During the growth of the creator-economy market, Royalty and the innovative work of Vitalii Bilanchuk show how the future income of creators becomes a manageable digital asset

Investments in analytics and AI tools for the creator-economy are growing at an accelerated pace. According to recent industry research , the market for such solutions has increased from about $3.24 billion in 2024 to $3.91 billion in 2025, demonstrating an average annual growth rate of about 20%. On the forecasts, by 2029, its volume may reach $8.2 billion. This dynamic reflects not just an interest in data and automation, but a deeper shift: the creator economy is increasingly seen as a full-fledged economic system where predictability, transparency, and infrastructure are important.

Against this, the key question becomes: what happens after analytics? When data on income, audience, and growth cease to be just reports and begin to work as the basis for new financial models. This is where products that combine analytics, technology, and investment logic appear – and this is where Vitalii Bilanchuk, an expert in software architecture and blockchain-integrated financial infrastructure, excels.

Vitalii Bilanchuk is the Chief Architect of the Royalty platform within the AIR Media-Tech ecosystem, one of the solutions providers for creators and brands worldwide. His focus is on creating and developing technological solutions for the creator economy. One of the key cases of his work is his architecting and developing of Royalty, a software platform that gives users access to investment opportunities in the creators’ economy. What makes Bilanchuk unique is not simply his technical expertise, but his ability to anticipate structural shifts in digital markets and translate them into scalable financial infrastructure. Rather than optimizing existing tools, he designed an entirely new architectural logic that allows future creative revenues to function as structured, auditable digital assets.

Prior to working for Royalty, Bilanchuk created and developed complex digital products in the media and technological environment, where results are measured not by abstract metrics, but by scaling, sustainability and the ability of the product to work in real market conditions. In the case of Royalty, this experience proved to be critically important: the platform was built as part of an ecosystem and demonstrated viability at an early stage – from the first assets placed to the public presentation of the product at international industry events.

Why Existing Models Fall Short

Creators today rely on three financial mechanisms, each with a structural ceiling. Platform monetization through YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram is retrospective by design: income arrives only after it is generated, with no ability to leverage future earnings. Brand partnerships are inconsistent and difficult to scale. And traditional banking instruments are effectively inaccessible to most creators, whose income volatility does not fit standard lending criteria. Reports from McKinsey & Company confirmed this gap: while digital platforms generate massive amounts of creator data, standardized financial infrastructure to convert that data into capital does not exist.

Bilanchuk recognized that the problem was not a lack of data – it was the absence of an execution layer. Analytics tools could predict creator revenues with increasing accuracy, but nothing translated those predictions into structured financial instruments. That architectural gap became the foundation for Royalty.

Royalty: the Answer to the Execution Problem

Royalty, architected and developed by Vitalii Bilanchuk, is a software platform that transforms creators’ future earnings into structured digital assets that can be managed within a transparent, standardized environment. Where analytics tools stop at prediction, Royalty handles execution – converting revenue data into a form that functions within financial logic.

Vitalii Bilanchuk designed the platform around a specific architectural principle: that future creator revenues, once processed through AI-driven analytics, could be formalized into standardized, traceable units and integrated into a blockchain-based infrastructure providing transparency, verifiability, and programmable settlement. The result connects three layers that previously operated in isolation – analytics, financial modeling, and execution – into a single reproducible system.

A key design requirement Bilanchuk set for himself was that the underlying financial complexity had to remain invisible to the end user. The platform needed to operate as economic infrastructure, not as a technical product requiring specialist knowledge.

“The primary goal is to provide a simple, transparent, and compliant mechanism for investing in creators. Payouts are executed on-chain with full auditability, and processes are structured to ensure transparent accounting and predictable accruals,” Bilanchuk explained. At an early stage, the platform demonstrated practical viability – with initial creator revenues already structured and represented within the system and the product presented at international industry events.

Bilanchuk also embedded a broader ambition into Royalty’s architecture: positioning creator revenues as a new category of Real-World Assets (RWA). RWA refers to bringing off-chain economic value into blockchain-based systems. Creator revenues fit this definition precisely: they represent actual cash-generating activity, are increasingly predictable through AI analytics, and yet have remained entirely outside structured financial systems. By formalizing these streams into standardized on-chain representations, Vitalii Bilanchuk effectively created a new asset class – one that can be structured, evaluated, and integrated into broader capital markets. Tokenized real-world assets are projected to represent a multi-trillion-dollar market over the next decade, and Royalty is positioned within that trajectory from its architectural foundations.

Blockchain as Infrastructure: Transparency, Liquidity, and Execution

Bilanchuk’s decision to build Royalty on blockchain infrastructure was architectural, not speculative. Having worked across high-load digital systems and environments where data integrity and auditability were non-negotiable, he identified distributed ledger technology as the only infrastructure capable of meeting the specific demands of the creator economy at scale: fragmented revenue streams, multiple interacting parties, and financial flows that depend on future performance rather than immediate payment.

Rather than building proprietary infrastructure from scratch, Bilanchuk strategically integrated with existing blockchain solutions. This allowed him to concentrate Royalty’s development on the creator economy problem itself – tokenization models, accrual and distribution rules, verification mechanisms – without being distracted by foundational infrastructure challenges. The result is a system where transactions are verifiable, accounting is transparent, settlement is automated, and liquidity can be connected to broader digital capital markets. According to the World Economic Forum , distributed ledger technologies reduce reliance on intermediaries and improve transparency in financial ecosystems precisely where trust and verification matter most – which describes the creator economy exactly.

Infrastructural thinking in a team

Building systems at the intersection of AI-driven data, financial logic, and blockchain infrastructure introduces a level of complexity that cannot be addressed at the level of individual components alone. As platforms evolve from experimental solutions into infrastructure-grade systems, their stability depends on how architectural decisions are coordinated, implemented, and maintained across teams.

Within Royalty, Vitalii’s leadership is built around close collaboration on architectural and product solutions. He participates in the design of key platform components, leads technical discussions and design sessions, and consistently works to synchronize engineering decisions with the economic logic of the product. A significant part of his work involves aligning solutions that affect the entire product lifecycle – from development to support and scaling. Bilanchuk’s approach treats architectural decisions, documentation, and technical agreements not as separate artifacts, but as a shared knowledge system that allows the product to evolve without losing integrity.

This format of teamwork is becoming increasingly relevant as the creator economy moves from an experimental phase toward institutionalization. Platforms in this space must not only develop rapidly, but be prepared for growth, increasing regulatory complexity, and a growing number of participants. Vitalii emphasizes that the ability to adapt quickly and learn together as a team remains one of the core factors in the long-term sustainability of the product. Royalty is designed with that standard in mind – as a system where engineering solutions are supported by collective understanding and shared responsibility, not just technical correctness at the component level.