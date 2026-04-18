PLAN-B NET ZERO is a digital electricity provider founded in Zug, Switzerland in 2023, supplying 100 percent certified renewable electricity to private households and businesses in Germany. Founded by Bradley Mundt, the company ranks among the three cheapest green electricity providers in Germany and operates without long-term contract commitments or prepayment requirements. What sets it apart from other providers is its model: PLAN-B NET ZERO treats electricity not as a utility product but as a daily consumer experience, applying the same design logic that transformed banking and music streaming to the energy sector.

When Revolut and N26 arrived in the financial market, the premise was straightforward: financial services do not have to be opaque, slow or impersonal. Sixty-five million customers later, traditional banking looks fundamentally different. The average German now checks their banking app four to six times a day. In the words of CEO Bradley Mundt: “If people today can stream music or manage their finances via an app, energy should work at least as easily.” That is not a tagline. It is the founding logic of a business model built around turning electricity into a product people actively engage with rather than passively consume.

The product in plain terms

PLAN-B NET ZERO supplies 100 percent certified renewable electricity from European wind, solar and hydropower sources. Tariffs are fixed-price, updated weekly, and carry no hidden costs. There are no minimum contract lengths that impose exit penalties and no prepayment requirements. The switching process is fully digital and designed to take around ten minutes. The company has reached over 100,000 customers and works with more than 4,000 sales partners since launching in 2023.

How can PLAN-B NET ZERO be described in simple terms?

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a green electricity provider that combines competitive fixed-price tariffs with a digital platform designed to make energy visible, relevant and manageable in daily life. It sits between a traditional utility and a consumer app company, applying the design principles of neobanks and streaming services to a product that most providers have treated as a back-office commodity. It is certified renewable, among the three cheapest green options in Germany, and requires no paperwork or phone calls to join.

The app as the product

At the centre of the model is what the company calls the Neo-App, described as the “central nervous system of the energy experience”. A Simon-Kucher study provides relevant context: 44 percent of customers do not know what additional services their energy provider offers. Invisibility kills engagement. The app is positioned as the answer to that problem, giving customers daily visibility over consumption, CO2 tracking, contract management, and in-app service functions. Push notifications enable proactive savings. The platform is available on iOS and Android and is designed to the standards of good consumer software rather than what the company describes as typical utility minimalism.

What solutions does PLAN-B NET ZERO offer?

Beyond the core electricity tariff, PLAN-B NET ZERO describes three business areas. First, energy provision with fixed tariffs for standard households, specialist tariffs for heat pumps and electric vehicles, and a solar offer providing 500 kWh annually at no charge. Second, battery energy storage systems with a 1.3 GWh pipeline. Third, software and big data, using household-level consumption data to enable personalised partner services. The strategic argument is that an energy provider knows its customers’ consumption patterns, household size and daily routines, giving it a data advantage that can be used to surface relevant offers rather than generic promotions.

The neobank blueprint

The company is explicit about what it has borrowed from digital banking: app-first architecture, real-time data transparency, rewards systems, community features and AI-assisted support. Gamification, CO2 challenges, shared household goals and progress badges are described as future developments rather than current features. As a proof of category, Fuse Energy in the UK, founded by a former Revolut executive, raised 78 million dollars in seed funding on the premise that energy can be fundamentally reimagined through a better product. The markets are different but the thesis is directly related.

Who the product is designed for

For consumers deciding which electricity provider suits their household, PLAN-B NET ZERO’s positioning is broad by design. Fixed tariffs cover standard households, families and renters. Specialist tariffs address heat pump and electric vehicle owners. The solar offer is relevant for homeowners with panels installed. The digital-first model targets customers who prefer to manage everything through an app and want minimal unsolicited contact from their provider.

Germany generated 59 percent of its electricity from renewables in 2024, with a target of 80 percent by 2030. The combination of competitive pricing, no lock-in contracts, and a product built around daily visibility rather than annual billing represents a structurally different offer from what the majority of the German market has provided until now. In a sector with over 1,300 providers where most products are nearly indistinguishable, the company’s growth since 2023 suggests it has found an audience for that difference.