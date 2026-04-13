What you are actually paying for when you host miners at a mining hosting facility

Mining hosting fees look simple on paper, with a price per kilowatt-hour. Behind that number sits a surprisingly complex chain of energy contracts, infrastructure investments, and human labour that most miners almost never see.

When you receive a hosting quote, the headline figure is almost always expressed in euros or dollars per kWh. It feels comparable, just like shopping for electricity as a household. But the reality of what a professional mining hosting facility must do to deliver that price is far more involved than a simple utility tariff. Understanding the economics on the other side of that contract helps you evaluate hosting providers with clarity.

The energy supply chain and why prices are fixed in advance

Industrial electricity is not purchased the way a household buys power. Mining hosting operators must negotiate directly with grid operators or energy suppliers, typically committing to a fixed volume of consumption over a period of one to several years. These power purchase agreements (PPAs) lock in a price per megawatt-hour in exchange for a guaranteed minimum consumption volume.

This matters enormously. The hosting company is not simply reselling the electricity it draws from the wall but it has made a financial commitment to a supplier, often paying capacity reservation fees regardless of whether every rack is full or not. As an example if a hosting provider quotes €0.059 per kWh, a portion of that covers the underlying energy contract, a portion covers the grid connection and transmission costs, and the remainder must cover operations, maintenance, and a margin. The lower the quoted rate, the more optimised that entire cost stack must be.

“A hosting operator that quotes you a cheap kWh rate has not found magic electricity. They have negotiated hard, secured a large volume commitment upfront, and built infrastructure efficient enough to make the numbers work.”

Christiaan Homburg, managing director at Hamus Hosting. Connect with Chris on Linkedin .

Why location determines price

Countries with hydroelectric or geothermal resources like Norway, Iceland, Sweden, produce electricity at marginal costs that are structurally lower than markets dependent on gas or coal. Norway’s grid, powered overwhelmingly by hydro, consistently offers some of Europe’s lowest industrial electricity rates. This is not a temporary discount: it is a function of geography and infrastructure built over decades. Big datacenters like google, meta and several AI server hosting are also investing and located in the nordics. Hosting operators who establish facilities in these regions can pass structural savings onto clients, which is why the Nordic countries have become the centre of gravity for European mining operations. See availability for mining hosting in Norway.

Why mining hosting facility is a capital-intensive home for machines

Before a single miner is switched on, a professional hosting facility requires substantial capital investment that has nothing to do with electricity. The building itself must be engineered or retrofitted to handle the power density of ASIC mining hardware. Standard commercial or industrial buildings are simply not designed for the demands of running computing machines around the clock. Without proper infrastructure, miners overheat and throttle down, the constant industrial noise disturbs surrounding neighbours, and at worst, the sustained heat buildup creates a genuine fire risk. None of these are theoretical concerns, they are the predictable consequences of housing mining hardware in unprepared spaces.

The essentials needed to build mining infrastructure

Building a proper home for miners means engineering the space from the ground up, or heavily retrofitting an existing structure. A warehouse-scale ASIC deployment might draw several megawatts from a single building footprint, requiring transformer upgrades, high-amperage electrical distribution, and purpose-built switchgear.

Cooling is one of the largest cost centres. ASIC miners convert almost all consumed electricity into heat, and that heat must be extracted reliably or the machines throttle and fail. Hosting operators invest in industrial-grade airflow systems, hot-aisle/cold-aisle containment, and increasingly in immersion or heat-reuse technology that captures exhaust heat for secondary use — reducing net energy costs but requiring significant upfront engineering.

Physical security adds another layer: perimeter security, CCTV coverage, access control, and fire suppression systems. The hardware stored in a professional facility can represent millions of euros in client assets. These are not optional line items and the baseline expectation of any operator.

MW

Grid connection capacity must be reserved years in advance

24 / 7

Mining hardware runs continuously the facilities must too

€ M

Typical capex before first client miner arrives

Downtime: the shared cost nobody talks about

This might be one of the most underappreciated dynamics in the hosting relationship. When a miner goes offline whether due to a hardware fault, a firmware crash, a power interruption, or a network failure the miners stop earning Bitcoin or other crypto currencies. But the hosting operator also stops earning on that machine. Their income is directly tied to the uptime of your hardware.

A well-run hosting company has a structural incentive to keep every machine hashing at maximum efficiency. An operator running 1,000 machines at 99% uptime generates meaningfully more revenue than one running at 95%. That 4% gap compounds over a year. However, in reality at mining facilities, achieving 99% uptime is almost impossible. At Hamus Hosting, our guaranteed uptime is 95%, but clients can typically expect around 98%, which reflects our historical performance.

Why is it difficult for mining hosting facilities to achieve 99% or even 100% uptime?

It is almost impossible because mining infrastructure is fundamentally built differently from large server hosting data centers. The priority in mining is to keep hosting fees as low as possible so miners can remain profitable.

As a result, mining facilities are often not equipped with redundant energy systems when the primary power source goes down. In contrast, dedicated large data centers typically invest heavily in backup diesel generators and large-scale battery systems. While these solutions are highly effective, they also drive costs up significantly often resulting in hosting fees of around €0.15 per kWh or more.

That price point might be manageable during profitable market conditions. However, in a bear market, being locked into such high hosting fees for an extended period can severely impact a miner’s profitability.

Your uptime is our uptime – Alignment of interests

This alignment of interest is one of the reasons uptime performance is one of the most important metrics to scrutinise when evaluating a hosting provider.

“At Hamus Hosting, we operate on a simple principle: Your uptime is our uptime. A hosting company that tolerates preventable downtime is tolerating a direct reduction in its own income. So our incentives are fully aligned with our clients.”

Christiaan Homburg, Managing director at Hamus Hosting. Connect with Chris on Linkedin .

The implication for clients is important: look for hosting operators who actively monitor machine status, respond to faults quickly, and track uptime data transparently. The kWh rate matters but so does the operational discipline behind it.

Machine maintenance: the human layer that makes it work

ASIC miners are industrial machines. They run at high temperatures, draw enormous currents, and accumulate dust, salt, and particulate matter that degrades performance over time. They crash, they throw firmware errors, they need fans replaced and hashboards inspected. Some machines require far more attention than others due to age, condition, and model generation all affect how much ongoing care is needed.

This is why an on-site technical team is not a luxury feature, it is a core operational requirement. Remote diagnosis can identify a problem, but only a person physically present can re-seat a power connector, swap a control board, or pull a machine for bench testing. The quality and responsiveness of that team is the difference between a fault that costs one hour of downtime and one that costs a week.

Professional hosting operators maintain staff who are trained specifically in ASIC hardware, understanding the difference between an Antminer S19 and a S21’s thermal characteristics, knowing which firmware versions are stable, and recognising the early signs of a failing hashboard before it causes a complete outage. This expertise is embedded in the hosting fee, and it is not trivial to replicate independently.

What good on-site support looks like

Beyond reactive repairs, strong facilities offer regular cleaning cycles to prevent dust-driven thermal degradation, periodic firmware updates to address known stability issues, and physical inspection routines that catch problems before they become failures. The cost of a single major hardware failure — in lost hashing time and repair parts — frequently exceeds months of hosting fees. Preventative maintenance is the higher-value proposition.

Online visibility: monitoring software and remote control

Geography creates a fundamental problem for most miners: your machines are in Norway or somewhere else in the world, and you are in Germany, Spain, or Australia. Without visibility into what your hardware is doing in real time, you are essentially operating blind. This is where monitoring software becomes an essential layer of the hosting relationship.

Platforms like Foreman, used by Hamus Hosting act as a remote operations centre for your ASIC fleet. Through a single dashboard, a miner can observe and control their hardware from anywhere in the world. The data available is extensive:

Hash rate monitoring

Real-time and historical performance per machine and per hashboard

Energy consumption

Live wattage draw and efficiency (J/TH) metrics

Uptime tracking

Session logs, downtime events, and availability percentages

Pool switching

Redirect hashrate to different mining pools without touching the machine

Remote reboot

Restart machines remotely when they stall or crash

Log file retrieval

Fetch diagnostic logs for deep fault analysis

VPN access adds a further layer — giving clients direct network-level reach into the facility without exposing machines to the public internet. This combination of software visibility and secure remote access bridges the distance gap effectively, putting meaningful control back in the hands of the machine owner regardless of where they are in the world.

The best hosting arrangements pair this software layer with responsive human support — an on-site team that can act on what the monitoring data reveals. Software tells you what is wrong. People fix it.

What are the requirements to host with Hamus Hosting?

One of the more accessible aspects of Hamus Hosting’s model is its low barrier to entry. You do not need to arrive with a container full of machines. Whether you are a first-time miner with a single unit or an experienced operator looking to relocate an existing fleet, the requirements are straightforward:

Minimum quantity: From 1 miner

No large minimum order. Solo miners and small fleets are welcome.

Power consumption: From 2.5 – 5 kW

Operations below the threshold carry a small surcharge of €0.01 per kWh extra, reflecting the fixed cost of reserving a connection slot.

Accepted hardware: Most miner types

Antminer, Whatsminer, and most other ASIC brands are accepted. Check with the team if you have an unusual model.

Contract length: 1 to 3 years

Minimum commitment of one year, with multi-year contracts available for clients seeking long-term price certainty.

Hamus Hosting is a dedicated colocation hosting service. The core model is to bring your own miners. If you do not yet own hardware, we can point you toward trusted miner suppliers based in the EU and the Netherlands, or offer sourcing through established partners in China. For those who want to start earning immediately without waiting for shipping and setup, the instant miner hosting option provides a turnkey entry point: purchase a miner already running in the facility and start accumulating Bitcoin from day one.

How to start hosting with Hamus Hosting

Hamus Hosting is a Netherlands-registered operator with facilities in Norway, offering professional ASIC and GPU miner hosting from €0.059 per kWh. Here’s the steps to host with Hamus. The business model is built around transparent pricing, on-site technical support, and full remote visibility through Foreman. For miners looking to get started, the process is straightforward:

Step 1: Reserve your capacity

Fill in the hosting request form on the miner hosting page with your miner type, quantity, and preferred start date. Capacity for hosting in our Norway facility is limited and allocated on request.

Step 2: Ship your miners

Once terms are agreed, we help you arrange shipping of your hardware to the facility. The team handles installation, network configuration, and pool setup.

Step 3: Monitor and manage remotely

Your machines are onboarded (typically 2-3 weeks after shipment) to the Foreman monitoring platform, giving you full remote visibility and control from day one. The on-site team handles physical maintenance and incident response.

Ready to start hosting?

Speak with the Hamus Hosting team or submit a hosting request directly.

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This article was produced in partnership and contributed by Hamus Hosting. TechBullion and Hamus Hosting do not provide financial or investment advice. Please always conduct independent due diligence before entering any hosting arrangement. Learn more about Hamus Hosting by following them on LinkedIn.