Because whales want you to sell so they can buy Pepeto at $0.000000186 before you do.

Bitcoin under pressure amid macro uncertainty

Bitcoin dropped hard after geopolitical tensions rattled global markets. BTC fell over 6% and slid toward key support levels, erasing much of its recent bounce. Traders reacted fast and cut exposure to volatile assets. The bitcoin price will track headlines and further escalation could push BTC lower. For now, macro events are in control. Those asking why is crypto down should understand that whales use these moments to accumulate while retail panics.

Bitcoin Cash consolidates as the market bleeds

Bitcoin Cash was consolidating near key support after a pullback. Price is tightening inside a pattern similar to setups that previously led to 28% breakouts. On chain data shows steady accumulation with mid sized investors building positions. Long term holders sit in a stronger position than short term traders, reducing near term sell pressure. Support must hold or BCH risks deeper losses. Why is crypto down for BCH? Same reason: whales shake the tree before the next move up.

Closing thoughts

The answer to why is crypto down is simple: whales are dumping the market to scare retail investors out of their positions so they can buy at lower prices. The bull run is expected to start within days, and it will move fast. Pepeto has $8.1M raised, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, and three exchange products close to launch at $0.000000186. The presale window is closing as exchange listings approach. Once listings arrive, this entry price disappears permanently and the countdown is already running.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why is crypto down right now? Whales are dumping to shake out retail and buy cheaper. Pepeto at $0.000000186 is where smart money is positioning.

What do current market headlines suggest? Uncertainty creates opportunity. Pepeto offers real exchange products close to launch at presale pricing.

How should traders handle this dip? Buy what whales are buying. Pepeto with $8.1M raised and a PEPE cofounder is the smart play before listings.