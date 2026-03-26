Why Blockchain Is Becoming Core Financial Infrastructure

Blockchain is becoming core financial infrastructure as the world’s largest banks, asset managers, and central banks build production systems on distributed ledger technology. JPMorgan processes more than $1 billion daily through its Onyx blockchain platform. BlackRock manages more than $500 million in tokenised fund shares on Ethereum. More than 130 central banks are developing digital currencies on blockchain or blockchain-adjacent technology, according to the Atlantic Council. The technology has moved from experimental proofs of concept to production-grade infrastructure that processes trillions of dollars annually.

From Experiment to Production

The shift happened between 2020 and 2024. Before 2020, most bank blockchain projects were pilots that never reached production. A 2019 Gartner survey found that only 1% of CIOs had deployed blockchain in production. By 2024, that figure exceeded 15%, according to an updated survey by Deloitte. The change was driven by three factors: maturing technology, regulatory clarity, and competitive pressure from fintech companies.

Technology maturation reduced risk. Enterprise blockchain platforms like Hyperledger Fabric and R3 Corda underwent five years of testing and iteration before banks deployed them at scale. Public blockchains like Ethereum proved their reliability through years of continuous operation, processing trillions in transaction value without systemic failures. Layer-2 scaling solutions reduced costs and increased throughput to levels suitable for enterprise use.

Regulatory clarity provided permission. The EU’s MiCA regulation and DLT Pilot Regime gave European financial institutions a legal framework for blockchain-based securities. Switzerland’s DLT Act explicitly recognised tokenised securities. Singapore’s MAS approved blockchain-based fund products. These regulatory developments reduced legal risk for banks that had been hesitant to deploy blockchain in production. Fintech revenue growing at a 23% CAGR created competitive pressure that pushed banks to adopt new technology faster.

Where Blockchain Is Already Core Infrastructure

Securities settlement is the first area where blockchain has become standard infrastructure at major institutions. JPMorgan’s Onyx settles intraday repo transactions in seconds rather than overnight. HSBC’s blockchain platform settled $2.5 trillion in foreign exchange trades in 2024. Broadridge’s distributed ledger platform processes more than $1 trillion per month in repo transactions for institutional clients.

Trade finance is another area of production deployment. Contour, a blockchain-based trade finance platform backed by eight global banks including HSBC, ING, and Standard Chartered, digitises letters of credit and reduces processing time from 5 to 10 days to under 24 hours. Marco Polo Network, built on R3 Corda, connects banks and corporations for receivables financing and payment commitment tracking.

Payments infrastructure is increasingly blockchain-based. Circle’s USDC and Paxos’ PYUSD process billions in institutional settlement transactions. Visa settles merchant payments in USDC on Solana and Ethereum. SWIFT, the traditional interbank messaging network, launched blockchain interoperability experiments in 2024 that connect its network to multiple blockchain platforms. Fintech companies capturing 25% of banking revenues are using blockchain as their primary technology stack.

Central Banks and Government Adoption

Central bank digital currencies represent the most significant government adoption of blockchain-related technology. China’s digital yuan has processed more than $250 billion in cumulative transactions. India’s digital rupee pilot is active across 13 cities. The European Central Bank is developing the digital euro, with a target launch as early as 2028.

Government bond issuance on blockchain has begun. The European Investment Bank issued digital bonds on Ethereum in 2022 and 2023, with Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Santander acting as lead managers. Hong Kong issued a tokenised green bond worth $100 million in 2023. Singapore’s government tested blockchain-based bond issuance through Project Guardian.

Land registries and identity systems are being built on blockchain in several countries. Georgia’s national land registry uses blockchain for property records. Estonia’s e-Residency programme uses blockchain for identity verification. The UAE’s Dubai Land Department plans to record all real estate transactions on blockchain by 2026. As digital banking customers approach 3.6 billion, the infrastructure supporting them is increasingly built on distributed ledger technology.

The Infrastructure Stack

Blockchain as core financial infrastructure requires a full technology stack. At the base layer are the blockchains themselves, both public networks like Ethereum and private networks like Hyperledger. Above that sits the middleware layer: oracle networks (Chainlink), data indexers (The Graph), and node providers (Alchemy, Infura). The application layer includes DeFi protocols, tokenisation platforms, and payment systems. At the top sits the interface layer: wallets, exchanges, and banking integrations.

Each layer of this stack is attracting significant investment. More than $30 billion in venture capital has flowed into blockchain companies over the past four years. AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure all offer blockchain-as-a-service products. The major consulting firms have built blockchain practices that generate hundreds of millions in annual revenue. More than 30,000 fintech companies operate at various layers of this infrastructure stack.

The question is no longer whether blockchain will become core financial infrastructure. It already is at institutions like JPMorgan, HSBC, and BlackRock. The question is how quickly the rest of the financial system follows. The growth from 20 to over 300 fintech unicorns in a decade shows how fast financial technology markets can scale once infrastructure reaches production quality. Blockchain has reached that point.