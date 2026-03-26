Why Fintech Is Leading the Next Phase of Financial Digitalisation

Global financial services digitalization spending reached $490 billion in 2024, according to Statista. Banks, insurers, and asset managers are converting paper-based and manual processes into digital workflows at an accelerating pace. Fintech companies lead this transition not because they invented digitalization but because they built the tools, platforms, and infrastructure that make it economically viable for organizations of all sizes to operate digitally.

What Financial Digitalization Actually Means

Financial digitalization goes beyond putting a mobile app on top of existing bank systems. True digitalization means replacing manual processes with automated workflows, paper documents with digital records, branch-based services with remote delivery, and batch processing with real-time operations. Each of these shifts requires different technology, and fintech companies provide the specialized tools for each layer.

McKinsey estimated that financial institutions that fully digitalize their operations reduce costs by 30-40% while improving customer satisfaction scores by 20-30 points. The economics are clear, but execution remains challenging. Legacy systems, regulatory requirements, and organizational inertia slow the process. fintech platforms are scaling faster than traditional financial institutions because they start with digital-native architecture rather than attempting to retrofit decades-old systems.

CB Insights reported that 78% of bank executives cited digital transformation as their top strategic priority in 2024. Yet only 15% described their institutions as “fully digitalized.” The gap between intent and execution creates ongoing demand for fintech solutions that accelerate the transformation process.

The Core Areas of Financial Digitalization

Customer onboarding is one of the most impactful areas. Digital identity verification companies like Socure, Jumio, and Onfido have reduced account opening from days to minutes. digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028 and digital onboarding is the primary driver of that growth. Banks using digital identity platforms report 80% fewer manual document reviews and 60% faster account activation compared to paper-based processes.

Lending digitalization is another high-impact area. digital lending platforms originated $47 billion in personal loans in 2025 through platforms that automate the entire lending cycle from application to underwriting to servicing. Companies like Blend provide the digital mortgage platform used by over 300 banks and credit unions. Upstart’s AI underwriting approves loans in minutes rather than days. S&P Global reported that digital lending reduced cost-to-originate by 40-60% compared to traditional paper-based processes.

Compliance and regulatory reporting have also been digitalized. RegTech companies like ComplyAdvantage, Hummingbird, and Alloy automate anti-money laundering screening, sanctions checking, and regulatory filing. BCG estimated that RegTech spending reached $12 billion globally in 2024, growing at 20% annually. The growth reflects both increasing regulatory complexity and the proven effectiveness of automated compliance tools.

Why Fintech Companies Lead the Digitalization Process

Fintech companies lead financial digitalization for structural reasons. They build technology as their primary business, not as a support function. Their engineering teams focus entirely on financial technology, while bank technology teams divide attention between maintaining legacy systems and building new capabilities. This focus allows fintech companies to ship new features and improvements faster.

fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks across most digital metrics, including app performance, feature release frequency, and digital customer satisfaction. A typical fintech company releases software updates weekly or daily. A typical bank releases updates monthly or quarterly. Over time, this difference in development speed compounds into significant capability gaps.

The API-first architecture of fintech products also accelerates digitalization. Banks can integrate fintech tools into their existing systems through APIs without replacing their core platforms. This modular approach allows incremental digitalization rather than requiring a risky, all-or-nothing system replacement. financial APIs are powering the next generation of fintech platforms that make this incremental approach possible, allowing financial institutions to digitalize specific processes while maintaining their existing infrastructure for other operations.

Digitalization in Emerging Markets

Emerging markets are digitalizing financial services even faster than developed economies, largely because they have less legacy infrastructure to replace. India’s digital payment volume exceeded $3 trillion in 2024, almost entirely through digital channels that did not exist before 2016. Brazil’s financial system processed more digital transactions than physical ones for the first time in 2023.

fintech startups are expanding across emerging markets with digital-first business models that bypass the branch-based infrastructure that developed markets built over centuries. Mobile banking penetration in Kenya reached 83% of adults, primarily through M-Pesa and digital banking alternatives. Nigeria’s digital payment volume grew 45% in 2024, driven by Paystack, Flutterwave, and digital banking platforms.

The Bank for International Settlements observed that emerging markets are not simply replicating developed market digitalization patterns but creating new models. India’s Aadhaar-UPI-Jan Dhan stack provides a government-backed digital identity and payment infrastructure that no developed market has replicated. China’s super-app model, where a single platform handles payments, lending, insurance, and investment, influenced Southeast Asian fintechs but has not been adopted in the US or Europe.

The Next Phase: AI-Driven Digitalization

Artificial intelligence represents the next phase of financial digitalization. Current digitalization converts manual processes to digital workflows. AI-driven digitalization automates decision-making within those workflows. The difference is between a digital loan application form (current) and an AI system that reads the application, verifies data, runs underwriting models, and generates a decision without human intervention (next phase).

fintech companies are capturing 25% of global banking revenues as AI tools handle tasks that previously required manual review even within digitalized processes. Document processing, customer service inquiries, fraud investigation, and regulatory interpretation are all areas where AI is moving from experimental to operational deployment.

global fintech revenue is expected to triple within the next decade that increasingly incorporate AI capabilities alongside traditional data processing. The companies building this AI-enhanced infrastructure will determine how quickly the financial services industry completes its transition from digitalized processes to automated operations.

Financial digitalization in 2026 is approximately 60% complete across developed markets and 35% complete in emerging markets, based on the proportion of financial transactions and processes conducted digitally. Fintech companies have driven the majority of progress to date and will drive the remaining transition as AI capabilities, cloud infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks continue to mature. the global fintech market value is projected to grow beyond $1 trillion will be built on fully digital operations, with fintech infrastructure providing the technology layer that makes comprehensive digitalization achievable.